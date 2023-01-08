Bad politics equals bad policy
Good public policy should never start with the creation of a monopoly. Yet, that is exactly the case with the ordinance on the agenda for the Jan. 10th City Council meeting. Couched as a thoughtful solution to an undefined water problem, this ordinance effectively gives Norwood’s Banning Lewis Ranch a monopoly over land development in the city for the next 50+ years. This should be no surprise since Norwood wrote the ordinance along with help from city officials.
This poorly designed, hastily prepared ordinance doesn’t address the issue of water usage in the city, but it does effectively mandate where our water can be used — Banning Lewis Ranch. It doesn’t address thoughtful growth, but it does effectively mandate where that growth can occur — BLR. By eliminating competition, it will preclude development ideas that can meaningfully improve the efficiency of use of our scarce resources and address the housing affordability issue in our city.
I trust our elected leaders can look past the political influence of one developer and focus on making good policy decisions.
Tim Coutts
Colorado Springs
Why create a monopoly?
Housing shortage should be City Council’s priority, not creating a monopoly.
Urgent action is needed to address the housing shortage we are facing in Colorado Springs. Our city has failed to create the ability to meet our housing demand resulting in skyrocketing prices. Housing unaffordability keeps people from living near where they work or go to school. Families are having to resort to living miles from where they work, adding more cars on the roads driving longer distances, creating more traffic congestion, and contributing to poor air quality.
Putting caps on growth drives up costs further. News articles indicate the City Council is about to pass a proposed ordinance that will block new master planned developments in the area southeast of Colorado Springs. Doing so will result in only one major housing developer in the city which has major interests in developing to the east of Colorado Springs. Why would the council approve an ordinance that will result in one developer controlling what gets built, the cost for housing, and where the housing gets built? Why would those on City Council want to create a monopoly?
Steven Hochstetter
Colorado Springs
A house of fools
Rep. Lauren Boebert won her seat back in 2022 with a handful of votes. Like Biden, she believes her win with the narrowest of margins gives her a mandate. Her first act is to stop the House from doing business by preventing the vote for a speaker. You got to give it to the Democrats; they got a lot done by doing a lot with a similarly narrow majority.
Unfortunately, much of it is not good for the country. The Republicans got the House back, and 20 of them are acting like knuckleheads and stopping the work of the House head by the Republicans. Boebert and her like are making the Republicans look like a House of Fools.
Well done, Representative. I hope you stop and listen to the message sent to you by the voters of your district on Nov. 8.
John G. Downs
Denver
Support for change
I am surprised that The Gazette is not backing change in Washington, D. C. Kevin McCarthy has been a go-along-to-get-along whip as witness; he is now garnering support from the far-left ranks of the Democrat party! Of course, they want a guy as speaker that they can manipulate!
I can see that with McCarthy there will be no change in Washington. I applaud those who are standing up demanding a speaker that will bring real change to the House of Representatives, so that conservative values can be upheld in our national laws that are passed.
Marcena Springer
Colorado Springs
Restored faith in humanity
I would like to say “thank you” to an anonymous young man that I met today. I stopped at Switchbacks for lunch and as I was about to pay a young man tapped me on the shoulder and asked if he could pay for me.
When I asked why he wanted to do that he replied that “He appreciates the older generation”, and proceeded to put his credit card in the machine to pay.
He helped to restore my faith in humanity, and I am grateful. May God grant him a wonderful year in 2023. P.S. I am 92.
Wes Taylor
Colorado Springs
Using canvas bags
Re: Jan. 4 letters on plastic/paper bags. I got tired of the plastic bags piling up at my house then having to gather them all up to put in the recycle stations at the store. I started using canvas bags I bought from Walmart then larger insulated bags from Sam’s Club. When self-checkout started at Walmart, I bagged the groceries the way I liked. It makes things easier for me when I get home and put them away, as I know what is in which bag.
As for the use of the name “Karen”, I think it’s time to dispense with using a name to associate bad behavior with a person’s name. It soon reflects on those with that name who do not behave in an uncivilized manner. If we must apply a name for uncivilized behavior, jerks come to mind. If you want a feminine version, jerkettes.
This will give innocent people named Karen or Kevin a break so they can go about their business without having abuse hurled their way without just cause.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs