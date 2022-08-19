Start turning things around
It seems that everywhere we look we lack accountability and common sense.
For many years, I complained about the lack of left turn green arrows at critical intersections in Colorado Springs forcing people to play Russian roulette with their lives when turning.
Unfortunately, several lives were lost over these last 35 years in those critical downtown areas.
Some improvements have been made.
Now the Colorado Springs city roads and planning needs to carefully look at their signs as well, My guess it was $500 to install this sign or more at the West Colorado Avenue Safeway shopping Center.
Accountability is needed. The city needs to start turning things around literally.
Scott Preiss
Colorado Springs
Antlers Hotel as apartments
Many of us are concerned about the possibility of converting the Antlers Hotel into apartments. This decision would indeed be a poor one for our city. The hotel has a storied history in Colorado Springs that would be eliminated by it being developed to yet another boring box-like structure just like the ones already occupying the downtown area.
Given that the hotel’s architecture is not a good reflection compared to its original design, let’s not see it go any further. Too bad it’s not on the Historical Register like it should be.
Just imagine if we would have had the foresight to preserve at least some of the original architectural elements from either the original or second building! Those twin spires framed Pikes Peak so nicely. But we had to bend to peer pressure in the 1970s by building a “modern,” square shape.
We’re supposed to learn from our mistakes, right? We certainly need to give credit to those who preserved the past through their buildings rather than bulldozing it. We have all too few of them remaining to admire and support. Once they are gone, they are gone.
Speaking of which, why doesn’t The Broadmoor Hotel purchase the property and show us how it’s done properly and profitably. Even though the little “a” is already gone from their logo, they could now sleep soundly knowing that they had finally been able to acquire it. What, you don’t know that story? Just look it up.
Again, Colorado Springs struggles with its identity and grasps at whatever comes along. Try that in places like Santa Fe and see how far you get. The cities that embrace their history benefit from it. Embrace, enhance but don’t eliminate.
Christopher A. Jones
Colorado Springs
From a different planet
Sunday I finally realized what a great newspaper The Gazette really is. Not only is it read here in Colorado, but also on other planets. The reason I say this is because some of the people that read and contribute to this wonderful news source, must live on another planet, mostly similar, but not exactly the same as here.
To name a few and provide a couple of examples: First Froma Harrop must live in a different galaxy, enough said. Martin Schram’s opinion piece this morning confirmed the difference.
He called the Jan. 6 riot extreme violence, apparently his planet differs in a few things. First apparently his planet did not have the BLM and antifa riots that caused billions of dollars in damages to government and private buildings and the killing of 50 or more people. The damage to the Capital building was a small percent in comparison and the only person that was killed, was an unarmed woman shot by a policeman while climbing in a broken window.
A letter to the editor on Sunday really brought this thought out to me. Someone named Trish Beyer lamented that state Sen. Pete Lee was being politically targeted by the system he is trying to make better. He is being charged for crimes he has knowingly committed and a Democrat being held responsible is beyond her comprehension.
Apparently on her planet it is not important the Lee and his cronies are largely responsible for the crime wave happening in our state. In Denver they won’t prosecute for vehicle theft until your third offense or if the car is worth more than $20,000. They have decriminalized fentanyl and other offenses and then turn the criminals loose without bail. The police have said this is the reason
Colorado is the car theft and bank robbery capital of the U.S. We are second in the nation for the rate of increase of violent crime, and lead in drug overdose cases, it seems like that is not the case on her planet. She is only concerned that he is being charged.
I would like a planet where gas is less than $5 a gallon, and people can afford to own a home. A place where being able to afford having enough food and being able to pay their utilities is the norm. I would like to speak freely and not worry about being attacked by someone that does not agree with me. I want to be safe in my home and out on the streets and a few other silly things like that. Please Scotty, beam me up!
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
District should be ashamed
Shame, shame, shame. The Gazette’s want ads of Aug. 14 tell us that Cheyenne Mountain School District wants to hire bus drivers and accompanists, but they want to pay the bus drivers more than they pay the pianists.
Not to disparage bus driving, as it is an honest trade, and I was a Denver bus driver for four years, but I didn’t have to practice an hour every day since I was 6 years old to qualify for the job.
The district should be ashamed that it doesn’t recognize that reality and then offer a considerable premium in pay to hire professional musicians.
Mark Clinard
Florence