Bennet a workhorse during pandemic
During my 12 or so years in local politics, I have learned there are two kinds of elected officials: show horses and workhorses. After a decade of hard work for Colorado, no one doubts where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet belongs. No one, apparently, except The Gazette. On Monday, your editorial left me scratching my head. In so many words, it described Bennet as a “Washington insider” and criticized him for not doing more for Colorado during the pandemic. It would be laughable if it weren’t so inaccurate. Until now, The Gazette has done a good job of complimenting Colorado political leaders from both sides of the partisan divide on their response to COVID-19.
As someone who has worked with Michael for years to get things done for Colorado Springs, I couldn’t let this mischaracterization stand. So I called his office and researched online to try to understand the Gazette’s Editorial writers’ conclusion. It’s simply untrue. Michael and his team have been working tirelessly for Colorado during this crisis.
From the earliest days of this crisis, Michael was pounding on Washington to develop a national strategy to get testing, critical equipment, and supplies for our frontline hospital workers in Colorado.
He’s worked with the Republican Sen. John Barrasso from our neighboring state of Wyoming to help our desperate rural hospitals. He’s worked with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey to push the CDC to clarify guidelines on the public’s need to wear cloth masks, which is critical for the economy to open safely.
He has been the Senate’s strongest advocate for financial relief for our state and local governments, whose budgets are running dry as they maintain critical programs to keep us safe.
His team has been working day and night to help hundreds of Coloradans trapped abroad to come home. He was the first to call on the State Department to establish a task force to repatriate Americans, which it did a few days later.
He’s connected our bioscience companies and universities with regulators in Washington to get swift approval for new testing and treatments. He’s been responding to small-business owners and other constituents seven days a week to help them navigate this excruciatingly difficult time.
I could fill these pages describing how much Sen. Bennet has done in this crisis. He might not brag about it, or take all the credit he deserves, but that is the Michael Bennet I know, and it is the kind of leadership we should appreciate in Colorado. And even if the editorial board might not, I am grateful we have such a workhorse, not a show horse, fighting for us.
Richard Skorman
Colorado Springs
Keeping our minds sharp
Thank you for the Puzzle Book included in Sunday’s Gazette. This was a great idea to occupy some time and also keep our minds sharp during this time. In the digital age, I am happy to see the Gazette stay committed to producing a great print product. I hope there is another one planned for the future!
Tom Johnston
Colorado Springs
Records should be released
Thank you to The Gazette for its article on page A2 of the Tuesday paper about how Gov. Jared Polis is requiring people to pay for the records about how his administration handled the COVID-19 crises and the plan for deciding who and who will not get life-saving care from our hospitals!
Well, welcome to the Democratic Socialist Party! The Colorado taxpayers paid for those reports through their taxes, and those records belong to the Colorado taxpayers. They do not belong to Polis. Those records should be handed over to The Gazette and posted online for everyone to have full access to them. It’s time to make a change in Colorado, get rid of the Democratic Socialist Party and turn it back over to the people. We need more people reading the local paper and keeping informed of the tyranny going on in our state!
Robert Koelbl
Colorado Springs
In defense of the media
In a recent op-ed piece Mike Rosen, a Donald Trump supporter, discussed press coverage of the president. He called it “journalistic malpractice.”
Why is it bad journalism to report on the things Trump says and does, or doesn’t do? He has been slow in his response to the coronavirus, calling it a “hoax.” He has befriended some of the world’s bloodthirstiest dictators. He has shown his antipathy to a clean environment and civil rights and ignorance of the Constitution that he had sworn to uphold.
During news conferences, the president, when he doesn’t know the answer to a question (which is often), gives a rambling, irrelevant, incoherent answer and berates the reporter for asking such a stupid (which it isn’t) question. Rosen calls these gotcha questions — only to someone like Trump, who can’t answer them.
I’m tired of right-wingers like Rosen talking about the “liberal media.” There ain’t no such animal. MSNBC and CNN have liberal biases. Not CBS, ABC nor NBC. What there is is Fox News, the communications arm of the Republican Party.
Rosen may be correct when he says journalism as a career inordinately attracts liberals. These are people who are open-minded, want to get all the facts, present them in a coherent way to an informed public. But the Big 3 commercial networks are in no way liberal. They operate in a commercial world, subject to demands of sponsors who are concerned with the bottom line. Advertisers who pay the networks’ bills won’t stand for anything liberal that detracts from profits.
According to my Webster’s New World College Dictionary, a definition of liberal is “broad-minded, generous, tolerant.” Am I a liberal? You bet I am, and proud of it.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Wonderful, colorful images
Thank you for the daily “Photo Therapy” feature. These are wonderful, colorful images. This is one of the first features I look for every day. And I have never been disappointed. These photos give us something of a normal, positive, and happy, beautiful life. We will likely be needing this therapy for a long time. Please continue this as a regular feature.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs