America raised warriors
I find myself with another thousand thanks to the American servicemen who fought for liberty and freedom in World War II. My husband Howard and I were in line at the pharmacy at the Air Force Academy yesterday when Howard noticed the gentleman in line next to us was wearing a cap with 485th Bomber Group, B17s, WW2 on it. Howard asked him had he flown bomb runs on Berlin, the gentleman responded yes. Howard asked if he’d like to meet a lady who had lived under these bombs. I was that person — a German child of nine at the time of his bomb runs. With a twinkle in his eye he responded “Of course” Howard introduced him to me and he said he was Col. (ret) William Roche‘. He said that he had in fact been shot down over Berlin during one of these runs and spent three months as a POW. What memories we shared!
As we parted, I with all sincerity, thanked him for doing what he had done, freeing us from Hitler’s Socialist tyranny and Stalin’s Communism. He was moved by this thankfulness. America, these folks are dying off, he will be 98 in November. Thank you America for raising such warriors. Let us honor and revere them.
Lucie Wilson
Colorado Springs
No ducking anymore
Money from the NRA and gullible people have taken this country away from our common beliefs about guns. Guns were once used for hunting and marksmanship practice. Now they are a symbol for angry young men. They symbolize power.
I didn’t say these young men are mentally ill because that isn’t the only problem. Anger is the common problem of these shooters, who think that killing people will make them feel better. We need a name for this illness, and we need one now.
AR-15 style rifles symbolize power over people. Our society has no need for them, and certainly a newly minted 18 year old male is a red flag all by itself. The gun shop salesperson who sold two of these rifles and didn’t engage as to why the young male wanted them is complicit. Even the Army doesn’t give a new recruit an AR-15 the first day of basic training.
Senators Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and others who ducked away from media microphones, and my own Rep. Doug Lamborn, why can’t you agree on one gun control measure? And, then another one. Mental illness isn’t the only issue here, although you have failed people in this area, too. No ducking anymore. Act. For God’s sake!
Jan Malvern
Colorado Springs
Plan for school safety
Suggestions for improving school safety for students. If you have better suggestions let us hear them.
All school building entrances would be locked until 1/2 hour before school starts and again locked up 1/2 hour after the school day is over. Student/staff recognition must be verified by face recognition software and the students/staff must pass weapon recognition software before access to the school is allowed.
All entrances must be electronically monitored 24/7 with this IT technology and supervised by an armed security staff person trained in the software used. At least one security officer to be on duty at least 1/2 hour before and after school day hours. Any alerts by the software to be immediately followed up by at least one security officer and one senior school official. While all security officers are away handling other issues, any alerts by the software would be directed to the local police for followup.
Make the FASTER (to arm teachers) program available to staff who want it.
This should be the minimum.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Longing to legally kill
“The right to extend your arm ends where the other fellow’s nose begins.” That was the first sentence in my high school civics book.
What a strange concept! The right to extend your arm ends where the other fellow’s nose begins.
However, if you fire a gun there is no limit, no end. You can fire that gun whenever and wherever you choose. You can fire it at any male, female, or child. There are people with a gun on their hip who are longing to legally kill someone.
Your right to extend your arm ends where the other fellow’s nose begins; but you can fire a gun indiscriminately.
Now, what is wrong with this picture?
Ann M. Sudo
Colorado Springs