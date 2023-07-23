Assisted living facilities

After reading the important assisted living article in the July 9 Gazette, I felt a need to add some additional information. After working as a health facilities surveillance nurse for the Illinois Department of Public Health for 17 years, I have seen it all.

Several items need to be addressed regarding nursing home care in general. We know there is a shortage of nurses and certified nursing assistants available across the country. Low pay and the work it takes to care for our seniors require special people!! Lack of staff is a major reason for poor nursing care and even deaths.

Evaluating the level of care for every resident should be done when changes in the residents health appears. Assisted living levels of care are important to their well-being. They might even need different care such as skilled care, memory care or an evaluation of their care level at a hospital. This activity can save lives.

I believe Colorado’s low facility fine of $2,000 for inappropriate patient care leading to death in an assisted living facility needs to be increased. A proven death due to inappropriate care in a Medicare approved long-term care facility can result in fine of $10,000.

My advice is for families with loved ones in assisted living facilities to check on and visit them frequently and to be aware of facilities that suddenly change their name, fire their director of nursing and appoint a new facility administrator.

Good luck to Jessie Danielson in her efforts to improve the state laws for the treatment of our loved ones in assisted living facilities.

Sue Slemmons

Colorado Springs

Highly disrespectful term

I was shocked to read The Gazette’s Viewpoint about school choice. I have no problem with the announcement that the Daniels Fund will provide an additional 100,000 school choice seats, especially since the money goes directly to the charter schools to expand classroom space. What I have a problem with is referring to neighborhood schools as “attendance centers.” A few years ago, you referred to them as “government schools.” It seems your terminology is highly prejudicial.

It’s important for the public to understand that some charter schools and private schools are excellent — while some are definitely not, as the research shows. I, for one, get very tired of hearing the same slant, indicating that public schools are inferior. Public school teachers work very hard to help students in their educational journey. I think it is highly disrespectful to use the term “attendance center,” when referring to neighborhood public schools.

Sandra L. Wickham

Colorado Springs

Valuable reports on Ukraine

Colorado College students Zeke Lloyd and Michael Braithwaite have provided Colorado Springs with a valuable service through their reports on the war in Ukraine’s effect on Eastern European countries.

They stepped into the cultures of those countries and got their information directly from the people of various viewpoints living through this critical event of our time.

If these two young reporters are providing such an outstanding service while they are yet students, one can imagine what expeditions they might undertake to inform and educate America in the course of their adult lives.

James Sayler

Colorado Springs

Contradictions in the GOP

Republicans say they’re pro-life. They also support the death penalty.

The GOP say they don’t want government interfering in people’s lives. They try to prevent women from having abortions. They also ban books and tell teachers what to teach.

Republicans say they support the military and the family. They support a former president and presidential candidate who was a draft dodger and multiple times divorced.

Republicans say they want small government. They believe in a government that ruthlessly controls its borders, provides tax cuts for the rich, spends billions on weapons (which often don’t work), provides favors for selected (often lawbreaking) corporations, goes to war without Congressional approval.

Republicans say they believe in thrift and fiscal conservatism. In President Donald Trump’s four years, the deficit was higher than in President Barak Obama’s and George W. Bush’s combined. (16 years)

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs

Tuesday never comes

I have read a few articles on Prop HH (aka “Hell Hole”) and I still can’t wrap my head around what it really means. It’s legal/political gobbledygook.

So, the state government wants to negotiate a trade to keep tax revenue for the next 10 years so they can generate $167M in revenue to spend on who knows what and in exchange property owners will get $873 tax refund, ($1746 for joint owners) for the next 8 years?

If it passes, it is a foregone conclusion it will get challenged in the courts. Can you imagine the legal pretzels that will arise from these challenges? I don’t think even the best judges will be able to unravel it.

It reminds me of the grifter phrase cartoon character Wimpy kept offering: “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today”. Well … guess what? Tuesday never comes — it’s always next Tuesday. Don’t be conned by Prop HH; vote NO! I am.

Oh … and my suggestion to the politicians who are writing this garbage … take a class in business writing.

Bob Canfield

Colorado Springs