On decreasing homelessness
I wanted to take a minute and thank Vince Bzdek for his column on homelessness that appeared in Sunday’s Gazette. As the CEO of Catholic Charities, a board member for the Continuum of Care and a concerned citizen, I too believe that we must spend more time and energy focused on ending homelessness. I thought Bzdek’s presentation of the realities around this work and especially his characterization of the Housing First model as a proven approach was vitally important in helping demystify some of the misconceptions around this important issue.
Catholic Charities has worked with the poor and homeless in Colorado Springs since 1984. We actively collaborative with more than 15 organizations doing similar work throughout the community, and we are proud participants in the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care. Over the past five years, we have focused on prevention and diversion, especially with families, as our role in the collective work of decreasing homelessness. We are able to do this work because our partners at Springs Rescue Mission are focused on chronic adult homelessness and because The Place works with teens and because Westside Cares does its amazing work in Old Colorado City and Manitou. I could name many others, but the point is that we are “rowing in unison” in our support of this issue.
I also wanted to thank you for identifying Housing First as a humane approach to decreasing homelessness as well as a highly effective financial intervention. I hope that Bzdek’s column will help fuel more political will and urgency for increasing affordable housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness throughout our city and state.
There is much work to do, and this call to action was much needed. Thank you.
Andy Barton
Colorado Springs
Make real change now
Re: Turf grass removal article. (Sept. 5) I spent my entire life in Minnesota until we retired to Colorado, so I know and love green grass. Mowing used to be almost a full-time evening/weekend job, with a 12-acre hobby farm where I mowed 3 plus acres. I used to tell people, “If it wasn’t raining, I was mowing”. And I enjoyed every minute of it. The smells were clean and fresh, and the wildlife was abundant and thriving.
But in the minds of most current residents in Colorado Springs, we understand global change is real and it immediately needs to be addressed. I love green grass,but need clean water to live.
The article was informative but changes nothing. I realize you are just the messenger, but scattered random statistics such as “The community also has a strong history of conservation, cutting per capita water use by 41% since 2001” tells little about clean water use.
Most charts list the 2022 Colorado Springs population at 685,000, and the 2001 population at 477,000.
Basic math is enough to easily tell you what is the bottom line on per capita total water consumption without getting in to what percent of the full water usage for Colorado Springs this even represents.
There are many beautiful features of our area. We need to accept the reality that green grass can no longer be one of them and make real permanent change, now.
Hastings, Minn., was my childhood home on the “Mighty Mississippi”. I looked at tons of river rock in my youth and sincerely felt most of the rocks were a great feature of nature to be around. I could certainly make that small switch again.
Don King
Colorado Springs
Public safety is paramount
Re: Mary Shinn’s recent article on the LETAC. The recently approved recommendations from the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC), by the city advisory board, will hopefully go a long way in updating policing tactics.
I would also remind our esteemed leaders they owe the public a safe environment to live and flourish in without fear of crime. Many cities have established new policing tactics. We now read daily about the crime that has increased as a result of ‘new’ policing rules. So while these recommendations are being implemented we must also examine if crime is increasing, if criminals are being emboldened by any of these recommendations, and if our police officers are able to do their job and keep the public safe. Time will tell but public safety is paramount.
John Barto
Colorado Springs
New sports feature
I would just like to thank you for your new box in the sports where you give a short synopsis of the Rockies game with what happened and the stars of the night, etc. I love it. I used to go online to get that info when I missed a game and now I don’t have to. Thank you so much!
Karen Ketels
Colorado Springs
Zero commitment or payback
With regards to Francis and Leroy Hall’s letter regarding Matt Coleman’s opinion, they might want to realize that Coleman spent at least five years paying back his commitment to the U.S. government for his college education and perhaps even spent 20 years serving America. Coleman didn’t get to choose where he would live or how he would be serving his country while paying back his commitment.
The students today getting Joe Biden’s socialistic money get to erase their student loans and have no responsibility to the government or to the taxpayer. The $300-$500 billion debt that Biden wiped off will have to be paid for by people who might never have even gone to college.
Coleman gave at least five years for payback to the government, as did his classmates, some who might have paid the government back with their ultimate sacrifice. So, Mr. and Mrs. Hall, don’t equate any academy graduate with the college debt being erased today. These students have zero commitment or payback to anyone.
Mike Fuhs
Colorado Springs