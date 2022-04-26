Another stupid cause for a fire
I am outraged that yet another stupid, yes stupid, act has caused a fire. How many “controlled” burns, homeless campfires, cigarettes thrown out of cars, and now someone doing a welding job, has to cause a raging fire before the public becomes aware of the danger.
Until you have lost your house and everything in it as I did in the Mountain Shadow fire, you will not know the anxiety when the media declares high fire dangers.
Linda Schroeter
Colorado Springs
Dual benefi
ts of this law
Gov. Jared Polis signed the Bicycle Safety Stop bill into law on April 13, 2022. This bill passed, for good reason, with bipartisan support as Colorado joins 8 other states with similar transportation policy. The most salient components of the law allow cyclists and others who use a “low speed conveyance” to treat stop signs as yield signs (slowing to 10 mph our less), and stop lights as stop signs.
Why is this important? Because the most dangerous location for a cyclist to be is an intersection. Research clearly bears this out as states with similar laws have documented significant reductions in cyclist/motorist accidents following passage of these laws. Drivers also benefit as cyclists are less likely to slow you down if they have already moved on. I encourage all cyclists to follow the law as it is written and intended, and all motorists to understand the dual benefits this law brings to our state.
Aaron Rosenthal
Colorado Springs
Social conservatives and abortion
Tom Perille from Democrats for Life accurately poked holes in the pro-choice arguments regarding abortion in Sunday’s perspective piece. However, contradictory and damaging positions and perspectives in the Republican Party make it hard for me to take his stance.
For instance, Perille claims that getting rid of abortions creates incentives for better contraception, and yet Donald Trump created policy to allow employers to deny birth control coverage to their workers.
In addition, Perille asks the rhetorical question of whether “violence in contemporary society partly reflect the violence we sanction in utero.” However, Steven Levitt in his book Freakonomics asserts that the number one factor in the reduction of crime starting in the early 1990s was that a generation of criminals was largely not born because of increased access to abortion after Roe v. Wade. While the upper and middle class in red states can carry out abortion tourism to blue states (though Republicans are trying to block this process as well), poor women are frequently stuck. If women who would otherwise have an abortion in a red state give birth and place their children at the fire station, would social conservatives there and around the country step up year in and year out and adopt those kids? If the answer is no, are social conservatives pro-life?
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
The bridges we actually need
Regarding the resignation of Craig Dossey, the Executive Director of Planning and Community Development at El Paso County.
He says he wants to use his knowledge and skills to “build some bridges between government and development.” How about bridges between government and citizens? After 25 years of observing government and developers in El Paso County, there is no need for a bridge between them since they are comfortably on the same “island.” We need a bridge between government and the people they serve. We are the ones on the other side of the water looking at the cozy relationship of government and developers on their comfortable island. As long as there is money to be made in development, the developers will continue to push against the regulations and plans to get all they can out of a piece of property. We try to reach out to developers with little success because they have the upper hand and they have the ear of the county officials. Dossey never gave protections to Black Forest residents in the new master plan but gave plenty to the developers.
My advice to Craig and his successor — find out how to build bridges between the county and the people. We are the ones who pay the taxes and are forced to live with the developers who gobble up the land while ignoring the regulations and master plans that are supposed to protect us. Then work with those county officials to control runaway development. Those are the bridges we need.
Terrance Stokka
Black Forest
Let’s get back to normal
I am responding to Val Milly Tenhaeff’ s letter in Monday’s paper. I worked at St. Francis OR. It was designated a trauma center with Flight for Life. We would prepare for traumas to increase when daylight “savings” (?) time went into effect.
Then in November we would celebrate the end of daylight savings time with a party. No doubt changing the time affects us all, our brains, and circadian rhythm.
Let’s get back to normal at least in coordinating time with the sun.
Judith Willey
Colorado Springs
Who grabbed the land?
In Sunday’s opinion piece by Ruben Navarrette he made the statement, “America, you will not be getting a bill for reparations from Mexican Americans for the pilfering of the Southwest from Mexico in 1848 — as part of the land grab known as the Mexican American War.”
First, Ruben, I would like to remind you that the Spaniards conquered all of the indigenous natives of what is now Mexico and stole their land — call that a “land grab.”
The areas of what is now the American Southwest that the Spaniards claimed as theirs due to Spanish explorers wandering around land that had not been seen by any Europeans before and claiming it for Spain without the permission of the numerous indigenous natives (the stole it). They laid claim to land that wasn’t rightfully theirs. The lands claimed by Spain became Mexican lands in 1821 at the end of the Mexican Revolution.
When the Mexican American War of 1846-1848 ended, Mexico gave up its claims to 500,000 square miles of land that Spain claimed earlier. Texas has already gained its independence from Mexico earlier in 1836,
Who grabbed the land? I guess that depends on who you ask.
I would say that the indigenous tribes would say the Spaniards, who claim the Mexicans, who claim the Americans “grabbed” it. Today they are Americans.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs