Another sad commentary

How sad that the lead story on NBC Nightly News on Thursday was about chaos and violence at the downtown parade in Denver to celebrate the Nuggets first championship.

A police officer might lose a leg (please no), after being run over by a fire engine as he tried to disperse the unruly crowd. A beer can was thrown and hit The Jokers’ wife, while he held his daughter. After the parade, two people were shot and wounded. It was also reported that 10 people were shot and wounded after the championship celebration Monday.

Unfortunately, this is another sad commentary on our society, which is appalling to the majority of our citizens.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs

Kindness will be repaid

We went to an early dinner at Texas Roadhouse recently on Powers Boulevard. We’re not sure why, but when we went to pay the bill, we were informed that our meal had been paid for.

Nothing like that has happened to us before, and we were stunned!

The only thing we can think of is that someone might have noticed my husband’s Vietnam era hat. If that is the case, we would love to thank those folks and assure them that their kindness will be forwarded. God bless America, and every soldier that has ever served this country!

Terrence and Rhonda Fleming

Peyton

Kindness in our city

Too often we read about the negative things in our city. Here are two positive experiences I’ve had in the last few weeks.

I’m presently dealing with shortness of breath when active.

At church recently, after returning from communion at the altar, I had a severe attack of breathlessness.

The woman seated behind me insisted on taking me to my car in a wheelchair after the service.

While leaving the beauty shop in the rain, my checkbook slipped out of my pocket onto the ground. Someone picked it up and took it into the shop. I was then notified that it had been found.

I know the woman in the first incident. She and her husband usually sit nearby me in church. I called her and thanked her for her care and compassion that day.

I have no idea who retrieved my checkbook. That could have been a disaster for me, especially after reading the recent article in The Gazette regarding check fraud. This person was honest and did the right thing.

These are just two examples of people who have made a difference in my life recently. I am very grateful for both of them.

I sincerely thank them.

Linda L. Smith

Colorado Springs

Fat shaming is not a story

So somebody calls into The Gazette (Thursday publication) complaining about being fat-shamed and you decide to make a story of it and print it. No, not just print it, but put it on the front page. Are we back in kindergarten?

If something somebody says offends you, take a look at why you feel sensitive; is there truth in it? If so, make a decision to change or decide to not change but still love yourself. If not, address the situation by going through your chain of command at work; your supervisor or HR Department. Be an adult.

And Gazette: are you trying to be a small-town newspaper that townspeople write to with their petty complaints or when their feelings are hurt? Really? Isn’t there enough real news out there to write about?

Connie Hill

Colorado Springs

One simple question

We just received our El Paso County property tax evaluation and our projected property tax for 2023. In 2022, our property tax was $2,385 and our projected property tax for 2023 is $5,035, a 111 % increase. We built our house here and have lived in El Paso County for 30 years.

We are retired and on a fixed income. We simply can’t afford a 111 % increase in our property tax and will be forced to sell our house. I have one simple question. How can the county tax officials possibly justify such an increase in property tax and what do they intend to do with the greatly increased tax revenue.

Jim Bewley

Monument