Beyond human capabilities
The media are publishing mind-blowing shots of the universe now being produced by the James Webb Space Telescope.
For each person viewing these images, even casual reflection might suggest that there is some ultimate wisdom and power way beyond human capabilities. Such reflection was common in the lives of our ancient ancestors, from whom we have the names of the heavenly bodies visible to the naked eye. Even the word “star” has special importance — as in “movie star” or “star player.” In 1798, the Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn produced a famous oratorio called “The Creation,” in which we have the lyrics “The heavens are telling the glory of God.” The oratorio was deeply moving in its time. Sing it now with the Webb images as backdrop.
James Strub
Colorado Springs
Climate change exposed
Thank you, Gazette editors, for publishing the Darcy Hansen letter concerning climate change. The factual information provided by Hansen concerning CO2 needs to be seen and understood by every person on the planet.
Other good sources for climate change information can be had by googling Patrick Moore (Ph.D. ecologist and world-renowned environmentalist) and “The Great Global Warming Swindle” documentary. The “man-made” climate change scam needs to be exposed for all to see. It’s about the money and political power. That’s why I cringe and want to pull my hair out (I don’t because I’m losing it naturally) every time I see another article or comment by some clueless politician or media talking head about the “existential threat” of CO2 emissions, nitrogen fertilizers and cow farts.
And, what useless, idiotic things we have to do to stop it, or we’re going to die in a few years.
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
Damage done by Roe demise
We’ve heard the heartbreaking story of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and impregnated and who traveled to Indiana to undergo a medical abortion. Republicans initially questioned whether a 10-year-old could get pregnant. After the story was verified, the abortion provider was falsely accused of not reporting the procedure. We then heard an anti-abortion activist mistakenly testify in a House hearing that ending a pregnancy isn’t an abortion when it involves a 10-year-old rape victim. Previously, Gov. Greg Abbott defended his state’s strict abortion laws by promising that “Texas will eliminate all rapists.”
It seems that these anti-abortion proponents are living in an alternate universe where incest and child rape do not exist much less result in life-changing pregnancies. In reality, rape-related pregnancy occurs, frequently with family and domestic violence. Despite Abbott’s promise, Texas leads the nation in the number of reported rapes in 2022 — 14,824. This number is even more grim because it is estimated that less than 10% of rape victims in Texas report their assaults and if reported, only 15% of the perpetrators are convicted of their crimes.
We’re seeing the damage done by the demise of Roe v. Wade. Forced birthing will increase maternal and infant deaths, especially in abortion-restrictive states. Unwanted pregnancies will increase instances of child abuse, neglect and poverty, as well as pregnancy-related homicides. Ten-year-olds will continue to get raped and impregnated. What are the “pro-lifers” planning to do about these grim statistics?
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
No Vibes coverage
On July 18, The Gazette published these very important sports news items:
Ethiopia is first and second in marathon, and Iran reinstated its fired national soccer team coach.
I am so grateful to be kept up to date on such sports news, which is of vital importance to the Colorado Springs public.
The media doesn’t publish anything about our local professional baseball team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Since the season started on May 23, there has been one day-late post-game article and one tiny “Briefly” article. No coverage. No scores. No standings. No home game schedules.
But I sure am glad to know about Ethiopian runners and Iranian soccer coaches.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Debt that must be paid
Utilities’ commitment to clean energy and system reliability as outlined in the Guest Opinion by Aram Benyamin, CEO of Utilities, is commendable with respect to the environment, but I am not convinced it is fiscally responsible or improving system reliability. Also, instead of three stacks at the Drake Power Plant, there are now at least six more in plain view from the interstate. Maintaining a diverse portfolio of renewable energy and fossil fuels encompassing coal as well as natural gas should have been further considered.
I agree that the closure of Drake was necessary, but the closure of Nixon, in the near future, needs to be reconsidered because it is still a well operating system. Further, there is considerable sunken cost and debt associated with the Drake and Nixon power plants that need to be paid off. Are we going to rely on alternative energy sources to help pay off that debt?
I wish Benyamin would more specifically address the unpaid debt associated with the Neumann scrubber at Drake. After all, that was new technology that was supposed to bring Drake into environmental compliance for the long haul. It seems we are still paying for a system that has since been scrapped. Understanding the debt associated with the coal fired units and how that will be paid down without increasing customer rates is something we the ratepayers need to understand. Let’s not keep adding debt that will eventually need to be paid off with increased rates.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs