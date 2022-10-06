And then it was over
Apropos of nothing vitally important: back in the day when my kids were kids and for many years after that, all of the holidays were pretty exciting. There was Halloween with jack o lanterns and haunted houses and costumes and trick or treat. A lot of enthusiasm and fun was involved. And then it was over and things were back to normal until the end of November when Thanksgiving arrived with turkey and football and family gatherings and religious events for some. This was a nice, enjoyable holiday. And then it was over and things were back to normal. Christmas was so exciting and after Thanksgiving the Christmas trees and decorations and all things Christmas started appearing to make it even more so.
Not now. In August, Halloween appears. In September, Christmas appears. No time for anticipation, no break in which to digest the last holiday and what it was all about. I may be the only one who feels this way, but going into Walmart at the end of September and seeing lights blinking on Christmas trees, ornaments and all the other Christmas related stuff, really felt wrong to me, as it has now for years.
Why is there such a huge rush? Yes, much of this is the stores’ wanting to make money as soon as possible, but for me, by the time Christmas arrives, I’ve had enough of it already. What’s happening in this day and age is taking away so much of the excitement and anticipation that was a big part of the holidays.
Maybe I’m just an old grinch, but I wonder if anyone agrees.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Take responsibility for dogs
I am an avid hiker and hike several times a week. For the most part, it is enjoyable, except for one thing: dogs.
Or rather what dogs do. And the dog isn’t so much to blame but the owners who do not take responsibility for their pet and disregard following any rules. Every sign at the beginning of a trail states:
1) Pick up after your pet and 2) Dogs must be on a leash.
Let’s start with #1. I encounter several piles of poop every time I hike unless I go to a very remote area. Call me crazy, but does anyone out there like to see (or smell) that? It makes hiking just gross in simplest terms.
#2- There are a few reasons why dogs should be on leashes. Most dogs, unless trained, run up to people and often jump, sniff, lick, bark, or shake wet fur off onto you from a lake/reservoir.
Two wet dogs got me wet just yesterday after I hiked a trail full of dog doo-doo. Some people are allergic to dogs. Some people have a fear of dogs.
To sum it up, if you want a dog — great! But by choosing to have a dog you are choosing to take responsibility and accountability. Train your dog, and pick up after them. Don’t like picking up poop? Don’t get a dog. After all, we clean up after children, don’t we? Please respect the rules because it respects everyone else’s experiences and keeps our environment clean.
Greta Morath
Colorado Springs
Equitable rights for women
As we hear more horror stories in the news from other states about women and young girls being forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term because abortion has been outlawed (even for cases of rape and/or incest), I’m more thankful our state passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) protecting women’s right to choose whether to continue a life threatening, nonviable fetus, or unwanted pregnancy.
Here in Colorado, no young child will ever be forced by the state to become a parent against her will, and all women will make personal health decisions without government interference, a privilege men have always enjoyed.
I’m also thankful to our local elected state legislators who supported codifying these protections into law: State Sen. Pete Lee, State Rep. Tony Exum, and State Rep. Marc Snyder.
I’m curious: to all the Republicans who opposed making these protections the law, do you support forcing young girls or women to stay pregnant with their rapist’s child or that women do not have the right to make health decisions independently?
State Sen. Dennis Hisey, are these consequences what you intended when you voted against RHEA? Sen. Paul Lundeen? Sen. Larry Liston? Sen. Bob Gardner? Rep. Shane Sandridge? Rep. Dave Williams? Rep. Andy Pico? Rep. Tim Geitner? Rep. Terri Carver? Rep. Mary Bradfield?
These are important questions voters and reporters should be asking candidates who run for public office: Do you support forcing young girls and women to stay pregnant with their rapist’s child or denying women’s right to make independent health care decisions?
Their answers matter.
Linda L Nicks
Colorado Springs
Lost confid
ence in the GOP
I am a former life long Republican, a Reagan conservative but the day Republicans decided character was of no importance was the day I was no longer a Republican and that was the day they nominated Donald Trump.
This party isn’t the party of Ronald Reagan. I have lost all trust and confidence in this party’s ability to lead. This is party full of evil and extremely dangerous conspiracy theories, completely void of a platform, an agenda, policy or any solutions. Their only stated goal is to attack and oppose the party with a plan, Democrats.
They have yet to produce an alternative to Obamacare, they have no immigration reform plan, their continual promotion of election fraud without producing an ounce of evidence and denial of global warming is an insult to anyone’s intelligence.
Fox news and Newsmax with their 24/7 political opinion show hosts/entertainers on political talk radio and the internet are the tails that wag the dog with this party. They no longer respect the Constitution as evidenced when 147 Republican congressional representatives voted to overthrow our Democracy to install Trump as dictator immediately after the attack on our capitol building after they knew without a doubt that Joe Biden won big and he won legitimately.
They have kicked traditional Republicans out of the party, the Reagan conservatives like Liz Cheney for having the spine, courage and conviction to stand for her oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic to take an oath to Donald J Trump. They have absolutely no business occupying a seat of power in the United States Congress.
Karon McCormick
Colorado Springs