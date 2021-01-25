Biden has a long way to go
Millions of Americans are watching closely to see if President Biden’s call for “unity” is more than just meaningless words. Will he walk the walk, not just talk the talk? Does “unity” include those who didn’t vote for him?
Here are nine public announcements he could make to show Americans that he means what he said: 1. He opposes the impeachment of the former president. 2. He will no longer appoint people to top positions in his administration based primarily on their “identity” and the people he selects going forward will not be extremists in their views. 3. He opposes making the District of Columbia and/or Puerto Rico a state in order to solidify Democratic control over the Senate. 4. He opposes packing the Supreme Court. 5. He opposes removing the filibuster in the Senate. 6. He opposes efforts to expand abortion in the U.S. and internationally. 7. He will uphold the constitutional right to freedom of religion, not just freedom of worship. 8. He opposes censorship of conservative views by Big Tech. 9. His references in his inaugural speech to “political extremism,” “white supremacy,” and “domestic terrorism” do not encompass Americans who hold mainstream conservative views and he explains exactly what types of people he was talking about.
Considering his first 24 hours in office during which he signed several executive orders implementing policies promoted by the far-Left — an action akin to Nancy Pelosi publicly tearing up President Trump’s State of the Union speech — Biden has a long way to go to show that he’s more than just their pawn. Whether he will and thereby become a truly unifying president remains to be seen.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs
Break the Fox News habit
The inauguration ceremonies featured voices from all corners of our country calling for unity, compassion, understanding, and bipartisanship. The words were uplifting and inspirational. I was hopeful that our country could put aside the vitriol for at least a day.
But when I turned to see how Fox News was reporting the day’s events, to my dismay, it was the usual partisanship, hate, negativity and exaggeration. “Liberty Over Unity” was the title of one program. With Joe Biden in office for less than a day, Fox was already knocking down everything about him, his appointees, his words, and all Democrats. This behavior is entirely for the Fox channel’s own financial benefit. Fox has always played on viewer’s basest negative tendencies and fears. It parades as “news” but in reality it is propaganda for profit.
Their programs create nothing positive. Their words only tear down friendships, communities, and country.
Yes, they have a constitutional right to say the things they do. But is it responsible? Is it okay to pretend to be “news”? Is it patriotic? Is it constructive? I urge conservatives to break the Fox News habit. The Fox talking heads’ paychecks depend on their viewership so, by watching, you are only stoking the flames of hate.
This is not to say there aren’t negative left-leaning propaganda outlets as well. I am simply urging you to turn off the extremes. Find the middle and the truth. Don’t allow that hate into your home. Please give unity a chance.
Nancy Scott
Colorado Springs
Make America global again
I was happy to read that President Joe Biden took steps on his first day in office to have the U.S. become a more welcoming nation. He lifted the travel restrictions from Muslim-majority countries and halted construction on the wall at the border with Mexico. He showed his intent to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris Accord and the World Health Organization.
These are all signs that the U.S. intends to become a global partner in society, and to not continue with a “Me first, and screw the rest of the world” attitude.
If we aspire to be the wealthiest, strongest, smartest (insert your favorite superlative here) nation in the world, I believe we ought also to be the most generous. This is a country blessed with so many resources that I believe it is our moral obligation to share our wealth.
That includes sharing the opportunity for new immigrants to become productive members of our society. I’m glad that the new administration believes that it’s time to Make America global again.
Ron Bruns
Colorado Springs
Not voting for Trump
I was talking with friends who did not vote for Donald Trump but stated they didn’t vote Democrat, they simply didn’t vote for Trump. I told them own up to voting for the Democrats because there was not a selection that said “not Trump.”
It was explained to me that their voting choice was based on not liking Trump instead of voting for the policies promoted by Biden. They didn’t seem to understand that by not voting for Trump they did help elect someone else, in this case the Democrats president. How many voters were not voting for Democrats but instead were for not voting for Trump?
Rick McCarter
Colorado Springs
When reality sets in
Well, citizens, the day has come. Joseph Biden is our 46th president.
For all that voted for President Biden, congratulations.
For all of those who did vote for President Biden, as well as those who did not vote for President Biden, prepare for this (among other soon-to-be-announced treats): since one of the first things President Biden did was to — with the stroke of a pen — convert the United States from a recent robust exporter of energy in the world to a dependent importer, prepare for (at least) a 50 cent increase in a gallon of gas, as well as an additional 50 cent “highway tax” on each gallon of gas.
With significantly-reduced payroll tax coffers because of the COVID pandemic, how else do you think our government will be able to afford the promises President Biden made in his campaign for the White House, regarding infrastructure (and more)?
When reality sets in, in the not-too-distant future, remember: it’s what you wanted.
Good luck, citizens.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs