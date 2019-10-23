Better ways to fix education, roads
The article by Joey Bunch and Marianne Goodland in Monday’s Gazette mentions that when TABOR rebates (under current law) are handed out that, “the first cut is issued through the Senior Homestead and Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption.” What that means is that if Proposition CC is passed then many Colorado seniors and disabled veterans will no longer benefit from that partial tax exemption.
Senior homeowners and disabled vets, be aware! Your ballot says nothing about this. Proponents of Prop CC might be well-intentioned, but if they get their way you will be paying more taxes. Vote against Prop CC. There are better ways to raise money for education and roads.
Kraig Kenny
Colorado Springs
Spending other peoples’ money
I am a strong supporter of K-12 education, higher education and good roads. I have lived in Colorado Springs for 22 years and have always been open-minded about legitimate needs for government to spend money on wise and well-planned investments. As just one example, the recent D-11 mill levy increase ballot initiative was well thought-out, carefully developed, and identified specific needs and associated logical investments. I voted for it and participated in the active promotion of that initiative.
I don’t need to give up my TABOR rights to support K-12 education, higher education, and good roads. Any time our elected officials develop a solid, well-developed, specifically targeted spending plan, I will evaluate it and might likely vote for it.
However, there is nothing easier than spending other peoples’ money. I never write blank checks to anyone — especially politicians.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
TABOR working as it should
Death and taxes: I realize that taxes are one of the two things we can’t avoid in this life. However, we can do our best to be diligent and keep them under control. That moment has arrived. Ballot Proposition CC is an effort by the Legislature to eliminate the TABOR amendment.
For those that might not be familiar, this amendment was passed in 1992 and required that excessive taxes be refunded to the taxpayers. The excessive taxes were the result of a hot real estate market and frequent property reevaluations. Many states avoid this problem by readjusting the tax millages to exactly offset the overall increase in property values, but Colorado does not have that, so the result was a windfall of unvoted tax revenues, that the legislators and city councils were only too happy to spend.
TABOR has been adjusted twice by the voters to remedy problems and is functioning as intended. However lawmakers simply can’t stand to have all this tax, already collected, slip through their fingers and be refunded to the taxpayers.
With real estate values again growing at 5 to 7% and inflation below 2%, the TABOR law is very much in need.
Dick Riethmiller
Pagosa Springs
Excellent service requires work
I read with interest a recent comment stating that “Waiting tables is not easy work”
As a person who has worked various jobs from the age of 12 throughout my life — newspaper delivery, camp counselor, cafeteria service, child care, housecleaning, typist, waitress, lifeguard, engineer, management from local technical teams to worldwide teams... I feel qualified to express an opinion.
Yes, waiting table is hard work and can be frustrating being in between inept kitchen teams and cantankerous-to-extremely unpleasant customers. One real pleasure for me is to receive and observe servers who present a committed and pleasant approach to providing service, sometimes having to explain that there exists a problem or two when working to provide excellent service (life happens) — for those folks a 20% tip is not unrealistic.
When a tip is assumed earned by the “management” despite “real” customer experience, and then added to the bill without asking, I find that outrageous, especially if not clearly announced before a customer’s order is placed.
I expect management of a service business to properly pay wages earned, aligning its published prices to do so, pre-announcing “imposed” tipping charge that will be added the advertised prices. After customer consideration of published prices, my preference is to self-determine the level of tip earned—not dictated as an after event management surprise — accounting for a number circumstances and to willing pay it. BTW, I can even self-calculate the monetary value of a certain percentage tip.
Been there, done that! And, am willing to pay for real service.
Michaela Laune
Colorado Springs
Fully recognize Paralympians
The U.S. Olympic Committee is now identified as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and all references to the Olympics include the Paralympics. I believe the terms Paralympic/Paralympians is discriminatory, degrading and unnecessary. It sets those courageous athletes apart and denotes something less than full Olympic status. Paralympic events should be considered just an extension of other Olympic events with full recognition and status.
As a former Olympian, I would be proud to include these athletes with disabilities/limitations as true, fully recognized Olympians!
R. Wayne Baughman
Colorado Springs