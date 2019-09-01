Appreciating friendly people in our city
Thank you, Jack Wyrick, for your uplifting letter. The news is too often sad and troubling. Your appreciation for the friendly people in our beautiful city is wonderful to hear. I felt so proud of our residents for being so considerate to you. Will hope it continues to catch on for many others.
My husband and I also have great, caring neighbors, for which we are very grateful.
Ellie Solomon
Colorado Springs
Gun control won’t fi
x anything
“We can do something about guns.” The statement makes no sense to the rational, critical thinking person. That being said, I’m not impressed that Rocky Hill made that statement in his letter. Especially so with his opening sentence blaming the inanimate gun and then calling us all ‘stupid’. This is the kind of self-righteous rant one would expect from someone who believes that gun control would fix the problem just because it was used in the crime. Many countries overseas including Australia thought so too, until they disarmed their citizens. Gun control will do nothing to fix anything.
Here is why. Gun production, sales and use are regulated with legislation in place because they are tangible entities. The guns a criminal would acquire to commit a heinous crime are not in that category. Someone with a criminal record will not go into a gun store, fill out an application, stick around for the background check and face a return to prison for their effort. They will find a gun on the street, which is extremely easy to do. Or, they may build a crude gun out of scrap metal using plans from the internet, 3D print one or create a makeshift one-shot called a zip gun. You can even modify a ramset to accept and fire a live .22 round. With facts, not emotional reactions, is how you fight this problem. Legislation won’t work.
Kevin Adams
Peyton
Clean up water contamination
Response to: “Well water users warned after Air Force Academy finds toxic level of firefighting chemical”
Colorado is in unfortunate company as one of many states on the front line of what is becoming a national drinking water crisis. Toxic chemicals best known by the acronym PFAS have found their way from the firefighting foam used at the Air Force Academy into our drinking water.
It is great to see El Paso County put in research and development strategies to solve this issue of PFAS contamination. It shows they know that PFAS contamination is a problem, and they understand how dangerous and toxic these chemicals are. But this is impacting so many people. Tragically, millions of people across the country drink these cancer-causing substances every day. While innovation is an important step, we need a long-term and lasting solution to the problem of PFAS. This is why we need more federal funding in the state. It is essential for Sen. Corey Gardner to bring home the necessary money to protect our drinking water.
Securing the funding to improve our infrastructure and clean up this contamination would be a huge step toward cleaner, safer drinking water. Our troops, their families and civilians who live near bases shouldn’t have to continue worrying about their drinking water.
Josephine Rider
Denver
Reining in executive orders
In Thursday’s paper, I read the headline: “Rein in Trump’s emergency powers” by William Galston. Last night I started to read “FDR’s Folly How Roosevelt and his New Deal prolonged the Great Depression” by Jim Powell.
From Powell’s book: “FDR had assumed unprecedented arbitrary power supposedly needed to get America out of the Deep Depression, Although Democrats controlled Congress, FDR was impatient with American democracy, and he issued an extraordinary number of executive orders — 3,728 altogether — which is more than all the executive orders issued by his successors Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan. George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton combined.”
The book was written in 2003, so we have no stats on the last three presidents, but I am about to change my opinion on what FDR did back in the 1930s and ’40s.
Bob Muldrow
Monument
What is moral leadership today?To answer that question, Sisters from Benet Hill Monastery and Mount St. Francis of Colorado Springs joined 663 other leaders at the 2019 National Assembly of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious in Scottsdale, Ariz., titled “Imagining Leadership in a Global Community.” The assembly provided religious leaders with information and inspiration that engaged the participants in the exploration of leadership today.
Weaving world and local realities into the assembly prayer, content and conversations, the participants engaged in two actions to make their collective voice heard. A letter was sent to President Donald Trump beseeching him to end divisive and polarizing rhetoric. The letter states in part, “We implore you to never use language that disrespects, dehumanizes or demonizes others. We expect our president and all who serve this nation as leaders, to be always mindful of the common good and the dignity of each and every person.” As Catholic sisters, we daily examine our own words and actions in light of the Gospels, we urge the president to do the same in regard to his moral authority.
The members affirmed a resolution in which we committed for the next three years to continue to explore the root causes of injustice, in particular, the intersection of racism, migration and climate crises, as well as the complicity of our congregations in these injustices. We pledged to work with these issues through education, prayer, advocacy, service, impact investing and collaborative projects.
Sr. Clare Carr, OSB, Sr. Marietta Spenner, OSF
Colorado Springs