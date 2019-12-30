Arbitrary amount of school days
The decision to add a few extra minutes to the school day in order to meet state requirements (“Mounting snow days early in the season causing headaches for school officials, parents, Dec. 17), demonstrates old thinking and the inanity of the current state of America’s broken and tired public education system. In fact, it’s government bureaucracy at its best, more concerned with checking boxes than challenging and educating kids.
Spreading out ten extra minutes across multiple subjects constitutes — at best — one or two additional minutes per period, hardly enough time to make any practical difference.
Rather than obsessing over and focusing on an arbitrary amount of days in a school calendar, wouldn’t it be more effective to concentrate on the caliber and quality of the curriculum and empower teachers to determine if they’ve adequately covered the material?
Three cheers to those districts that recognize that all of life is an education and when weather prevents travel to a physical school building, learning can carry on at home very efficiently via online and utilizing other resources.
Paul J. Batura
Colorado Springs
Liberals are good at using statements like, “we need to have a conversation on such and such.” Well, we need to have a conversation on allowing military members and veterans to be allowed to carry on military installations. It doesn’t make any sense when we allow our troops to go to foreign countries and fight using firearms. Yet, when they are in garrison, they are defenseless.
Recent incidents at Pearl Harbor and Navy Pensacola highlight the need for these young people to be able to protect themselves. Think about it... they fight for our constitutional rights, yet they are denied their own. This should not be. These individuals are put at risk by outdated laws made by people who have armed protection.
Many veterans hesitate to even go on military installations or go there infrequently because bases are “gun free zones” or target zones. Once a bad guy gets through the gate, they really do have a “gun free zone.” When will people realize that laws don’t stop active shooters, someone else with a gun does?
This so called “conversation” should include a path to allow qualified active and retired military personnel to carry on base. If a vet lives out of town, he should not have to endanger his life driving to the base and returning home. Commanders will try to say how they want to keep their people safe but what about the vet who exposes himself to these “gun free zones?” Something needs to change so active duty members and vets can protect themselves in an ever-increasing arena of gun use by those with murderous intent.
Jarrel V. Snodgrass
Colorado Springs
The major role of religions
I found the opinion piece by Christianity Today rather refreshing. The major role of religions should be to point society toward God, including attitudes and behaviors that reflect His character. I have been repeatedly baffled by Christianity’s near complete failure to address the flaws in our current President including denigrating deceased individuals who have served our country well (Senators John McCain and John Dingle), name-calling or making fun of those with whom he disagrees (like a small child might do), repeatedly lying about almost everything, publicly disparaging our own intelligence communities and perhaps most disturbing, repeatedly and publicly inviting foreign countries to interfere in our elections. (Who can forget “Russia if your listening “.)
Christianity should be pointing society at large toward the character of the God they love and serve. Whether I agree or disagree with this President’s policies simply accepting such unseemly behavior by saying “all men have sinned” does a disservice to anyone who is earnestly seeking the Truth about God and His character.
Sharon Jamison
Colorado Springs
Evangelicals speaking up
Thankfully, Christian evangelicals are publicly questioning the unquestioning support by fellow Christian evangelicals for Donald Trump and cutting through their heart-felt defense to point out the social and moral cost of such support. Thank you, Chip MacEnulty, for your recent Gazette column, “Profound disappointment in Trump’s evangelicals.”
I, too, identify myself as an evangelical Christian. Nevertheless, I agree with you and Christianity Today that such unwavering loyalty is a capitulation of our role as salt and light in this culture. And for what? That we have (until we don’t) a booming economy and a pro-life president (until he isn’t) who promises selection of pro-life judges? Can we now sit back, relax and turn a deaf ear or blind eye to the more pervasive and long-term negative effects on the soul and standing of our culture of Trump’s character: his bullying, lying, narcissism, vilification of immigrants and Democrats and allies or anyone who disagrees with him, or his disdain for the Constitutionally imposed system of checks and balances?
I’m not decrying that our president is Republican; I was a registered Republican until I recently became an Independent to avoid RNC robocalls during election season. I am simply saddened by the easy “I-vote-the-issues-not-the-man” response by my brothers and sisters when I ask about their support for Trump. I think there is a fear of losing what no one man can guarantee anyway: a moral and just society. II Chronicles 7:14 states where our hope should be as Christians and as a nation.
Patricia Nichols-Johnson
Colorado Springs