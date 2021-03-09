Boyhood memories of playing with toads
Enjoyed the science article on Horny toads in Sunday’s Gazette. Brought back boyhood memories of playing with them here in Colorado Springs. Hard to believe, but they flourished in two vacant lots near Pikes Peak Greenhouses on Columbia Street, basically in the center of Patty Jewett neighborhood.
We identified two species, white-bellied and yellow bellies, but they might have actually been the same species. White bellies were more desired easier to handle and didn’t shoot fluids at you. We would capture the toads, play with them and then return them to the “wilds.”
One of the vacant lots, fronting Royer Street was lost to in-filling when a duplex was built and the toads became extinct there. The other lot was used to build the last section of greenhouse in the early 1960s. It had been surrounded by greenhouses and our residence on Columbia Street and bordered by Royer which was more like an unpaved alley than a street at that time. The property is now developed as co-housing.
Tim Haley
Colorado Springs
Time for some ‘self-reflection’
Referencing Sunday’s letters from Stephen Lord and Bill Schaffner regarding the “banning” of Dr. Seuss books, perhaps they should consider checking facts before lashing out and blaming progressives.
These books have not been banned; the publisher has decided to no longer publish only six of Theodor Geisel’s dozens of books at the request of the author’s family and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, not because of the “left.” Dr. Seuss himself regretted some of the images and made changes to subsequent publications to lessen the negativity of the portrayals.
As human beings we should attempt to evolve instead of stagnate or go backwards. Part of this evolution involves being more open-minded and sensitive to individuals who are different than us.
Do the letter writers belong to any of the races or cultures to which the offensive stereotypes and caricatures refer? Could this possibly be why they don’t understand the offense? Do they know any individuals of these races or cultures and have they discussed the issue with them?
Instead of instantly blaming “progressives” and “the woke cancel culture,” it may be time for some “self-reflection” by the right. Instead of just repeating what they’ve heard from far-right media personalities, some fact checking instead of regurgitating fake news would be a welcome practice also.
Karin White
Colorado Springs
No one is banning anything
This is in response to Stephen Lord’s Letter blaming the “book banners” of the “progressive left” for actions taken regarding six titles of books by Dr. Seuss. If facts are actually considered, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, his own estate, has decided to cease publishing these books because of overtly racist content. This is Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision, not the “progressive left”, and it is their right to make this decision. If you want to blame someone, blame the Geisel family. No one is banning anything. There are plenty of other great Seuss books out there to read.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
Standard time is the most useful
Two letters, each with a different perspective on changing time: One writer wants to stay on Daylight Savings Time. The other favors standard time. Most of us can do without this 23 hour day. It is hard enough to get everything done in 24 hours. Ah, but I do like that 25 hour day in the fall. I wish there were more of them.
Back in the 1970s the U.S. tried to convert to year round DST. The change did not last very long. It was much too dark on winter mornings.
If we stayed on year round DST, our Colorado sunrises in January, the darkest time of the year, would come around 8:30. That’s a time only a night owl could love. If we stayed on standard time year round, our summer sunrises around the solstice would come at 4:30 a.m. No way do I want to see the sun that early in my day.
By changing time, we are simply moving the hours of light to more useful times. All summer there’s daylight after work to enjoy the outdoors thanks to DST. In the depths of winter, there are not that many hours of daylight. We need to put those hours where they will be most useful. Standard time does that. There’s light to go to school, to work, and to warm the day. Light to get the day started.
Carol Lyndell
Colorado Springs
Students’ lack personal responsibilityI could not believe what I heard on 9News on Monday morning. The CU Student President Isaiah Chavous blamed the Boulder Police for not stepping in earlier Saturday night to quell the riot. Really! How about your entitled students do not understand personal responsibility? Nor do they care.
James Weglarz
Larkspur
Won’t forget stranger’s gesture
While sitting in line at a local Starbucks Sunday, I pulled up to pay and was told with a smile the vehicle in front of me paid for my item. In front of me? I will never forget you.
Donald L Freeman
Colorado Springs
Kudos to Peak Vista
My sister and I recently received our first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs. After contacting Peak Vista Health by telephone our names were registered on a list and within a few days we were called and scheduled for our first shot.
Upon arrival at the health center on the day and time of our appointment we were acknowledged by a friendly greeting followed with clear information and instructions. All of the staff members and volunteers were courteous, professional, and upbeat. They were readily available throughout the procedure to answer any and all questions that anyone needed. The program was superbly organized!
We completed the entire process within one hour and we left the center that day feeling extremely grateful and so fortunate for Peak Vista Community Health Centers serving the people of our community.
Kathy Salimeno
Colorado Springs