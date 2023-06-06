Newspaper’s attitude about CC

For students who felt the need to protest Representative Liz Cheney’s speaking at their commencement, turning chairs seems an effective and relatively non-disruptive way to express their beliefs. I emphasize need — many believe that Ms. Cheney’s positions on a number of issues are more than just wrong-headed; they are an assault on human rights and personal liberty that must be called out. Failing to do so would be dishonorable.

That does not preclude admiring for Ms. Cheney for her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his attempted coup on January 6, or her belief that Trump represents a great threat to American democracy.

I would have enjoyed reading a reasoned editorial arguing that what the protestors did was wrong. Sadly, you chose instead to build your case on ad hominem attacks on the protestors themselves, such as “childlike antics of pampered adults of privilege”, “sub-Romper-Room display”, and “a cluster of children turned their chairs”. I confess that these did not surprise me. As a 40+ year subscriber I’ve come to expect this attitude about CC students from the paper. This saddens me, as in general the Gazette has become a much better newspaper over the past several years.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am a 1973 BA graduate of CC and a retired staff member of the college, but speak only for myself.

Eric Ross

Colorado Springs

Immaturity and a closed mind

Thank you for your opinion piece on the Colorado College graduation. You really got to the heart of the matter. In 2006 my child received a Masters Degree from New School University. John McCain was the speaker and half of the students, including mine, turned their backs on him. I was so sad about it. I wanted to celebrate my daughter’s achievements and got disrespectful behavior instead.

Although I did not agree with all of McCain’s opinions, I respected him as a selfless soldier and as a public servant. Behavior like this only shows immaturity and a closed mind. Thank you for expressing what we felt but did not have the words to express it. I am not very good at writing but I just had to tell you thank you.

Kimberley Ziviani

Cloverdale, Calif.

Living in the ‘age of stupidity’

It is hard to believe that anyone in this day and age would try to block the system using police officers in all schools. Do those people simply not learn anything from what has happened in the recent past?

I know we live in The Age of Stupidity, but this issue just personifies it.

Alan Culpin

Arapahoe County

There is no second chance

Re: Democracy and a need for Christianity’s reform. (Douglas R. Sharp, Ph.D.)

Pharisees of Jesus’ day held positions much like Dr. Sharp. They were educated and in positions of teaching responsibility. But like Dr. Sharp, they missed the truth and added their own interpretations and opinions to a simple message. In Sharp’s judgment against “this brand of Christianity,” he displays his lack of understanding of true Christianity.

Rather than reform (compromise) Christianity, as Sharp suggests, and end up with something so watered down, that early Christians wouldn’t recognize it, we need to realize how far down the slippery slope of me, me, me we’ve slid and how close to God’s judgment we are…and turn back.

Joining Christianity is easy, but most won’t do what is required: repent of their sin and turn to Jesus as the only way to lasting peace and a reservation in Heaven (see John 14:6). Obedience is the entrance requirement. Compromise, when it comes to God’s law, is the same as disobeying. It’s not an option. We will all know the truth either before we die or after. Before is better, while we can still change. We can’t wait until we get there (heaven or hell) to decide if that’s where we want to spend eternity. Choose carefully, now. The Bible says, “we die once and then we’re judged” (Heb. 9:27). There is no reincarnation, no second chances, no do overs.

Jesus constantly put the Pharisees of His day in their place for their missing the mark regarding His first coming. I pray that Dr. Sharp doesn’t miss His second coming.

Mike Thornton

Colorado Springs

Hit the nail on the head

Thank you for including the column by Douglas Sharp, Ph.D., in Saturday’s Gazette, “Democracy and a need for Christianity’s reform”. “Rather than a religious interpretation of democracy, let’s try a democratic interpretation of religion.” He really hits the nail on the head.

Barbara M. Kohlhaas

Colorado Springs

A giant love letter

I was expecting a Sunday newspaper, instead I receive a giant love letter to John Suthers. He was in office eight years but you treat him as some great servant of Colorado Springs, as if he had devoted his life to public service.

Not all of us think he did a great job. The roads are still a mess, for example, yet you make it sound like he did such a great job because the roads are just 35% lousy. What a waste of newsprint.

Daniel Bingham

Colorado Springs

On behalf of all women

In reference to the opinion column in The Gazette posted June 3 by Marc Dion “Double standard in woman’s brutal murder at a carwash”: Thank you on behalf of all women.

Diane Reynolds

Colorado Springs