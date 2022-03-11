An example of great Americans
My wife and I were at the high school hockey championship yesterday (at Ball Arena). While congratulations are in order for the state champions, Cheyenne Mountain, few people know another story that happened at the game.
It was impressive to see the amount of student body members that showed up for the game. Any sports fan knows how infectious team spirit is, and how it adds measurably to any game. But this student body reinforced my pride in America. You see, the microphone sound level was almost nonexistent when the young lady started singing the national anthem before the game. But the Cheyenne Mountain student body knew exactly what to do. With amazing voices, they immediately started loudly and proudly singing the national anthem.
The crowd recognized what was happening, and let me say this, as a 20-plus year Air Force veteran and a proud American, I had chills running through my body and tears of pride in my eyes. Those Americans were examples of true champions. I couldn’t be more proud of Cheyenne Mountain, not only for the hockey championship, but for being an example of great Americans. God Bless America!
Thomas Hoeppner
Colorado Springs
Four little words, to apply
I was born in 1928, before The Great Depression. My father was a granite cutter. He was able to find the beauty hidden inside a large piece of granite and cut it out with a 3-pound hammer and chisel before it became a monument memorial for someone’s grave in the cemetery. All for 25 cents an hour. Times were tough.
My parents used these four little words to remind us of the need to conserve, and I consider myself to be a conservative in every respect.
The article in The Gazette March 8 concerning the conservation of water by limiting the amount of blue grass on newly developed properties is a valiant attempt at saving water.
However, the biggest waste of water, in my mind, is waiting for hot water when turning on the hot faucet. To remedy this problem, why not require developers of new homes/buildings to install whatever it takes to produce hot water at the faucet immediately when turning it on.
I know it can be done, I had it in my mountain home where water was really scarce. This would save a great deal more water than the proposal mentioned in the Gazette article. For one thing it would be year-round, many times daily, at several faucets.
I believe this would be a win-win situation. We would conserve water and the ratepayer would save on his water bill. That is until our wise Utility Board raises the cost of water because of reduced usage. (I’m also a cynic.)
Oh, and the four little words “Waste not, want not.”
John Froehle
Colorado Springs
Free trade reduced global poverty
Regarding Stephen Moore’s column in Wednesday’s Gazette, “Free market capitalist system is under siege”: I worked for Hewlett-Packard for 28 years and had the pleasure of talking with Bill Hewlett (“Bill” to everyone) several times. No greater guy could you meet.
As Moore points out, free trade has done more to reduce global poverty than every government welfare program invented. But why would the free market, which “launched the most significant period of wealth creation, poverty reduction, and technological progress in human history” be attacked by so many people?
When you can explain why the left thinks as it does, you will have the answer to Moore’s question.
Erik Lessing
Monument
Absurdity of our energy policy
That Joe Biden overcame two weeks of consternation about buying oil from the Russians to finally make the right decision is laudable, but it put a spotlight on the absurdity of our energy policy. Now we won’t buy oil from Putin, but the president shuttled his emissaries off to Iran and Venezuela to see if we can strike a deal to relieve the pressure. Is there coherent national strategy in this?
Let’s start with the principle that the U.S. should be energy independent and control our resources and destiny insofar as pricing and security. Add the corollary that should we find a need to buy oil we only buy from friends we can trust — think Canada. And only after we have established this foundation of independence should we embark on serious discussions about how to integrate green energy. (Does anyone think Putin or Xi really give a hoot about green energy?).
Our vacillating and wildly inconsistent policies, beyond making our country a laughing stock, are dangerous. The actions (or inactions) of our leaders, more than the their words, have created doubt that we can be trusted. Committing to a coherent and sensible strategy abroad, using energy policy as an example, must be the way forward.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
Restore our energy independence
For the sake of our country, restore America’s petroleum energy independence immediately!
Build up our oil production, President Joe Biden, not tear it down. Stand up and be a man who is unafraid to be for the USA.
Ann Speir Esch
Woodland Park
Why property taxes are so high
I understand why property taxes are so high! On our last bill, 71% of the amount went to District 11. Since the school board approves paying an individual a year’s salary when they are no longer employed by the district; the taxpayers have no say in the matter so the board can do as it wants.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs