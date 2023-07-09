Bombarded with illegal fireworks

Standing on the balcony of our Briargate home during the evening hours of America’s 247th birthday brought back flashbacks of manning the cupola of my armored vehicle during Operation Desert Storm. While in 1991 I followed tracers in green and orange reach back and forth between the enemy and our spearhead and artillery shells howling overhead and landing with thunderous effect, this time I witnessed a relentless onslaught of illegal fireworks that ranged from simple sparklers to full-scale IED-type explosive charges that shook the entire neighborhood to the core.

Obviously, the opponents this time around were not the soldiers of the Iraqi Tawalkalna division, yet neighboring renters and their multiple guests, primarily in their 20s and 30s. After smoking joints outside, they incessantly launched pyrotechnics until 3 in the morning, with total disregard for seniors, small kids, pets, property and wildlife. Indeed, the picture I witnessed did not invoke only combat flashbacks yet much more. It clearly reflected the state of devolution of our once great nation and city of Colorado Springs.

I suggest that especially in times when extreme behavior and senseless violence are becoming the accepted norm, the Fourth of July should serve as a day to reflect on the cherished freedoms and values the founding fathers handed down to us 247 years ago. In their visions, America was to be different and offer every individual citizen the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. However, when they enshrined our sacred freedoms in the Bill of Rights, they also implied that they come with certain responsibilities. For example, the right to bear arms does not automatically entitle mentally ill people to purchase AR-15-style rifles and shoot others at will. The right to freely express yourself also implies that one considers the impact of potentially hateful rhetoric and physical actions on others.

Were the neighbors I mention responsible and caring citizens, something you should generally expect from people in their twenties and thirties? Were they just having fun and pursuing their happiness by smoking dope, disregarding their personal safety, city ordinances and the impacts of their behavior on the life of others? You be the judge.

Maybe, instead of focusing on wild parties, shopping and blowing up neighborhoods with illegal fireworks on Independence Day, it may be time to use it to reconnect with our constitutional values through more educational efforts that aim at encouraging mature, aware and responsible citizenship.

R.W. Zimmermann

Colorado Springs

Ju

dging others shouldn’t be a mantra

Shall we open the floodgates of hypocrisy and close-mindedness? Years ago I saw a bumper sticker on a woman’s car that said “KILL BUSH”. I waited for the lady to exit a shop and asked her directly if she was advocating for the murder of our president. I told her I took a photo and would let the FBI be aware of a hateful person that was suggesting political death. Her car was also covered with donkeys and “I vote Democrat.” Hmmm ... can we recall the hate flooding with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade when people showed their rage by stalking the homes of Supreme Court justices and threats on care clinics for pregnant teens. Hmmm ... and nasty, rude people disrupting Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ breakfast. My mother once showed me her fingers that when one points to others with their trigger finger, they will find three pointing back. Hypocrisy is being human and if being religious means we are “close-minded” because we do not let our children and grandchildren use TikTok or read or see pornographic materials, then I am glad to be close-minded to worldly values and open-minded to the teachings of Christianity, Judaism,

Islam, and Buddhism. It seems the “Golden Rule” should be our human mantra, not judgment of others.

Linda Coates

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Climate and ongoing development

I am so sick and tired of hearing about what is causing climate change.

Don’t get me wrong — climate change is real. Our earth is changing at a faster rate due to us humans. Here is my complaint. Climate change is constantly blamed on vehicle emissions, power plants, and cattle waste pollution, etc.

Yet no one talks about the ongoing development that is occurring on our planet. We continue to cover our open space with houses, apartments, strip malls, standalone stores, schools, etc. City governments rarely turn down a development. How many developments have been approved in Colorado Springs alone in the last year? Why is no one talking about the heat generated by houses with asphalt roofs, with all of the concrete being laid down over our open space? Why are we not talking about the trees being cut due to greed? Why are we not putting a stop to the Amazon deforestation? Are we so greedy and money-hungry that we can’t see the forest for the trees? Unfortunately, the answer to the last question is yes!

Sharon Ferguson

Woodland Park

Abortion ends a life

Karon McCormick’s letter of July 3, pushing forward blatantly false statistics regarding abortion, and displaying her hatred for the Republican Party, was a last straw for me.

“Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of those that occur after four months are done to remove a non-vital fetus, one that died in the womb or for some other life threatening debilitating condition” is an out and out fabrication, not to use the “L” word. What if I were to write in and proclaim 99.9 % of all abortions are a sure-fire method of contraception. Would The Gazette print that? I doubt it.

Speaking of her “cold, dead, lifeless body”, Karon might consider the cold, dead lifeless body of the viable child that was aborted for the simple reason it was an unwanted child.

Abortion is purely and simply the ending of a life before that life had a chance to be lived.

There are many medical reasons for the ending of a pregnancy, and those reasons are to be honored. But 99.9%? Please.

P. Locke

Colorado Springs