Block buildings going up downtown
After WWII, Germany and Japan had to quickly build thousands of ugly concrete block buildings to provide urgently needed housing for the victims of war. Yet the many block buildings going up in our downtown area are no more pleasing; and having a different colored exterior for every section does not help much. Legos would be more attractive.
Certainly, our city can find a way to encourage construction of more aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective structures. Unfortunately, once constructed these tacky buildings will remain for generations. (See pictures from the Friday Gazette section A).
William Sandras
Colorado Springs
The health and safety of wildcats
Colorado’s wildcats shouldn’t be killed for trophies or pelts.
SB22-031 would ban the trophy hunting of bobcats, mountain lions, and if they lost protections, Canada lynx. Colorado draws trophy hunters from around the globe, despite most Coloradans opposing trophy hunting and trapping.
A vast array of ranchers, farm and domestic animal owners, and outdoor enthusiasts call Colorado home, and appreciate our wildlife and safety. Wildcats balance their populations; keep ungulate herds healthy by mitigating the spread of infectious disease; reduce domestic and farm animal predation by keeping younger, less experienced wildcats and other predators out of their territories (e.g., wolves, coyotes); young are dependent for two years while they learn how to properly hunt and reduce human-animal conflict. The majority of dangerous human-cat encounters result from orphaned juveniles whose mothers were killed by hunters and engage in uncharacteristic and desperate behaviors to stave off starvation and dehydration. Trapping is inhumane, and catches unintended animals, including pets. Most animal pelts are now sold to China.
The health and safety of Colorado’s wildcats, pets, ranches and farms, and citizens should be prioritized above sportsmen’s lobbies that represent extraordinarily narrow national and international interests. This small group of elite hunters are only interested in our wildlife resources for trophies and have no regard for the long-term negative impacts it has on Coloradans. Polls, research, voting records, and tourism bureau information show that most Coloradans and tourists value our diverse wildlife. We have a chance to protect it.
Jami Gazerro
Colorado Springs
Making crucial choices
Vaccines and wearing masks to prevent getting COVID, or not? No doubt that the concerns parents experience regarding what answer is right for their children are valid. So how do they make an intelligent decision which could be both — life saving as well as threatening, respectively?
Do you allow yourself to be controlled by your obsession to prove you are right, politically, under the illusion of being patriotic? Or, do you choose to entertain the possibility that the opposition might very well have some valid points to express, which don’t necessarily agree with yours?
Knowing you are overweight, do you choose a quick fix diet? or do you take the necessary time to change your eating habits, carefully, with good intentions of attaining a healthier lifestyle?
After the COVID-related problems, not to mention the political turmoil during the previous presidency, you begin to see that mental health in this country needs as much attention as COVID does. So what choices do you make to preserve your mental health? Do you trust medical professionals, especially those who are quick to prescribe medications, such as antidepressants? Or, do you do your own research, only to find out that medications might lead you to build a dependence on them, in the long run?
When it comes to the legal system in this country, law enforcement versus individuals who break the law, which side are you on?
Of course, this question does not have an easy answer, unless you allow objectivity enable you to think rationally, rather than emotionally.
Reactions to this particular problem go from one extreme to another, depending on which side of the law you find yourself in. However, it is just as realistic to say that there are some individuals who are wrongly accused of crimes they did not commit, as is to say that there are some decent law enforcers who treat inmates with dignity, fairness and respect.
The donkey in the paradox, as hungry and thirsty as he is, when presented with food on one side, and water on the other… what does he choose, knowing that either choice is crucial for his survival?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Concerned about EMP attack
I recently read with interest that the U.S. is vulnerable to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack from China and time is running out to defend our country from it.
I know the task force on the National Homeland Security Committee is working on this problem. Devastation of the U.S. infrastructure, including the electric grid and other systems would pose a great threat to our country. Are we doing enough to facilitate a resolution to this problem. Please contact your elected representatives to express your concern.
John Childs
Colorado Springs