Bill should not become law

SB23-189,”A BILL FOR AN ACT CONCERNING INCREASING ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH-CARE SERVICES, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, MAKING AN APPROPRIATION” frames parents and legal guardians as the bad guys if they object to the wishes of their minor child regarding important aspects of the child’s health care. This bill prevents health care providers from notifying parents and legal guardians or obtaining their consent when furnishing “contraceptive procedures, supplies, or information to the minor.”

The state of Colorado defines a minor as a person under 18.

SB23-189 presumes that minor children have the maturity of their parents or legal guardian to make decisions affecting their longterm physical and mental health without need for the consent of parents or legal guardians, or for requiring the health care providers to inform them of the child’s intent.

Teens are often easily influenced by peers and authority figures who might not share the parents’ interests in responsibly raising the teen to adulthood. This bill removes the opportunity, presented by parents or guardians who have personal involvement with the raising of the minor, to provide another perspective about the health care decision that the child intends to make.

For the sake of minor children who need the advice and support from those who most personally care for them and love them, SB23-189 should not become Colorado law.

Susan Luenser

Colorado Springs

Reducing gun violence

Why in the aftermath of each tragic school shooting, such as the one in Nashville, do the leaders in the Democratic Party and other anti-gun activists, immediately call for the ban on semi-automatic firearms, such as the AR-15?

This repeatedly happens, even before investigations have been completed and before we know anything about the shooter, the shooter’s motives, how the firearm was obtained, whether the mental state of the shooter was reported to law enforcement, law enforcement’s response, and the security failures that allowed access to the facilities.

The answer to reducing gun violence and school shootings is not to take a class of firearms away from law-abiding citizens. Rather, it is to determine how and why our current processes and procedures are failing us. Then, comprehensive procedures and processes need to be developed and implemented to improve school security and to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and mentally ill persons.

But first, we need to fully enforce gun laws that are on the books with mandatory maximum sentences when crimes are committed using firearms. In too many cases, this is not happening today. Reducing or plea bargaining gun crimes should not be allowed.

Failure to take these actions, raises questions about whether the current administration is serious about reducing gun violence and eliminating school shootings. In the absence of a comprehensive approach, it appears that the administration is just using gun violence as an excuse to disarm law-abiding citizens.

Bob Lee

Colorado Springs

Truth in advertising

In your article (March 31) concerning abortion pill reversal (APR), your writer states as fact, “Crisis pregnancy centers counsel pregnant women against having an abortion, advocating for parenting or adoption instead.”

I have worked in a Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC). The women we serve find supporters who don’t immediately say that her only choice is to terminate her pregnancy. Women receive REAL choices and have nothing but praise for the compassionate care they receive. Moms may call on the center for years, getting additional resources and parenting education.

Regarding the “unprofessional conduct” of medical personnel who administer APR, please search “Dr. William Lile.” In 2018, he was brought up on charges after treating a woman who took the abortion pill. On the Pregnancy Help News site, you’ll read, “In this instance, the [Florida] Institutional Review Board deemed the use of Prometrium after attempted chemical abortion with RU-486 to be reasonable. The IRB concluded that no further action would be needed,” Lile reports. “And that my actions were professional, appropriate, and good medical practice.” Also, the woman was pregnant with twins, and both were saved.

If you continue searching the web, you will read that thousands of babies have been saved with this “good medical practice” method. Read story after story of grateful women whose children were born without incident and are thriving.

So, let’s support a bill that prevents PRCs and abortion providers from advertising services they don’t actually provide.

Beth Pressley

Colorado Springs

Now the rhetoric begins

Now that the first indictment has come down the rhetoric we can expect on both sides is kicking in. Those defending the ex-president are stretching things a bit, none more so than Don Jr., who assured us that DA Alvin Bragg, a local prosecutor remember, was doing the work of Mao, Stalin and Pol Pot. Yes, he really said that in a filmed message within hours of the indictment.

Of course we don’t yet know what’s specifically in the indictment, but if we are to believe Don Jr., we can expect Mao’s Red Guards who killed a million, Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge who killed 2 million, and Stalin’s purges that killed untold numbers.

Or we can exhale and await the arraignment and the charges.

Mark Buchanan

Colorado Springs

Shining a light

Thank you, Richard Skorman, for shining the light on the Integrity Matters group! So full of rage.

If only it spent money on a worthy charity instead.

Mary Henson

Colorado Springs