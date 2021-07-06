Bashing and labeling on Facebook
Questioning the narrative does not make anyone an extremist. Wanting to ensure that the proper procedures are in place to run a fair and accurate election does not make anyone an extremist. Having distrust toward Dr. Anthony Fauci and government entities does not make anyone an extremist.
What exactly is Facebook after? For many who have spent time in the facebook jail and seem to be living their social media lives on parole, being subjected to constant scrutiny, are they the extremists. The extremists that simply want small, trustworthy, constitutional government?
The notion that those that question the narrative are somehow extremists, because of their lack of “wokeness,” or their deeply held religious beliefs or moreover their unwillingness to blindly comply is not only absurd, but dangerous to the very foundations of our country and are in and of themselves discriminatory practices. The lack of tolerance for opposing view points in our culture clearly displayed on social media platforms, with many gaining courage whilst hiding behind a screen will continue to divide and deteriorate the commonalities that exist between us all.
The bashing that occurs, the labeling of those with differing view points is the continuation of the push to create racial, religious and political divide.
To add a little fact check to this article, “This post lacks context” as I am limited to 250 words.
Jason Lupo
Monument
AFA was there before developers
It always amazes and often amuses me when someone lives in a housing area near an airport or other “noise generator” and then they have the temerity to complain about the noise.
The U.S. Air Force Academy was built long before any developer built the first homes in the Rockrimmon, Woodmen Valley or Peregrine developments. And you know? One of the truly wonderful things about living in America … you can choose virtually anywhere that you want to live. And ever better, if that location does not live up to your expectations, you can move.
John Wear
Elbert
Events in Afghanistan no surprise
We should not be surprised by the unfolding of events in Afghanistan. Given the culture and the realities of the region, it was always destined to end this way.
As usual, our military forces performed magnificently. We sacrificed precious lives killed and wounded in action — and spent trillions of dollars, all in vain! The sad reality is that our leaders foolishly believed that “We’re bringing them democracy!”. In reality, the national government is totally ineffective and the president of the country is nothing more than the mayor of Kabul, the capital city.
As they have for centuries, the warlords and tribal chiefs continue to rule the provinces and mostly ignore the central government. The Afghan Army that we funded and trained for 20 years still can’t stand up to the Taliban.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Sane, rational gun legislation
As a father, gun owner, and hunter, I understand the important role that the ATF plays in enforcing our gun laws and protecting law abiding citizens.
That is why I am urging Sens. Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper to confirm the nomination of David Chipman as director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
A brief review of his biography will disclose that Chipman also is a father and a gun owner. In addition, he is a dedicated public servant, decorated law enforcement professional, and gun safety expert. He is a law enforcement professional with more than 30 years’ experience as a special agent with the ATF who has spent his career serving the public, combating violent crime, and striving to make our communities safer.
After retiring in 2012, Chipman continued his public service as an expert advising organizations on gun violence prevention. He has advised policymakers, gun violence prevention advocates, and community groups, educating the public on firearms policy, and has given expert testimony to Congress on reasonable firearms legislation.
I support sane, rational gun legislation and that is why I support Chipman. I can think of no one more qualified to lead the ATF than David Chipman.
Peter Gurfein
Monument
Casting aspersions on military leaderSo Fox’s Tucker Carlson regards General Mark Milley as a pig and stupid. Appalling, but not surprising, coming from a man who regularly spouts baseless lies and conspiracy theories and whose sole purpose is increased ratings at any cost. I found General Milley’s remarks on CRT teaching and the military to be insightful and intelligent.
Now our former president is calling on General Mark Milley to resign as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, citing his defense of CRT as well as his failure to curb the BLM protesters last summer, and his apology for involving the military in domestic politics. As a private citizen, Mr. Trump, this call to resign is way beyond your pay grade.
Interestingly, a recent poll conducted by 142 diverse, distinguished presidential historians, has ranked Donald Trump as the 4th worst president overall, coming in dead last in moral authority and administrative skills. His highest rating was 32nd in public persuasion. Perhaps Trump should take a closer look in the mirror at his own shortcomings before he casts aspersions on General Milley.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs