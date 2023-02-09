Blinded by biases

So it turns out that Stand Up For Manitou’s criticism of former Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue as creating a culture of attrition was baseless. (No surprise for anyone who spent time talking with teachers and administrators.) It begs the question, then, why the MSSD BOE would pursue ending a contract with a highly competent and well-received leader who produced strong academic results and maintained an environment of whole-child learning. I can only conclude that the board members (one of whom has a serious conflict of interest and should never have been allowed to run) had a personal agenda and abused their position for personal gain. Shame on you.

If any good comes of this, it will be the reseating of three puppet board members this fall, and that the teachers and administrators who believed in the vision that Domangue and her team brought to D-14 stay in their roles to see that vision to fruition. Not out of spite (although I wouldn’t blame them), but because they, too, are highly skilled professionals who are committed to what the BOE clearly is not: strong academic growth rooted in an educational experience full of hands-on learning, music, art, and community-mindedness. Domangue will no doubt be embraced in her next professional role by a community who knows excellence when they see it.

Too bad the current D-14 BOE is so blinded by personal vendettas that that community will not be Manitou Springs.

Rosanna Czarnecki

Manitou

When outcomes aren’t favorable

It’s easy to love due process when due process works in your favor. But what about when the outcome isn’t favorable to us or our cause?

How do we react then? Do we accept that outcome as truth and move on or do we stomp our feet, complain, claim unfairness and whine to anybody who will listen?

A recent attempt to ban five books from an Academy District 20 middle school — brought about by a supposed “concerned parent” who was backed and supported by a group claiming to “advocate for students” — invoked the already established process for such a challenge in the district (board document CODE KEC R).

That process worked exactly how it is supposed to. Parents, teachers and administrators gave of their time and energy to read, research and really weigh whether these books belonged in the library. Put to vote — these 5 books were committee-chosen to stay in the library.

The concerned parent and his support group appealed this decision within the required 15 days to the superintendent (or designee) and it was again determined that the library would keep the books.

The concerned parent and his support group again appealed this decision to the board level.

After discussion of each book and considering the unanimous passing of each level prior — the board decided to also keep the books in the library.

What came next was sad but not unexpected. It was complaining of unfairness. Accusations — the principal clearly chose his committee and stacked it against the challenger. Biased articles were written and published pitting an intelligent book challenger against the wanton behavior of social media hounds flaunting their incongruencies.

And at the end of it all — this still stands true: we love a solid process until it fails to support us or our cause.

Tymm Hoffman

Colorado Springs

In a letter to the Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis laid out a laundry list of ways in which Colorado’s agencies, utilities and regulators can offer immediate relief to consumers facing higher-than-ever energy costs.

However, unless there is a concerted effort among oil and gas companies, who have made record profits off the oil crisis caused largely by the war in Ukraine, to consider the needs of Colorado citizens above the needs of fossil fuel corporations, the companies and their shareholders will profit and citizens, especially the poor, will pay the price.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out six months ago that it is immoral for oil and gas companies to make record profits off the oil crisis and urged governments to tax excessive oil and gas profits. He added, ““This grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people while destroying our only home,” calling for governments to also address the mounting climate crisis.

Corporations and regulators have a choice: either continue to haul in huge profits to benefit their shareholders or begin to make choices that will benefit people and the planet. We can only hope that eventually they will see the wisdom of protecting us and the earth.

Susan Permut

Monument

Thinking about our future

In answer to Randall Stuart’s response on “single use” bags. First off, we are behind EIGHT other states that have banned “single use” plastic bags. California began this in 2014! I haven’t heard ANY complaints coming from any of the other states that have banned the use of plastic bags.

Reducing “single use” plastic bag use can mitigate harmful impacts to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests and the wildlife that inhabit them. It can also relieve pressure on landfills and waste management.

Lastly, why put the pressure and blame on Gov. Polis? He’s just joining and supporting the other states who are trying to acclimate a clean environment.

Is it that much of a problem to carry reusable bags? I think not! Maybe it’s time to start thinking about our future, our future generations and the land, water and wildlife being tainted?

Hildy Marzan

Colorado Springs