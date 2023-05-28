Argument for more homeschooling

It is unbelievable that the Colorado Education Association would adopt a resolution that “capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor and resources.” Capitalism has succeed everywhere it has been tried. Socialism and its more onerous cousin communism have failed every where they have been tried.

The biggest poverty program in the history of the world occurred in China over the last 30 plus years when China adopted the concepts of capitalism and started trading with the rest of the world. More than 450 million Chinese moved from abject poverty to a relative middle class status.

The Colorado Education Association is making a strong argument for more homeschooling and more charter schools where teachers who are union members are banned.

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs

Life isn’t equitable

The article in question in Tuesday’s paper describes a resolution that is about as inane as it gets. I don’t know what “members” Amie Baca-Oehlert is referring to that this resolution would “reflect their aspirations” to create a safer more equitable world, but they should let rank and file vote on this stuff instead of just leadership.

Life isn’t, and never will be “equitable”, the world has seen countless attempts at socialism and communism that do nothing more than grow the oppressed and make more exclusive the oppressors. Opportunity in this country, protected by workplace laws, anti-discrimination laws is about as equitable as anyplace on Earth, and opportunity should be equitable.

Glad my kids are grown and will not be subject to this kind of “fundamental change” that Barrack Obama promised us he would do. He lit that fire, and its past time to put it out.

Dan Spohn

Black Forest

I

nsulting every dedicated teacher

Re: “CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits ... children ...” “Capitalism is in opposition to addressing systemic racism ... prison pipeline ... gender and LGBTQ ... inequity.”

CEA, when did you go off message? Public schools teaching the basics is what made this country great. Along with Randi Weingarden’s demonstrated incompetency before the country, you have insulted every dedicated teacher across this state and nation.

Joy Brown

Colorado Springs

No simple or swift solution

Until recently, anyone asserting that America’s education establishment was moving toward Marxism would have been dismissed as a deluded conspiracy theorist. But Tuesday it was revealed in The Gazette that in April the Colorado teachers union confirmed the suspicions of many parents and taxpayers by adopting a manifesto rejecting capitalism and implicitly declaring its support for Marxism. As the Gazette reported, personal tweets from the history teacher from Aurora who wrote the resolution included the last line from “The Communist Manifesto” by Marx and Engels: “Workers of the world unite.”

With the Colorado Education Association advocating what is essentially communism, is it any wonder that many parents and concerned citizens fear that our public schools are abandoning pretense of classical education and devolving into anti-American indoctrination gulags?

Given the stranglehold of the Democratic Party over this state and the death grip of the teachers unions on our public schools, there is no simple or swift solution to the demonic demise of our public school systems.

Our best hope is for concerned parents and taxpayers to rise up at the local level, demanding an end to the destructive indoctrination of our children, pressing for a radical expansion of school choice, and expelling (through the ballot box) the woke school board members and administrators who are robbing our children of a quality education and poisoning their minds with destructive ideas and ideologies that will wreck their lives and wreck this nation.

Jack Shultz

Colorado Springs

Capitalism is the way to go

Perhaps our anti-capitalist Colorado Teachers Union might want to try teaching in socialist Venezuela and make $10 to $25 a month. Or, perhaps they might want to teach in socialist Cuba where they might make $21 a day. As a former teacher, I think capitalism is the way to go.

Kathy Fuhs

Colorado Springs

Tinsley vs. Prager

In Rev. Deborah Tinsley’s diatribe against Dennis Prager, she calls him biased, ignorant, and “coming from a place of White privilege,” compares him to White supremacists, calls him out for his “simplistic whitewash of American history,” and castigates him for telling Black people “how to think or act or feel … or what is ‘true’.”

After rereading Prager’s column, I have to wonder what it was that Tinsley read. The only reference that Prager made to American history was to note, correctly, that most college students are taught that America was founded by Whites to be a racist nation. Beyond that, he made several other observations: that most college students today are taught that all Whites are racist and that all Blacks are victims; that self-styled “progressives” believe, because of the narrative promulgated by the leftist media, that hundreds or thousands of unarmed Blacks are killed by police each year (it’s around 20); and that over 4 million Blacks have immigrated to this allegedly irredeemably racist country.

Now, Prager does say — correctly — that it’s a lie that all, or even most, or even a large number of Whites hate Blacks. And he claims that children who grow up believing that anyone and everyone with a different skin color hates and oppresses them, will not grow up to be happy people. Does Tinsley disagree? Finally, Prager suggests that churches — Black and White — stop telling people to hate others based on their skin color. Does the reverend disagree with this, as well?

Robert Herzfeld

Colorado Springs