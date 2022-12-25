An ill-conceived project
Here we go again. Over the past several decades, city staff have repeatedly proposed expanding Constitution Avenue into an expressway from Union Boulevard to I-25 through our historic neighborhoods. Each time, city leaders directed staff to abandon the project because of significant public opposition.
This past summer, the expressway reappeared among projects proposed to be included in the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) funding. Hundreds of residents protested the negative impacts including fractured neighborhoods, noise pollution and lowered property values. The widespread objections led city leaders to direct staff to remove the project from the PPRTA list.
Fast forward six months, and the project is back again! This time, the expressway lurks in the draft ConnectCOS Transportation Plan. You certainly must give the city staff credit for being persistent, just not good listeners.
Rather than proposing to pour more asphalt in our historic neighborhoods, city staff should focus on improving existing east-west roads as was done with Woodmen Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway and explore creative multimodal opportunities.
We urge city leaders to finally put a stake through the heart of this ill-conceived project.
Robbie Keyser
Colorado Springs
Integrity is appreciated
We enjoyed dinner with friends at Jose Muldoon downtown Saturday evening.
Fast forward to Tuesday evening, and my husband wasn’t able to find his credit card. We looked at home, called to verify recent charges and concluded that he must have left it at the restaurant as that had been the last time he used it.
We were impressed to learn that the card had been found, I’m assuming by the employees, at Jose Muldoon and the manager let us know that he would dispose of it for us.
This time of year can be harried, hurried and stressful. We’re grateful for the integrity and management of employees who chose to do the right thing.
Su-Su Sawyer
Colorado Springs
A socialistic lifestyle
In response to John Wear’s letter about the experience and the wisdom of conservative veterans, I have a thought. Many years ago, I spent four years in the Navy. About the only things I can remember paying for with my money are beer and cigarettes.
The Navy fed me, clothed me, and paid for my medical and dental costs. They owned the ship I served on and the firearm I carried while on watch. They told me what my job would be, where I would work and when I could go on vacation. I lived a perfectly socialistic life. I suspect the veterans you refer to are mostly career veterans who spent 20 or more years in the service.
I am not suggesting that these veterans are socialists, but they lived a socialistic life and I think a great majority of them enjoyed it. Why would that experience turn them into conservatives?
Ralph D. Sauer
Colorado Springs
Establishment leaning left
I agree with Paul Prentice when he stated “We want a Republican Party that will follow our platform and stand for our constitutional values of pro-life, free markets, and private property.” And when he says “We want Republican leaders who will stand up against the progressive-left transformation of America.”
I, too, have been active locally in Republican politics for 40 years and have been a witness to the attacks against our duly elected El Paso County GOP Chairman, Vicki Tonkins, from the establishment. Additionally, I have witnessed the establishment leaning more and more to the progressive left.
Carroll Quigley, author of “Tragedy and Hope,” quoted: “The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies … is a foolish idea. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can throw the rascals out at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.”
Witness and judge the actions of the establishment versus what they espouse. It appears they are more aligned with Carroll Quigley’s ideal than should be. I am a Vietnam veteran and shudder to think that the establishment would further move us to the progressive left and put us under total control by government.
We must support and defend the U.S. Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic, lest we fall to totalitarianism. That is what should unify us.
John Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
No merry Christmas in Ukraine
When horrible world events transpire, leaders emerge.
Look no further than the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Here is a man who courageously traveled to the front lines in Bakhmut, to inspire the troops one day, then traveled to Washington, D.C., to give an impassioned address to the joint members of Congress the next.
Truly, the Man Of The Year. The United States and our NATO allies must do everything we can to help them stop this horrendous Russian aggression. This will not be a merry Christmas for the beleaguered citizens of Ukraine. They will endure the endless cycle of destruction, death and despair. Hopefully, the new year will bring victory, peace and repair.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs
Policies that caused this crisis
Let’s see, Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver is in crisis over the recent migrant influx. I guess the immigration “chickens” have come home to “roost,” and the mayor can’t imagine how this could happen to the Denver City Biden Blue Team. Maybe he should try a little less complaining and a lot more outspoken opposition to the federal immigration policies that give impetus to this crisis.
Craig J Bakken
Golden