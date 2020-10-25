Barrett an inspiration to women
By nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump hit a home run. Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified, committed to the Constitution and will make a phenomenal justice.
Judge Barrett has impeccable credentials that have prepared her well for the nation’s highest court. She graduated from Notre Dame Law School, clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, has served in prestigious academic positions, and was confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Judge Barrett understands the power of the Constitution resides with the people, and that the structure of the Constitution protects our freedoms. That puts her in the mainstream of American legal thought. Most importantly, Judge Barrett believes that the role of a judge is to rule on what the law is, and not what it should be.
On top of her commitment to the Constitution, it’s evident that Judge Barrett is grounded in her faith and family. As a mother of seven, she has achieved professional success while raising a family with her husband. She’s a role model for women all across the country, and she will continue to inspire other young women to achieve success.
The Senate should confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Peggy Littleton
Colorado Springs
Religion has no place in government
Prof. Amy Coney Barrett appears knowledgeable, well-educated and will likely make an adequate jurist when appointed — regardless of her religious beliefs. However, the issue for many Independents and Democrats alike is that we don’t care about the religion of Supreme Court justices one way or the other: and the even bigger issue is that neither should anyone else.
Religion should always be a non-issue in government because the founders of our nation fled across vast oceans, enduring untold hardships to escape the religions forced upon them for centuries by European kings. Their objection to being forced to practice the religion(s) of kings became so strong that those who survived the journey (and then fought and won the Revolutionary War to further cement their separation from the rule of kings) would eventually form our government. Those founders of our nation made certain to add specific elements to our governing documents so as to make it abundantly clear that “We the People” would forever be guaranteed both the freedom OF religion (to worship as one pleased) — as well as the freedom from (anybody else’s) religion being forced upon them through the power of laws enacted by their government. “Under God” wasn’t even added to the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954, and that was done out of a temporary and unfounded fear of Communism popular at the time.
In my nearly 70 years upon this earth, this fact shines brightly: not all people who identify as Christian come with an absolute guarantee of being good people; just as not all good people would ever choose to be identified by any label(s) at all. So, whatever the religious beliefs of judges or Supreme Court justices, or your views or mine, religious beliefs are precious to us individually and therefore belong in our individual homes and in our individually preferred churches. Religious beliefs never have and to this day do not belong anywhere within a government charged with enacting, enforcing or changing any laws that will ultimately govern ALL peoples of ALL faiths.
And then a group of 12 men got together and hammered out the backbone of our government, the US Constitution. Those efforts reflected their strong vision for the future of America: that the requirement of an unquestioned loyalty to the assorted whims of another self-proclaimed king would never be repeated.
Maggie Mae Stone
Black Forest
State’s hunger for tax revenue
While it was a sad story about Herb Weinberg’s father and his gambling addiction, (Impact of compulsive gambling”, Letters, Oct. 22) I don’t see voting to pass higher stakes as a huge issue. First of all we have had the ability to spend big for quite a while. The state has multiple games and scratch tickets for sale 24/7 with no limits I know of and nobody petitioning for any controls.
Second, there are too many ways to gamble from your living room with your laptop. In the end, the state’s hunger for tax revenue will continue to drive these types of bills up for vote. At least they’re not trying to legalize prostitution for revenue. This is why TABOR at least gives us some control on spending. Now we just need to stop the (fees) on everything. Make sure you vote.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Political brainwash attempts
What is the psychological effect, relevant to the times, of chants such as: “Crucify Him!,” “Blood and Soil,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Lock Her Up!” and the like?
It is disconcerting to see the behavior people display during rallies. Those, one would think are good human beings at the core, and with some degree of intelligence, seem to loose themselves in the spirit of mob, mindless behavior. What, in human nature, allows one to derive pleasure out of chanting mindless and hurtful words? My guess is that many, throughout the centuries, have chanted mindlessly, just for the pleasure of exercising their vocal cords without regard to any semblance of thought process. Another possibility is that those who engage in mob behaviors derive pleasure from the illusion of belonging to the in-crowd.
Could it also be that chanting is a cry to be heard? If so, what is the true message of the chants we hear?
During stressful times, such as the ones we are experiencing, wouldn’t it be more congruent with our needs to be proactive in problem solving in positive ways, such as unifying the country rather than deluding ourselves thinking that division is more desirable?
When, and how do we draw the line between seeing the light from our own eyes rather than succumbing to the political brainwash attempts we are experiencing these days?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs