Basic supply and demand theory
If you’re looking for a time to cash in on that sweet Colorado equity, it’s now. Housing prices in Colorado have been inflating for the better part of a decade, but across the nation, housing prices are at an all-time high.
Buyers paying tens of thousands above asking and waiving contingencies is a dreary sign that things are out of control, and with interest rates back on the rise, it’s only a matter of time until things go south.
The state of the real estate market we’re in is eerily similar to 2005, with every investor looking to make a quick buck and exit to safety.
Financial pundits will tell you this trend will continue through the end of this year, if not this decade, but basic supply and demand theory says otherwise.
Once the price and demand for homes reach an unsustainable height, buyers will tap out, and we are dreadfully close to that happening. Not only will homeowners see a decline in equity thanks to a flood of supply, everyone’s favorite asset management firms (see Blackrock) that have been driving up costs will make a break for the door.
The corporations that have been buying up homes in the Springs will sell for whatever they can get and leave the average homeowner footing the bill. It’s not “The Big Short”, but it’s close enough to be worried.
Tyler Selbach
Colorado Springs
A sad day in Colorado
The governor’s signing of HB22-1279 ‘Reproductive Health Equity Act’ into law Monday marks a sad day in Colorado’s history, codifying abortion up to the day of birth.
This during a month when we are supposed to be recognizing child abuse prevention. With multiple silly distractions (Will Smith’s slap and other absurdities), the passage of this law will likely go unnoticed by most people across the state and country, and the mainstream media will spin it positive akin to the deceptive nomenclature of the bill.
Hopefully, there will be future efforts to repeal this law.
In the meantime, I believe the passage of this law provides an opportunity to those of us in Colorado, who value human life, to step up our efforts to work much more closely and compassionately with women and child-bearing minors who are considering abortion — especially in ‘late-term’, just before birth — and to provide meaningful solutions (perhaps through advocacy and legislation to vastly improve adoption, foster care, and child abuse prevention systems), to preserve the life of their child and render HB22-1279 essentially irrelevant.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
The welcome mat is out
Now that Gov. Jared Polis has signed H.B. 22-1279, the Reproductive Health Care Equity Act into law we can thank him and our state legislators for an uptick in our economy since we now have a large welcome sign out to our neighboring states that our front door is wide open and the welcome mat is out.
Surely our hotels/motels and restaurants will do a booming business with the influx of patrons from neighboring states with much more restrictive abortion laws.
If you want an abortion, for any reason, or at any time during your pregnancy, (infanticide anyone), come on over as we have the means and the laws to accommodate your wishes.
Our Planned Parenthood “health care” providers await your arrival with open arms, ready and willing to provide you with the best of abortion services. Let them take care of that “inconvenient, unplanned pregnancy.”
That little child could have been a joy in someone’s life, even yours, given an opportunity to live outside your womb.
John Froehle
Colorado Springs
We need functioning families
We are barking up the wrong tree! Sorry, I’m teaching idioms this week to my third graders and well, the shoe fits. Everyone talks about how we have to fix schools and teachers and school boards.
I completely agree that a lot needs to be done but as a teacher of 22 years, let me tell you, that until we fix parents, families and society, schools cannot make up for the hell our kids are going through.
We have more and more students coming to school that don’t have parents in the picture.
They might be being raised by grandparents or they are in foster care. They have PTSD and trauma.
They’ve been abused, and they’ve seen abuse. They don’t have guidance, consequences, parenting, or even books at home.
I can teach until I’m blue in the face but until they have their basic needs met, learning can’t happen.
If you want to know why American schools are behind, it’s because our families are falling apart.
I mean, there are other factors at play — our curriculum, teaching concepts before kids are developmentally ready, standardized testing, hoops to jump through, politics, to name a few. But the one thing that the public needs to help us with — functioning families.
Kim Garcia
Colorado Springs
Slow to celebrate victories
Recently, the University of Colorado has been criticized in the media for not considering an Hispanic for its vacant university president position.
At the same time, Western Colorado University hired an Hispanic, Brad Baca, as its university president.
Why is the media so quick to criticize and find fault with Hispanic/minority issues and yet so slow to recognize and celebrate their victories? There are a very small number of university president positions in Colorado. An Hispanic has just snagged one. Why not recognize Western Colorado University and Brad Baca for this good news.
Jay Hill
Gunnison