Beauty for us all
Why steal beauty that is meant for us all?
So on Tuesday of this week, I went to my city garden, which I have been tending and maintaining for the last 10 years. I go there at least two times a week from May through October. For the last three of four years, I have designed the flower bed by myself.
I am volunteer. I do not get pain by the city to do this but I want to contribute to the beauty of the city.
For so many years, Colorado Springs has been known and praised for it’s beautiful , colorful medians and flower beds.
Unfortunately, for the past two years, there have been a rash of thefts, not only in my flower bed but in many across the city.
My flower bed or I should say our flower bed is by a stop light. So, I imagine that individuals just hop out of their cars, dig up a plant or two and go on their way. Who does this? What kind of person would do this?
These flower beds are property of the city. These beds are adopted, planted and maintained by volunteers like me, mainly senior citizens. These flower beds are meant to create beauty for us all.
Why do the thieves think they have the right to take away from the beauty of the design and what is meant to be enjoyed by all?
Valerie Shereck
Colorado Springs
Time to clean house
Why are the taxpayers of our city always receiving hikes from the nonprofit organization city utilities. Every time they need a new pair of shoes, up goes our utilities. Where are our elected officials that are supposed to be looking after our best interests. Our they on vacation again?
We were told that shutting down our clean burning coal power plant would save us money because of the cost of coal . Every since the coal plant went to gas power, our utilities have gone up. We need some new people in office that really work for us. Stop the over building, high taxes for nothing and lack of leadership in our town. Don’t vote for anyone who served in the City Council; you can see already what their going to do to us. And don’t think of a county commissioner either. We need a right-wing government now more than ever. November is a time to clean house. Bring on people who will make the city work for us and not us work for the city.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Stop the scapegoating
Let the goat go .... The scapegoat that is the American public classroom.
Between May 5 and June 3, I saw at least nine letters from people who have experienced what can go on in our classrooms on a daily basis. I have also seen columnist Star Parker and political cartoonist Gary Varvel share their thoughts on the collapse of our society.
Many people seem to feel that the problem is the public school system. Yet the government has poured billions of dollars into the system over the last 30 years with minimal results. I’d propose the problem isn’t the schools, but rather the parents. Many parents are not being the role models parenting demands. Others are too busy being their child’s friend. Too few are asking their children to demonstrate personal responsibility and accept consequences for their behavior. This wreaks havoc in a classroom and takes away from the educational experience for the children who are there to learn.
Stop the scapegoating. Children should come to school ready to learn: respect authority, work hard, listen to others,and then they will learn. Teachers are accustomed to being mentors, social workers, confidants, and protectors, on top of being educators, but they cannot solve every problem in society when so many parents are not willing to hold their children accountable for their learning.
We all have a responsibility to our youths, to improve our society and build our country’s future. This includes families in the home. We cannot continue to outsource good parenting to the schools and expect different results.
Kurt Hamm
Colorado Springs
World getting crazier
Just when I thought the world could not get any crazier, the SCOTUS released their Roe vs. Wade opinion for real (no doubt any feeble efforts to locate the previous leaker will cease, as though they ever began). As expected, our sheeple went totally off the rails, ranting and raving, with many young girls (I guess they are girls) baring their teeth and snarling about their rights to abortions, even if they aren’t pregnant. Again, I have to ponder why, if they are planning so far ahead, that they don’t plan to employ birth control of some sort as a preventative measure. If I went marching around with signs declaring my right to kill somebody, I am pretty sure I would end up in jail or the nearest mental health facility, but in our present world it depends on who you are and how righteous you are. And in the meantime, they can take out their frustrations by vandalizing and destroying the properties of organizations that want to help the meek and deluded who actually want to have and keep their babies, as in the recent case of the Longmont ministry. How righteous is that?
I can’t totally fault some people for getting excited, since the media has whipped the gullible into a frenzy by having the national news announcing every hour on the hour that “There will be 31 million people affected by this ruling who live in states that will ban abortions.” Really? Thirty-one million people who need and won’t be able to get abortions? I am not sure how the media is doing the math or what they are smoking, but could these stats possibly not be factual? Or are they counting all men, women, children, dogs, cats and parakeets?
There are many reasons for abortion that are valid, but until recently people didn’t plan them ahead of time — maybe the clinics can issue certificates that say “good for ___abortions” and that will calm some of these folks down a little. Worst case scenario, they can have raffles and drawings and the proceeds go to provide more procedures.
This violence and vandalism and self-righteousness make a really good case for abortion but not in the way the hypocritical protesters might think. Too bad it is years too late for the likely cases I have seen on the news recently. But when all else fails and you feel confused or down, just recite the mantra “The right is wrong and the left is right” and you will be fine.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs