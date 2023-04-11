Black Forest unique for a reason

Re: EPCBOC P231 Map Amendment Rezone 1825 Summit.

My family became Black Forest residents in 1965. Until 2006, the Barron family resided in the Flying Horse Ranch’s original home. Once extending 6,000 acres to the Air Force Academy, when Highway 83 was relocated that same year, it bisected the ranch home from its farmhouse and ranchlands.

In the 1980s, my mother was active in the “Save the Black Forest” campaign resisting the town’s incorporation into the city of Colorado Springs. One of the foundations of that effort was preserving the rural landscape with a minimum of 5-acre housing lots amongst its tree-covered landscape.

RR-5 zoning creates a 5-acre district designed for a low-density, rural, single-family residential development. That statute has preserved the privacy and beauty of the properties to the north and east, unlike the abominable sprawl of houses to the south and west, which blot out the land and overuse its precious resources.

In the area to be impacted by the proposed rezoning for 1825 Summit Drive, I now own a home on five acres across from the historic and uniquely beautiful Fox Run Park. While this proposal may benefit one family financially, such an action will be at the expense of every property adjacent to Old Northgate and on either side of Roller Coaster Road.

It will not only lower the value of each landowner but, more importantly, it will forever alter the distinct rural nature of this community with more trees and wildlife than people.

For four decades, I have served as a teacher, counselor, and coach for our upcoming citizens. From experience, I can assure you that our future resides in our stewardship of what has made the Black Forest unique. Its 100,000 acres, dominated by tall Ponderosa pine trees, remain unincorporated for a reason.

William Barron

Colorado Springs

Districts’ outstanding debt

As voters living in Flying Horse Metro District No. 2 (MD2), we wish to respond to the op-ed concerning our district written on March 17, by Doug Stimple, CEO of Classic Companies. We find his responses misleading in that they do not fully reveal the total control Classic has over the debts of the three Metro Districts (1,2, and 3) in our community.

MD2 alone currently has a debt of $58 million, and the Classic-controlled MD1 (master) Board recently started a process to increase this debt by 20%. Current debts exist as bonds for which the principal and interest are paid by property taxes representing 40% of our tax bill. These taxes can increase without voter approval for a total debt ceiling that was set up for MDs 1, 2, and 3 by Classic in 2004. This non-voter approved debt ceiling is a frightening $1.43 billion!

At the most recent MD2 meeting which proposed to increase debt, the only non-Classic board member stated that documentation to certify the proposed debt was insufficient and repeated his prior requests for more information.

He received no answers and has been attacked publicly for his efforts. This document suppression exists because Classic controls all three MD Boards, while not effectively informing voters of past candidate openings.

Colorado law specifies that should the number of district resident candidates equal or exceed the number of available positions, non-resident developers may not run for a Board seat. Classic complied for this upcoming May 2nd election only after a Court petition was filed by the undersigned compelling them to follow Colorado law. Voters in all Metro Districts should take the time and effort to ensure that they, and not developers, control debts and resulting taxes for which taxpayers are responsible.

Bill Graziano, Mike Guyote, and Gary Helfeldt

Colorado Springs

Terminator more than a movie

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Now we are at the point in this life that all the social media companies are rushing headlong into the Artificial Intelligence craze with no real understanding just what this is all about, much less what it can do or will do in the future. This can be a source of very good for the human race or very bad for every living thing on this planet.

The song by Zager & Evans In the year 2525, showed us what can come to us if we don’t understand what this is all about before we develop it to the point it can not be controlled.

And remember that all you thought that The Terminator was just a movie!!

Walter Taylor

Colorado Springs

No fear of repercussion

Chances are Easter Sunday is one of the days in the year when most people in this country attend church in search of spiritual fulfillment. Some of us are fortunate enough to listen to a sermon in which God’s message is given by an individual whose life style is congruent with the words he speaks to the congregation.

Then comes Monday when a good part of the day reminds us of the realistic negative aspect of life by pointing out at those elected officials who are to stand for truth; unfortunately, some of them may not even know how to spell the word truth, much less live by it. On the contrary, they lead the way based on deceptions, justifications, rationalizations and, as if that were not enough, they get away with such, while others pay with their life for insignificant crimes in comparison to those in the white collar crime category.

What is the solution to such blatant ways some at the top break the law with no fear of repercussion?

Helpless in Colorado Springs.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs

Truth about gun ownership

In Saturday’s opinions, a citizen stated that the cause of so much death was gun ownership. The truth is that over the last 120 years, the primary cause of pre-mature death from non-natural cause has been Demicide. This is a Greek word meaning: the killing of a population by its own government. For this very reason the Founding Fathers of our country placed gun ownership into their Constitution as a “right.”

This is why a majority our citizens must always own firearms.

Leaders such as Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, Mao, and many others exemplify the reason for a free nation to remain free from tyranny; the authors of Demicide. The original definition of the militia was: Any able body male between the ages of 17 and 34.

Ted Hanchett

Peyton