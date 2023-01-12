Before cheap plastic bags
After reading the opinions about the ban on plastic grocery bags, the simplest solution would be to go back to before plastic bags. Grocery stores are enjoying record profits, surely can just go back to using paper bags made of recycled paper. Nobody would have to bring their dirty used bags to the check stands.
Brown paper bags worked just fine for those years before cheap plastic bags. That problem would be solved, and we can move on to the next big, important issue that will surely come up soon.
Tom Green
Colorado Springs
A fantasy void of reality
As Western Europe struggles to import fossil fuels necessary to power homes and industries essential for life, our Colorado Springs Utilities informed us again in the January CONNECTION that “as we transition away from coal, natural gas generators bridge the gap from fossil fuels to renewable energy.” The loss of and embargo of fossil fuels from Russia has proven again that fossil fuels are essential, and renewable energy will never be a replacement. To think and act otherwise is fantasy and void of reality.
Utilities is community-owned, and its board are also City Council members.
Colorado Springs voters have proven time and again that they will only approve ballot initiatives for road paving, parks and open space and fire mitigation that clearly detail what will be done, how will it work and how much will it costs. Utilities has done none of those for its owners in their plan to eliminate fossil fuels and create a renewable only future.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Becoming downright Orwellian
I’m not sure what is more baffling. That we have a governor and Legislature who think their job is to mandate businesses sell plastic bags, that they legalize marijuana under the auspices that the taxes will go to better roads and education or that the people voting for these charlatans are simply so disconnected or willingly sit by while it goes on?
Now these Democrats want to eliminate TABOR so they can fund K-12?
Where’s all the millions from the pot tax money? It sure isn’t on the roads. It clearly isn’t making it’s way to the classrooms. So why isn’t anyone screaming “Where is all this money actually going?” Colorado, you’ve become downright Orwellian.
Jerald Just
Colorado Springs
Move to a ‘free state’
Here’s a thought from someone who grew up in Colorado Springs and is visiting from a freer place. With its new restrictions on plastic bags, Colorado imitates communist China ... which pioneered the practice. If you think that’s a problem and see it as just the latest of a million government excesses here, do what I did. Join the Free State Project and move to New Hampshire, where this kind of authoritarian micromanagement generally gets voted down.
New Hampshire has no general sales tax, no income tax, no adult seat belt law and essentially no gun laws. If our freedom out there sounds scary to you, then stay here and let the walls close in. But if our freedom inspires you, join us.
We “free staters” — libertarian migrants — hold 40 seats in the New Hampshire legislature; our allies hold another 40 or so. We’ve cut the state budget 3% this session despite all that inflation you’re witnessing, and sometimes we cut it more than that. New Hampshire is where Ron Paul’s ideas are becoming reality.
Dave Ridley
Rindge, N.H.
Nip this in the bud
Here we go again it’s the truth oil companies and others never miss an opportunity to increase prices. It seams these organizations thrive on the bad news of a refinery problem or maintenance issue as their green light to raise prices.
When will we Americans finally have enough of this and demand our government leaders do something to nip this in the bud and do what is necessary to stop this madness.
Robert Green
Colorado Springs
Elected officials’ responsibilities
My American government teacher would have been startled, as I was, by newly elected State Rep. Scott Bottoms’ view of his responsibilities. (Gazette, Jan. 9)
“We vote Republican because we were sent here to do that,” the Gazette quoted him as saying. That would seem to be a very limited view of his new position. Aren’t our legislators elected to represent all their constituents, whether Republican, Democrat, Independent or unregistered?
Surely an open mind, an evenhanded approach, a willingness to embrace the best ideas, a desire to work with colleagues to ensure orderly and effective government are important characteristics which transcend simple party loyalty.
No party or group has a monopoly on good ideas and good judgment.
No, Rep. Bottoms, you were not elected just to “vote Republican.” Your job is more important than that. You were elected to work for the good of all Coloradans. That’s an attitude that would make me proud to vote for you. With that in mind, thank you for your willingness to serve.
Kathleen Beck
Colorado Springs