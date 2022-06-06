Another crazy move
So Jared Polis signs a bill into law sealing criminal records of non-violent offenders! So a criminal is a repeat offender and because his crimes were non-violent, his record can be sealed! Why?
The public has a right to know a criminal is amongst us. ... with crime on the rise, we again give the criminal more rights than victims — regardless of non-violent or not. Someone breaks into your home, you still feel violated and now the criminal can be protected! Another crazy move by our governor!
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
Mental illness is the root cause
One of the major answers to the mass murder that continues to occur is just under your collective journalistic noses and demands further journalistic attention. Two headlines in the Monday Gazette provide the clues to solving the mass shooting epidemic that has threatened our nation for far too long.
The first headline references the calls for Biden to “…Do something.” This is always the inevitable first, vague first knee-jerk response following each of these incidents. Problem is, an effective “something” has never been determined.
The second headline is “Private sector steps in to protect health privacy” and delves into the HIPAA debacle that may perhaps be the greatest obstacle to the future prevention of mass killings.
Sane gun owners do not commit mass murder. The undeniable root cause of these horrendous evils is now and always has been mental illness. Until the “knee jerk” reactionaries understand this simple truth, no matter how much gun control is proposed and enacted, how much assault on our Second Amendment is proposed, there will be continued mass murders.
There are an alarming number of adolescents and pre-adolescents being admitted daily to mental health “behavioral health” facilities across this nation. These individuals are often admitted involuntarily because they are suicidal and /or homicidal or signal their mental instability by doing harm to animals. Yet, because a substantial financial and criminal HIPAA penalty threat to healthcare providers exists, no mental health professional is willing to disclose the names to authorities of those most inclined to carry out mass killings.
Until law enforcement and mental health professionals are mandated to report to a permanent, life-long national database the names of all such mentally unstable individuals, including pre-adolescents and adolescents, we will never be reasonably protected from mass murders. Then, such a database must be part of a universally accessible, federally mandated background check for all gun sales; if a name is on this federal mental health database, that individual can never, ever legally own any firearm, period.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Already enough gun laws
Several letters in the opinion page in Thursday’s paper — not one from someone who knew what they were talking about. Guns don’t kill people. It’s the idiots who are holding them. The fellow who shot up the King Soopers store in Boulder was caught by his brother trying to clear a jammed round in the rifle. His brother took it away from him but returned it to him later. Had he called the Arvada police and turned him in on the red flag law this shooting would not have happened.
An AR 15 is not an assault weapon. The trigger has to be pulled for each shot. An assault weapon can fire in rapid succession with one squeeze of the trigger. These are for military use only. I can’t buy one. An 18-year-old can enlist in the armed forces without parental consent. An 18-year-old should be able to buy a fire arm. He is considered to be an adult not a kid. AR-15s are used for hunting. If you are hunting and come upon a grizzly bear that is threatening to harm you and you shoot it. Suddenly it is charging at you, you’re going to have shoot it again. At that time you’re glad to have round in the chamber and not having to cock the breach to load another round in the chamber. An AR-15 is a great hunting rifle.
As a former Canadian I’m glad I don’t live in Canada anymore. With what President Trudeau has done to Canadians I would not tolerate it and would be provoked to do something about it. We already have many gun laws on the books. They need to be enforced. Banning common firearms is not the answer. Wake up America and don’t let Biden lie to you. Let’s enforce the laws already on hand.
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Answer is quite simple
Letters to the editor lately have zeroed in on the recent shootings in Buffalo and Texas. There are all sorts of opinions about the causes and cures. The answer is quite simple. We have taken God out of our lives and society. Back in the 1940s and ’50s when I attended high school, the school principal read a selection from the Bible over the loudspeaker.
Over the years we have pushed God out of every aspect of our lives. If people had God in their life, there would be no mass shootings. That may seem simple, but it is the truth.
Carl Bozung
Colorado Springs
False promises of socialism
Keep the faith, but I think God has pretty much given up on the United States, and with good reason. It has rapidly become a socialistic country and is hell bent on graduating to communism. If you are skeptical of that assertion, examine the makeup of Joe Biden’s cabinet and their collective push against our constitutional republic form of government.
Having been weaned by educators on the false promises of socialism for decades, far too many Americans have become complacent or reliant on government handouts. However, socialism has been wearing thin and Biden’s shadow handlers and hefty financial backers, namely George Soros and Barack Obama, have been on a path to elevate America to communism. But, although they know Biden will do their bidding, they surely must not be sleeping well knowing that he is their front man.
Many who voted for Biden, Democrats and Republicans alike, now realize it was a vote for potential disaster for our country, but they can at least make up for it somewhat by donating and voting for Republicans this coming midterm and primaries. Swallow your pride and do it.
Robert Strong
Colorado Springs