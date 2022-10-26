Be an informed voter
If we want better candidates and officeholders, we need to be better voters. Not more voters, better voters. Don’t vote unless you have done your research with multiple sources, and multiple types of sources, and given the candidates and issues thoughtful consideration.
And this does not mean simply listening to your friends, co-workers, and the sources of information that you know will reinforce what you believe to be true.
Before you support any sort of Get-Out-The-Vote campaign, make sure that campaign focuses on targeting qualified voters. Not just citizens who have correctly registered, but registered citizens who have fulfilled their obligation to have performed truth-seeking research, applied unbiased logic to the facts during their research and tested their conclusions through discussion with equally qualified voters who have come to different conclusions. That’s what it takes to be an informed voter. Voting with any less preparation is irresponsible and self-indulgent.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
A lazy ‘fi
x’ to a problem
We have lived in the neighborhood near Austin Bluffs and Sieferd Blvd. since the early ’90s. Over the years, my wife and I have witnessed with awe/amusement the flooding of the intersection of Seifed and Date St. when heavy precipitation occurs. It becomes dangerous and we also stand by and watch idiots try and drive through, get stuck, and require emergency services to rescue them, wasting everyone’s time.
The city’s solution for water mitigation? Erect iron gates to close off the intersection, thus denying passage. The gates are closed during inclement weather and when the possibility of bad weather is approaching. You are joking I hope? Not only is this a lazy “fix” to the problem, it is an incredible inconvenience to drivers wishing to traverse the intersection. When the gates are closed, drivers from all directions are forced to divert through three parking lots that haven’t seen maintenance since World War II. Potholes galore!
The next fix? The city brought in 20+ massive mounds of dirt to begin “fixing” the problem. The mounds now have been sitting there and are now sprouting plants and weeds! WooHoo! What a fix! Good job guys!
Somebody needs to look at the solution chalkboard and come up with a plan that will allow travel through the intersection. C’mon Springs road division, how about a viable solution?
Jerry Beyer
Colorado Springs
Current AG’s qualifi
cations
Without minimizing the need for crime control, focusing only on crime is not the full role of the Office of the Attorney General. Rather, for the state of Colorado that office broadly focuses on natural resources and environment, consumer protection, criminal justice, criminal appeals, revenue and utilities, business and licensing, civil litigation and employment. It is not a supra district attorney focused almost entirely on crime. The attorney general must be competent and balanced broadly in the law.
The Attorney General, Phil Weiser, has demonstrated his breadth of command over the multiple legal divisions he oversees and conducts.
He personally argued before the U.S. Supreme Court a constitutional law case affecting Colorado. He participated in litigation that obtained a $500 million award to Colorado from a company that helped cause the opioid epidemic. He obtained an $8.4 million settlement against CenturyLink for deceptive trade practices. He led a 38 attorney general bipartisan coalition lawsuit against Google for maintaining its monopoly. He led the effort to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud in the wake of COVID pandemic relief efforts.
His accomplishments are significant and much more than just those above.
He has the skill of an able manager over an office of 600 attorneys implementing many diverse and complex laws, beyond solely the criminal code.
He knows Colorado Springs well, because he pays attention to us and visits often. I know him as fair, devoted, brilliant, legally competent.
Tad Foster
Colorado Springs
Doubts about the GOP
I just read a BBC article about a young family with a 5-year-old who lived in Kherson, Ukraine. The father secretly took videos starting on March 1 when the Russians invaded. It is a rather telling story about how they lived in Kherson until they wisely fled north in May.
Needless to say, the Russians occupiers were cruel and ruthless. They even arrested and “broke” a very active and charismatic priest. Of course, there was widespread looting by the Russian soldiers. And, there are food shortages. When the citizens protested, they were terrorized.
And, yet Republican leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, are now arguing that our investment in Ukrainian freedom is not worth it. I am old enough to remember the saying: “Better Red than dead.” Anyone who said anything remotely supportive of the Russians was labeled a communist. Now, who are the real commies?
I am retired military and a registered Republican. This in just another reason to doubt the GOP.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
The water shortage
I think Ross Izard’s reference to desalination in the Sunday Perspective to help deal with our water shortage is very timely and important.
I’m an economist, not a water expert, but it seems obvious if we’ve got too much of something at point A (rising sea levels along the coasts) and not enough of the same at point B (the water crisis in the West), that getting the surplus to where there is a shortage is an obvious solution.
Canals have redistributed water in this country for a couple of centuries. They should work again.
Tucker Adams
Colorado Springs