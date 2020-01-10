Books more fulfilling than social media
I read a lot. My preference is “old-style”, hardbound, paper-page books. I also spend my fair share of time on social media and have discovered something interesting. Social media seems to have a way of leaving me…well, a bit discouraged. Things seem to be either too unrealistically perfect or too ugly and disheartening, yet I can never seem to get enough of it, however much I swipe and scroll. I seem to always want a bit more, yet I’m never fulfilled and never quite get … well, satisfied.
But a book — which undoubtedly takes more physical and mental effort — has a way of reawakening my dreams and causing me to process and ponder on important things in life more deeply and carefully. Books, and the key ideas contained within them, give encouragement to keep persevering when life inevitably gets tough, while all the while reminding me of those things that are right and beautiful in this world. So, my resolve this year is to read more books and I would encourage others to do the same.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs
Golf is a million-dollar engine
I would like to respond to the Jan. 8 letter by Pam Devereax and her statement that she doesn’t believe El Paso County needs more golf courses since they use ‘billions of gallons’ of water. She Googled it and discovered that we have 20 courses in the county.
Pam, I don’t suppose you Googled how much the county population has increased in the past 20 years, did you? You probably didn’t Google how many courses in the county have closed in the same period, such as Appletree, the Vineyards, Gleneagle and soon to join them, Springs Ranch. I’m also guessing you aren’t aware that a significant number of those courses you Googled are private or military, and thus the average citizen of the county can’t use them. I’m speaking of the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs Country Club, the Country Club of Colorado, Eisenhower on the Air Force Academy, Flying Horse, Silver Spruce on Peterson Air Force Base, Kissing Camels, and others.
Using your logic, we probably don’t need more parks, swimming pools, baseball or soccer fields, or any other outdoor facilities that use taxpayers dollars to sustain them. Oh wait a minute — golfers pay a significant fee to play the game, part of which goes toward water and sustaining open space in the county. I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that you aren’t a golfer, Pam. I decided to copy you, so I Googled golf and discovered that there are over 24 million regular golfers in the U.S. as of 2019, according to a Forbes magazine article. And here is a quote from Suzy Whaley, PGA of America president, also published in Forbes — “Golf is an $84 billion economic engine that drives nearly 2 million jobs and contributes more to charity than any other major sports industry.”
Tom Trowell
Colorado Springs
Springs driving observations
In the few short months that I have experienced Colorado Springs driving and drivers, I have made the following observations.
Observation No. 1 — Posted speed limits and stop signs are mere suggestions.
Observation No. 2 — Everyone must be late getting to where they are going.
Observation No. 3 — Traffic signals at intersections only relate to someone else.
Observation No. 4 — Drag racing and loud exhaust demonstrations are encouraged on east/west boulevards especially by “crotch rockets.”
Observation No. 5 — I am becoming one of those drivers.
Michael Hess
Colorado Springs
They only want the power
I read Al Batey’s letter in the Gazette on Thursday. It was titled “Why the double standard?” The reason is that Democratic party leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer decided that anything President Donald Trump does needs to be attacked. When Barack Obama had bin Laden killed, it was OK because he was their guy.
The reason is that they do not have a candidate in the upcoming presidential election that can defeat President Trump. In their world, the only thing that matters is being in power. They will do anything and everything to get it back. This includes the impeachment hoax as well as the War Powers Resolution. It is all designed to spin a negative view of our president. None of it has any other purpose.
Look back to 2016, and you will see that the Democratic party has done nothing that benefits our country or its people. They only want the power of the White House back and will never stop with until the get it. It should be alarming to every American that this is happening at the top level of our government. And it’s going to get worse as we near November.
Dennis Schroeder
Colorado Springs
Jesus taught compassion
In the Jan. 5 Sunday Perspectives section, Lawrence W. Reed states that Jesus wasn’t a socialist. I believe it also should be noted that Jesus wasn’t a capitalist, or a communist, or a Democrat, or a Republican. Jesus did teach on being compassionate toward the poor and the disenfranchised. Matthew 25:31-46 addresses what our approach should be: feeding the hungry, providing water for the thirsty, inviting in the stranger, providing clothing for those in need, looking after the sick, caring for those in prison.
Jesus did not single out “politicians or bureaucrats” to address these issues. He called on all of humanity. That includes politicians and bureaucrats. God has chosen to give us the opportunity and deep responsibility, to make our own choices. However, Jesus states the severe consequences of avoiding action on these particular issues. According to the passage in Matthew 25, our response is a ‘make or break’ decision. With this in mind, it seems appropriate that we should bring all resources to the table: personal, corporate, and political.
The issues of poverty, immigration, prison reform and health care, which are addressed in Matthew 25, are complex. No one system or approach is perfect. In a democracy, we can choose to elect people who we feel are best for our country while addressing these kinds of issues head-on. Government cannot solve all of our problems. However, it can be one of the tools that we use.
Richard Mitchell
Colorado Springs