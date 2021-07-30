Athletes are giving their very best
Shame on you, CBS Nightly News, for your bleak report on team America’s performance (thus far) in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.
Was it really necessary to call out Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and the U.S. men’s basketball team as some sort of underachievers, because they lost one match or race or placed second in the standings? Did you have to report that Team USA “seems to be slipping up”? And who said only the USA is supposed to win gold medals? The Games are for everyone. All wins and all efforts should be applauded.
It took a monumental effort for every athlete to even be in these Games, especially given what they had to deal with in 2020 (Covid, closed training venues, postponement of the Games). These athletes are giving their very best.
So instead of putting pressure on these brave young (and not-so-young) men and women to win the gold, and only the gold, try putting an encouraging spin on your news reports.
And remember the Olympic Creed: “The important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.”
Linda Martin
Colorado Springs
Masks are a minor inconvenience
Only the soft, weak, and unpatriotic refuse to wear masks.
Let us be clear about our values. As Republicans and Americans, we believe in personal sacrifice. Personal responsibility is core to who we are. We work, we endure discomfort, and we honor those among us who have made significant sacrifices.
When people thank me for my military service, they thank me for the sacrifices I made for them.
Discomfort, long nights, time away from family, the mental and emotional toll and the risks of permanent injury, disfigurement, or death — these are sacrifices soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines make for us, and we honor them for it.
Personal responsibility and sacrifice are core to our faith as well as our civic values. Sacrifice is core to Christianity; stories of Mary, Ruth, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus outline this value and show us to embrace it.
We disdain people who refuse to sacrifice for others. We sent 5,000 young men to prison when they refused to serve in the Vietnam War. Like draft dodgers, there are many among us who refuse to make sacrifices for others.
Amid the rise of the delta COVID-19 variant, some of my friends and neighbors lack the honor and integrity to wear a mask in an indoor public setting, unwilling to endure a minor inconvenience to save the lives of others.
Let us be clear: refusing to wear a mask shows you as soft, weak, and unpatriotic.
Join me. Live our values. Wear your mask.
W. Daniel Coleman
Colorado Springs
A superb way to celebrate
Thank you for the excellent series “150 Years Colorado Springs.”
The research and writing has been a superb way to celebrate the sesquicentennial.
Roberta Hardy
Colorado Springs
Less opportunity for local businesses
Regarding Jay Ambrose’s editorial on Tuesday giving credit for Amazon’s success to Jeff Bezos’ superior intelligence:
I want to point out that when the internet came along, on-line sales were exempt from collecting sales tax. This gave Amazon a huge advantage.
Also, many states and cities give tax breaks to Amazon to lure them into their cities.
This isn’t fair to our local businesses.
Bezos and Amazon’s success is built on unfair tax policies.
Ambrose is right when he says Amazon is “Erasing the imprint of brick and mortar” stores, but it’s not the loss of bricks that I’m concerned about.
It’s the loss of jobs and opportunities for local businesses.
Jeff Kledis
Colorado Springs
Is this limited government?
Prior to the time of the American Revolution, individual human rights were in most cases very subservient to the rights of monarchs, kings, dictators etc. Leading up to and then being expressed explicitly in the Declaration of Independence, individual rights were advanced as supreme.
Today the rights of society are supplanting individual rights and seem to be supreme as determined by a simple majority vote much to the potential detriment of the minority which might be as large as 49+%. And, hence the problems.
With the popularity of this philosophy comes the idea that whatever the majority wants comes at no cost, or if a cost is identified, that the cost does not come out of the majorities’ pocket.
The individual property right to money, for example, does not exist when it comes to taxes. The democratic socialism with a quasi-capitalistic economy we now experience, is a far cry from the form of government envisioned by our founders.
Our constitutions, state and federal are now in most cases a relic assigned to antiquity. Is this a new enlightened future that bodes well for society? I see our government running in frantic circles trying to correct every wrong however big or slight it might be.
Is this limited government as envisioned 250 years ago? Is this an outdated idea? Can we actually fix all the ills in our society when creative nefarious individuals (public and private) keep making new ones?
Where does or will the money come from? More taxes? On whom? Faster printing presses? Will the individual be better off? Can we have a utopia? Consider “Brave New World” or “1984.”
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs