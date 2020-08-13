Black Lives Matter demonstrations
A Colorado Springs police officer has been disciplined for a social media comment directed at Black Lives Matter ‘Kill Em All.’ Not to make excuses for the officer, but are the citizens of Colorado Springs aware that CSPD officers have been pelted with bricks and other deadly objects and numerous officers have been injured while trying to keep control at recent local Black Lives Matter demonstrations?
Do Americans remember the 2015 Black Lives Matter chant in St Paul, Minn.: ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry em like bacon! Kill the cops! And haven’t we set in front of our televisions watching the riots nationwide, the looting and burning of businesses, hundreds of police officers injured, and at least four killed. I think that you will have a very hard time convincing the three federal officers blinded by laser wielding rioters that these are peaceful civil protesters! Now, after more arson and looting of Chicago businesses on Aug. 10, a Black Lives Matter organizer Ariel Atkins stated, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats, that is reparations, anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”
It is about time that Black Lives Matter leadership takes a close look at where their intended civic protest organization is on a national basis! They should ask themselves; Have we now become a terrorist organization?
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Understanding Black Lives Matter
I think everyone believes that all lives matter. However, by saying it, in the midst of a movement called “Black Lives Matter,” it’s insulting at the very least, and certainly carries a sense of confrontation with it.
Saying “All Lives Matter” is effectively saying “I don’t understand ‘Black Lives Matter.’” And that’s OK not to understand. Many people don’t. And, for those of us who don’t, we should be quiet and listen.
Try and understand what it must feel like to have a strike against you in everything you do and everywhere you go. Don’t think about athletes, actors, and the Oprah Winfreys of the world. Think about that one time when someone misjudged you. Think about that time when you were sure about someone only to find you were completely wrong.
Looking for work these days? Do you get the feeling that people aren’t reading your resume? Or, do you hide the year you graduated from college because of how it might influence your chances? This battle to be heard and given a fair shot is just the beginning of understanding what “Black Lives Matter” means.
So please don’t say “All Lives Matter.” We all know that. But, we don’t all know is what “Black Lives Matter” means. And we should.
Randy R. Larson
Black Forest
Sounding the clarion call
Big time kudos for The Gazette Editorial Board telling it like it is in the “Free speech is under full attack” editorial in the Aug. 9 edition!
Many thanks for sounding the clarion call for Americans to demand that “public officials respect, obey and defend” our freedom of speech as guaranteed under the Constitution.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Such an inane declaration
Racism as a public health crisis — really? I was disappointed, but not surprised by the bumbling idiocy of Colorado making such an inane declaration. And, apparently the Department of Public Health and Environment Director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, feels the necessity to add more diversity to her staff, as if that will somehow get us to a solution. I guess that does makes sense if one also believes that a coach were to fix a losing football team’s problems by adding more player and coaching diversity to the team instead of adding more talented players and coaches. Or, how about giving everyone who shows up for work a participation trophy, regardless of how they perform? Or, instead of giving a “most improved player” trophy, how about handing out a “most diverse player” award instead?
As long as our government leaders and media look at everything through ‘woke’, politically fuzzied lenses, such imprecise focus will miss seeing actual truths which will, in turn, prevent discovery of the clues necessary to address and solve underlying problems.
Pat Scanlon
Colorado Springs
An alternate universe
It might appear that Robert Blaha is living in an alternate universe when reading his guest column “Biden hiding from nation’s problems shows he’s not up to the challenge” published in Saturday’s Gazette. Blaha criticizes Joe Biden for showing a lack of leadership in the midst of the pandemic and nation’s financial meltdown, and for “hiding” in his basement. Blaha states that “leadership is fundamental to the presidency”.
Last I looked, a different guy was president, and any and all the criticisms leveled at Biden rightfully belong to the guy in the White House though, on the day of the column, the guy was golfing at one of his clubs, hobnobbing with its wealthy members. The president has so bungled everything related to the current emergencies that it’s laughable for Blaha to make commentary regarding Biden.
Republicans will pay a hefty price in November when the electorate punishes Trump for his graceless ineptitude. Blaha and the rest of the Republican Party will be left with the only themselves to blame for their failure to demand better of the president and the party’s leadership. In the meantime, please spare us the lame editorials and guest columns disparaging Biden. They only expose the desperation and hollowness of your position.
Kelley McCready
Colorado Springs
Still questioning masks?
Here’s a question for those who believe that masks don’t work, are a waste of time or the myriad other excuses that are offered for the increasing numbers of people who have chosen not to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. How would you feel if you were being wheeled into an operating room for major surgery and the surgeon, nurses and OR technicians were not wearing masks? Think about it and then act accordingly.
Richard J. Toner
Colorado Springs