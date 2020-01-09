An amazing series on World War II
I can’t thank The Gazette enough and especially Liz Henderson and Parker Seibold for the “Last of the Greatest” series and podcasts. Being part of this amazing series was one of the finest experiences I have had, remembering my dad and his contribution not only to WWII but to my life.
I have shared all with my siblings, my children, my grandchildren, my nieces, nephews and my cousins. He has been gone 20 years, and I wish I could have sat down with him and just reminisced together. I hope The Gazette assembles a book of all the stories and pictures. I will buy many. Thank you.
Carol Baldwin Cook
Colorado Springs
All this ambulance chasing
A plethora of ambulance chasing ads seems to be the most significant support of the television news in Colorado Springs. A recent article in the Detroit Free Press indicates a significant increase in automobile insurance premiums, primarily in Detroit, where premiums average about $3,000 for one car for a year. Because these attorneys take 33% of the settlement, it must impact what we pay for insurance. What is the impact of this ambulance chasing on the automobile insurance premiums we are paying in Colorado Springs?
Derek Keenan
Colorado Springs
Sanders’ movement caricatured
On the front page of The Gazette’s Perspective section Sunday appeared an article titled “Cynical Appeal of Socialism often seduces the young and idealistic”. Its author claims that America’s youths “know little about socialism” and that working at McDonald’s is a better path to “success and independence than government programs”. Strangely, he even claims that the modern left dwells too often on American slavery, which ought to “be allowed to go away“ since “contemporary African-Americans experience much better lives” than American slaves. Talk about cynical.
Frankly, I am sick and tired of hearing takes like these. This author, like so many others before him, refuses to engage with a single policy of candidates like Bernie Sanders. Anyone who has paid attention to the real concerns of the Sanders’ movement would know that its goal is not to seduce young people into seizing the means of production, eliminating private property, and tearing down businesses (in short, socialism).
Rather, its goals are to improve access to education and health care and curb climate change, stances which most Americans agree with. If you would rather throw around red herrings than engage in actual politics, then maybe you shouldn’t write. But hey, what do I know? Apparently, all my generation can do is complain about crushing student debt, unaffordable medications, impending climate catastrophe, and endless wars. When will we learn to just shut up, accept that everything’s all right, and go get a job at McDonald’s already?
Luke Eller
Colorado Springs
Why the double standard?
The hypocrisy is astounding as we compare the political responses to the killing of Osama Bin Laden on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan by Navy Seals and the recent killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by a U.S. drone. In the first, we had U.S. soldiers with “boots on the ground” conducting the raid without approval of the host country or Congress vs. the current event using advanced technology drone warfare in a country where U.S. presence was authorized.
In both cases, my feeling are that these actions were overdue and in the best interest of the USA and the world. With bin Laden, the action was applauded by both U.S. political parties. Why the double standard now?
Al Batey
Colorado Springs
The loss of human life
What is the ordinary citizen supposed to do to prevent the consequences of the power-hungry, blood-thirsty politicians, who get do decide who, when and where military troops should risk their lives?
Some of us attend church on Sundays to be reminded of our “Mea culpas,” pay our monetary dues, recite prayers by rote and do our calisthenics for an hour or so, hoping that the division in this country will, miraculously, disappear before the day is over. Instead, we are reminded that the opposite is true.
Perhaps those of us who are fortunate not to have loved ones being sent to war can see the Iran problem as an abstract, one that is only on the TV screen. Unfortunately, the media is talking about the inevitable loss of human life.
This community offers a choice of multiple small discussion groups of a secular nature, where one can air out concerns; but, even then, nothing really changes. So, what are we to do? Hope that collective energy can be felt by politicians who seem to care only about personal gain, and wake them up to the reality that the loss of human life does matter, much more than a journey in quest of power, prestige and financial gain? In the long run, will swimming in a pool of blood be worth the power, prestige and wealth they seem to be looking for?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Forget blindly following party linesHaving grown up in Germany in the 1930s to the ’60s, I have experienced what divisions can do to a country.
Now I am very concerned what I see happening in my elected country. At this time of instability and divisions, we all should focus on what unites us, rather than what divides us: love of our country. We need to forget about blindly following party lines. We need to elect a person who can represent us and our country in a dignified, responsible and capable way. Let’s all strive for a more peaceful and united way of life by assessing the personal values of a candidate, rather than only his/her party affiliation.
This is what would make America better again.
Margarethe Pavri
Colorado Springs