Appreciation for Palmer Park
It is a privilege and a pleasure to walk in a city park where there is no trash and no graffiti; where there are friendly people on bikes, with dogs and children enjoying Colorado. I always thought Palmer Park was just a big pile of rocks that you had to go around to get anywhere in Colorado Springs. But, you flatlanders have been holding out on us. Palmer Park is a wonderful labyrinth of trails in the middle of the city.
It would be easy to get disoriented in the park because of the tangle of trails, but it’s easy to get found again by following most any trail to one of the numerous trailheads. Now, it might not be the trailhead where you parked your car, but at least you would be “found.”
If you usually hike in the national forest, Palmer Park has a few distractions that you have to get used to. There is a constant din of traffic going around the pile of rocks; and, there are rows of homes perched on the surrounding ridges in every direction. Beyond that, the views are awesome. The high desert bluffs are similar to the Garden of the Gods or Red Rocks; the hills are covered with scrub oak, ponderosa pine, juniper and yucca. Rabbits and squirrels abound and there are magpies, scrub jays, chickadees, retailed hawks and occasional squadrons of Canada geese.
The trails range in difficulty from black diamond on the rocky hillsides to easy in the meadows. The tread is of hard packed fine sand with occasional rubble piles which have been subtly arranged to make fairly easy passage. The amazing thing about the trails is that they have obviously been used and carefully maintained for many years. Some of the trails in the meadows are hip deep; the result of years of use as horse trails.
Obviously, these trails have been maintained for a long time by folks who know what they are doing. When you are going down a steep rocky section, 2-ton boulders subtly appear right where you need to step. Rock berms have been built across the tread to divert water off the trail and large plazas of basketball sized rocks have been cobbled in areas where the trail has washed out.
I’m told that the Guardians of Palmer Park, in cooperation with the Colorado Springs Park Department, are the custodians of the park.
I want to sincerely thank them for providing such a wonderful place for us to walk during this stressful pandemic.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Complying with COVID edicts
Dec. 4 was ripe for lunch on the deck at Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, with beautiful, warm sun on our backs. About 150 dined between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m., with their beer glass or chardonnay in hand. But, if like me, you are 83 and had prostate surgery, you look urgently for the men’s room before going to your car.
By order of city or golf course managers, all the doors to the club house were locked, so your run to the various outlets is of no avail. The old diner, full of good quesadillas had to pee in open space, per edicts complying with COVID regs, as interpreted by the city or Mr. Martin, the club manager. Did the other diners find it necessary to discharge in the sight of hundreds of golfers? I’d like to know.
Sterling Sorrell
Colorado Springs
Effective vaccines worth the cost
Jan Phillips (Dec. 3 Viewpoint letter) had a valid point about the extraordinary government funding via Warp Speed of vaccine development but that alone is insufficient to support an argument for free vaccines. The R&D is just the beginning.
There will be huge costs associated with materials, manufacturing, distribution, administering, etc. Those weren’t part of Warp Speed and are costs that should indeed be covered by those receiving the vaccines. If the vaccines are effective toward returning to something like ‘normal’, they are worth paying for.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Help instead of criticism
I just read the opinion (“Biden is not ‘the one’ to fix America’s race problem”) by Ruben Navarrette. He starts by making the assumption that people can’t change, can’t learn from their mistakes and will continue to not change.
Criticism without positive suggestions doesn’t help anyone.
Yes, Joe Biden made race mistakes. By having a multidiverse group of advisers, he will be exposed to options he might be unaware of. This is healthy, mistakes will be made and hopefully, good things will also happen. It’s impossible to please everyone all the time, but a good president will hear everyone’s needs and everyone will realize some benefit. Can we offer help instead of criticism?
Fran Amos
Colorado Springs
Have empathy for medical staff
We need to put empathy to use. Wednesday, we lost about 2,800 Americans due to the coronavirus. This data was obtained by the individual states. We have seen mostly Republicans and some Democrats who have not followed the direction of medical to use masks. President Donald Trump has had people come to the White House and not use masks. Many of his staff to include the president, have gotten the virus. As for Democrats, they have told people to wear masks and recently to stay home. The governor of California had dinner with physicians and did not wear a mask. He apologized. The mayor of Denver visited his mother, and he also apologized. Nancy Pelosi had her hair done without a mask. She did not apologize.
If we listen to the many physicians and nurses who are telling us to wear masks, we will not have as many deaths as we do now. If you show up at an ER, all these professionals will do their utmost to take care of you, Republican or Democrat and mask or no mask wearer. Out of decency and empathy for these medical professionals, we should wear masks.
Denis and Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs