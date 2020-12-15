Being warm and having power
As a retiree, I was sitting at home decorating my Christmas tree this morning in the warmth of my home watching the price is right, etc. This was a perfect day to reflect on how fortunate we are in Colorado Springs having cheap, affordable, and plentiful power, gas, and water. I then felt the need to juxtapose that our City Council’s strong desire to eliminate our main base load power plants will soon interrupt our given utility security. Some feel the need to pursue an all green future with only solar and wind power, and eventually rid ourselves of any fossil fuels (natural gas is a fossil fuel).
Think about this, today (Dec. 11) the temperature is at or below zero, if we are solely powered by the sun, too bad as there is no output, also, today we have virtually no wind, same thing, no output, we all know not enough house sized batteries for each home on the grid won’t ever be developed nor accepted, so the only thing keeping us warm and powered for the foreseeable future will be natural gas. This will be the only viable source of a cleaner fuel for the next 30 to 50 years.
Think about that, with no real power source, hospitals, home learning, etc., the list goes on with all we won’t be able to do with these far reaching developments. On top of that, we are promised no rate increases... wink wink. Why can’t we at least moth ball our existing power plants in case of the extreme needs we will eventually face for our warmth and power? I realize our council/enviros are all hell bent on ridding our city of the Drake plant but why not at least keep the Nixon plant on our portfolio? The only reason they are not in compliance is due to our over reaching governor in establishing arbitrary new emissions limits, after we as rate payers spent hundreds of millions to comply with the federal guidelines. All new types of energy need to be explored for the future but don’ t for a minute forget the risks we are taking both financially and for our very safe existence. I kind of like being warm and having power 356 days/ year for 24 hours /day? Don’t you?
Curtis Kosley
Colorado Springs
Property rights of the accused
The Friday, Dec. 11 Gazette mentioned a proposed municipal ordinance to seize vehicles used in certain offenses (street racing, among others). In several states, these civil forfeiture laws have been greatly abused and used to enhance police funding. Only in 2019, did Michigan, one of the worst offenders, require a criminal conviction (not merely charges, as in the past) prior to civil asset forfeiture. It’s not that police cannot seize the property, but it boils down to what the innocent have to do to get it back.
No one should support 120 mph Subarus flying down Powers Boulevard at 3 a.m., but this is no excuse to pass an ordinance that tramples the rights of citizens, no matter how good it sounds. Colorado Springs can do this correctly and lawfully and in the favor of the accused, or it can become a rip off operation where innocent people spend years and thousands of dollars getting their lawfully owned property (cars, houses, cash) returned to them (in who knows what condition). Let’s hope that upholding the law and the property rights of the accused (not convicted) reign supreme in the writing and review of this ordinance.
Steven R. Helmreich
Black Forest
Lamborn undermining democracy
I just sent an email to Congressman Doug Lamborn requesting his immediate resignation do to his signing the letter backing the Texas attempt of reverse the election. His involvement is a direct attack on democracy and brings great discredit upon himself and the office he holds.
He has stated that he is following the request of his constituents and I do believe that the avid Trump supporter doesn’t care about fairness or democracy. However, I also believe that a vast majority of Lamborn constituents do not support his action. By undermining democracy Lamborn is mocking our military and brings discredit to the Armed Services Committee that he states he is proud to serve on. In my opinion Lamborn’s action is tantamount to treason.
Ronald Johnson
Colorado Springs
Foreign and domestic enemies
Forget your political alignment and your artificial intelligence tailored social media feeds, FOX, CNN, NBC, CBS, etc, our nation is being assaulted by both foreign and domestic enemies. When you consider former senior military officer and members of Congress of both parties, to include the president of the United States are all willing to sell out the nation, “Houston, we have a problem.”
The recent disclosure of Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat is alleged by the FBI to have connections with a Chinese spy; it is a signal to loyal Americans to pay attention and to hold all of their leaders accountable. This cannot be a partisan issues, for obviously, the nation is under attack by both foreign and domestic enemies.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Not necessarily a death warrant
I recently had a birthday, and looked around at the table, and saw several empty chairs. They were empty at Thanksgiving too. It was not a result of the passing of anyone, rather it was because our draconian government mandates, and the doom and gloom purveyed by most of the media.
During the height of the Vietnam War, it was common to see weekly body counts in the newspaper and on the evening news. CNN has been known to do the same for the current virus as it fit their narrative to oust Donald Trump.
Sunday’s column by Leonard Pitts said to stay away from Granny in hopes of keeping her safe. Maybe next year, if she is still alive. Okay, but Granny now needs to go to the grocery store, exposing her to even more unknown pathogens and interacting with strangers.
Wouldn’t she be safer with her own loved ones?
I can’t keep my friends and family from exposing themselves to the dangers of the media, but maybe they will start to realize that even though this virus is somewhat dangerous to everyone, it is not necessarily a death warrant.
Bottom line, we need to act like adults and demand our elected, and unelected officials treat us respectfully.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs