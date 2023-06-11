Another big win for attorneys

I appreciate the column written by George Brauchler on Thursday. I could not agree more.

I will say I have great sympathy for the victims and survivors of the Club Q shooting. I also have great sympathy for mass shooting victims.

The real breakdown in the alleged shooter’s criminal history, however, and lack of an Extreme Protection Order seems to rest with his alleged kidnap victims (his grandparents) and his mother. They declined to press charges, and even when the grandparents were contacted in their new home in Florida, they took no action.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took the previous situation as far as they could without cooperation from the victims.

I was a commercial insurance broker for over 40 years. The attorneys only have interest in suing the “deep pocket”, whether that is an insurance company, or a regulatory agency of a city or county who is self-insured.

The attorney’s “negligence” burden of proof will, indeed, be an uphill battle, and clearly after seven months, this was the only option for a lawsuit that the attorneys could come up with.

Hopefully, the “sympathy factor” will not preclude the legal and contractual language providing protections for our government agencies.

The bottom line is if these lawyers on behalf of the victims and survivors prevail, the residents of Colorado Springs and El Paso County will repay the award in higher taxes and fees.

This is also the reason, across the country, that auto insurance rates continue to escalate. Insurance companies must make a profit for their shareholders, and every time an attorney obtains a huge settlement, that cost trickles down to the everyday consumer of the insurance product.

I certainly hope this situation does not become yet another big win for the attorneys.

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs

Being a part of the solution

As a 79-year-old Hispanic woman, U.S. citizen since 1969, I wonder how I can be part of the solution. Perhaps if I start by categorizing them.

1) Politically, among the not so desirable candidates for the next presidency, we have one who is passionate about what this country can offer to minorities, implying that the concept of racism is a figment of our imagination. From personal experience, yes! this country is a blessing for those who have the drive to succeed, even though racism is very much alive.

2) Educationally, minorities cannot afford the luxury of as good an education at the primary level as the Caucasian communities do.

That, right there, puts minority kids, adolescents and young adults at a great disadvantage to pursue a higher level of education, having to settle for low-paying jobs in adulthood. This fundamental problem creates a vicious cycle in life.

3) Legally, white collar crime, which encompasses the criminal cheating his/her fellow human beings out of millions of dollars and receiving a slap on his/her wrist, while a person of color gets shot to death for shoplifting.

4) Spiritually, one cannot even go to church for solace, without being aware of the division among denominations under the false premise that Catholics are better than Protestants, who, in turn, claim they are better than who knows?

Based on the above, what is one supposed to do? Indulge in substance abuse, donuts, domestic violence, or simply become apathetic and do nothing about anything? Oh, what a sad state of affairs! If that is the case, then we cannot complain about anything, or wonder why depression and mental health issues are on the rise.

Instead, how about analyzing things intelligently and respectively by:

1) Use critical thinking to elect our next president.

2) Demand that your children, regardless of the neighborhood you live in, receive a good education, equal to all children in the country.

3) Demand that your elected officials redefine the legal system, and remind them that White skin is not a free ticket.

4) Demand congruent preaching from your church leaders between their own personal agenda and what God really wants to see in His church.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs

Details on the debt ceiling

What Congress and American citizens don’t realize about the debt ceiling: Over decades, Congress has borrowed the trust funds that were supposed to be invested to cover Social Security, military and civil service pensions, and other contributory sources of retirement income.

“The Federal Government Has Borrowed Trillions, But Who Owns All that Debt? At the end of 2022, the nation’s gross debt had reached nearly $31.4 trillion. Of that amount, about $24.5 trillion, or 78%, was debt held by the public.”

At least the (considerable) interest on the debt to us must be paid annually. (Not to mention the principal). These obligations must be paid independent of the annual appropriation and authorization debates. They are called “entitlements,” earned because of who you are or what you did.

You are entitled to them. These are first to suffer default! The very first!

One reason is that they don’t affect U.S. creditworthiness in the rest of the world. Not increasing the debt ceiling hurts most Americans.

David Finkleman

Colorado Springs

We are being played

How many years would it take for combustion engines in America to equal the amount of CO2 emitted from the current rash of Canadian wildfires? To compound this overlooked and underreported tragedy, these forests are not being maintained, not to mention being replaced in a timely way to offset greenhouse gases.

Why the “woke” demand for all-electric cars by 2035?

We’re being “played” while carbon is mismanaged from Canadian wildfires to coal-burning Chinese solar panel manufacturers.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction