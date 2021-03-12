Behind the Capitol facade
Here is a serious question that seems to have no obvious answer: What the H happens to newly elected senators and representatives, Republican and Democrats alike who we send to Washington, D.C., with their promise they will fight for their state and district, protect the Constitution, yada yada? It seems within a few days of their confirmation oath they have mysteriously abandoned their constituency and become dupes of Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Their campaign-espoused “values” mysteriously disappear into the political fog of Washington, D.C., and they instantly become the coordinated robots managed entirely by the life-long political power brokers in power. Common sense and logic are suddenly disregarded, promises are jettisoned, and loyalty to their constituents transforms almost instantly into loyalty to Pelosi and Schumer and McConnell. Our newly elected representatives lose their moral direction (Rep. Lauren Boebert being an exception) and march in lockstep as these nefarious leaders with far too much power call out the cadence.
Colorado sent John Hickenlooper. He vowed to represent Colorado. He immediately fell in line, marching to Schumer who Hickenlooper likely did not know well at all before arriving in Washington, D.C.
So, the question every American voter should ask (and demand an answer to) is: What goes on behind the Capitol facade to transform these individuals into dupes of Washington powerbrokers rather than serve as representatives of their constituents, and who then never waver from that traitorous partisan path … no matter how absurd the direction might be?
So, what the H is it in the atmosphere surrounding D.C. that results in such a ubiquitous mutation of those we assumed (and they promised) had principles and our interests at heart? A star investigative reporter could win a Pulitzer dealing with that question.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Afraid to uphold the rules
I entered 7-Eleven and noticed a gentleman walking around shopping without wearing a mask despite the signs on the door, the entryway, and even on the cooler, requiring customers wear a mask.
There was even an additional sign that said “No mask no service”. When I inquired why the mask mandate was not being enforced, it was due to fear. The manager told me she heard of people getting violent when asked to wear a mask. So her manager told her not to enforce the rules to protect her safety. She says, “I’m not risking my life to ask someone to put on a mask.”
I asked her what she would do if I came into the store and began stuffing articles into my pocket. She clearly stated that she would “push the button, lock the doors and call the police.”
Going deeper, I asked, “Would you not be afraid that a criminal, who is openly stuffing articles into his pocket, would hurt you? Why are the articles in this store more important and worth more action that of the public safety of the customers?”
The politics, opinions, and theories regarding COVID-19, its effects, and the death toll have no bearing on the current rules. If the rules “wear a mask” or no service, that is exactly what it means. Rules are in place for protection, not opinion. What does it mean when good people are afraid to uphold the rules?
Jamil Aaron
Colorado Springs
Newspaper keeps readers informed
Regarding the acceptable American Way. The answer to the question what is one to do. Make it a habit to read the Gazette newspaper every day. We are faced with people who infuriate us with no helpful answers. It’s like being stuck on the four-letter word in the crossword puzzle.
Of course, these are hard times, that’s just preaching to the choir.
Back to the point. Read the newspaper. Every word. Inside the columns, op/eds, Life, Business even real estate, classified and for sure your horoscope. Right now horoscopes are mini pep talks.
The Gazette pages are jewels of information and human contact information, the author of the piece is certainly a go-to person, they did the research. Read the hard copy Gazette. You will feel better informed when making those daily contacts with frustration calls.
Four-letter word is cope.
Janei Folz
Monument
Freedom shouldn’t cost this
Two of the major principles that separate the United States from despotic nations are the ideas that anyone accused of a crime is considered to be innocent until proven guilty and all are equal before the law. The practice of bail bonds turns those ideas upon their heads.
The bail bond system allows accused who have assets to go free while those without are punished with imprisonment for months before their trials — a burden that falls disproportionately on people of color.
The judge presiding over a bail hearing makes the determination of whether the accused is a flight risk or likely to commit more crimes and, if not, grants bail. Among those granted bail the only difference between those who walk free and those who remain jailed are the amount of money they can pay — making the jail into a debtors prison; an institution that should be associated with Dickens’ England, not with 21st-century America.
Our tax dollars should not be used to imprison people who have not been convicted of a crime, who by law are presumed innocent, who pose no threat to the rest of us, and whose only “crime”, is to be poor. One’s freedom should not be based upon one’s bank account.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs