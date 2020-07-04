America in the ‘Twilight Zone’
I feel like I’m living in the “Twilight Zone” — never thought I’d feel the need to speak out and defend America. There is not systemic racism in America, that is simply not true. There was a time that could be opined without some reacting like it’s a profanity, but that was before the left hijacked free speech in America. That is our fault, because we allowed leftists/socialists to take over our educational system and let them teach our youths to hate America.
Black Lives Matter claims that all whites are racist, but don’t even know it, as it is so inherent. No one is going to convince me that I have white privilege and should feel white guilt. No one is going to make me believe that when our cities are burned and looted, it is OK because it’s just a way some people express their anger at an “unjust system.” I believe that our Creator made each one of us, loves all of us, and wants us to love one another.
I, like most Americans, abhor the fact that slavery existed in our country, but at the time, it existed all around the world — America actually fought a war within our country — to stop that atrocity, a war in which white Americans died to defend the principle that all men are created equal and to bring it about. America has made mistakes in the past (what country hasn’t?) but if it was such a bad country, why else would people all over the world want to come here to build their lives? They had better hurry up, though, because at the rate we are going, it will no longer be the land of the free.
I think the goal is to overthrow our system, and they use race and gender to pit us against each other, when we really want to support one another. I am devastated to see America disintegrating before my eyes — to witness this in my lifetime. I don’t know if it’s too late, but people had better speak up for America if they don’t want to lose it to socialism.
If the leftists stood up to the mobs rioting and burning and making outrageous demands, which they brought about with their weak, socialist governing, we wouldn’t experiencing this vile threat to the country. This isn’t about race — probably everyone on the face of the planet agreed that George Floyd’s death was an outrage. Black Lives Matter and Antifa took it way beyond that to coerce weak people and corporate America to support them.
To start with, I hope that people will watch Larry Elder’s movie, “Uncle Tom”, and get educated.
A free and equal people
Probably the greatest day in American history was the warm July Fourth afternoon of 1776 when 53 British citizens signed the Declaration of Independence in the Philadelphia Court House. A document stating they were no longer accepting the English King George as their ruler. Abraham Lincoln thought it was the most important document created by human endeavor. The people signing were placing a hang-man’s loop around their own neck for the next seven years. Not a single one of the 53 recanted their decision to rebel against the tyranny that enslaved them.
America was the first and only nation that was dedicated from the first minutes for freedom to all of its women and men who were citizens. And this was because of our Judeo-Christian belief that we were created equal by our Creator with certain unalienable God given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. From our very first moments, we were a free and equal people.
We kept that sacred trust until January 1973 when seven men of the Supreme Court struck down the protection of human life if that life was still in a mothers’ womb: a woman was given the legal man-given right to kill her child. The culture of death was brought to millions of unborn children in America, especially to those of minority races.
We can do away with the evils of the culture of death by bringing protection with our American law to all American humans of all ages and of all ethnic groups and all backgrounds: As Americans we have the art and science to know that humans of all ages and in all conditions are “so wonderfully made” in God’s image and likeness. We can return to the culture of life.
We can do one more thing as God blessed Americans — We can do as Christ told us “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Ensuring patients don’t die alone
No one should die alone. The coronavirus pandemic has created countless stories of suffering. It is heartbreaking to lose a loved one to the virus.
A less obvious story of suffering is that people have been dying alone.
This pandemic has led our medical professionals, administrators and public health authorities to allow people to die without their loved ones present. It is disgraceful to have “public health” experts tell families to drop dying loved ones at the door, alone and afraid, to die without a familiar hand to hold in their most vulnerable hour.
Our military has a longstanding ethic to “leave no man behind.” Soldiers will find a way to bring back the wounded and casualties, even enemy soldiers. The military treats our enemies of the state with more dignity than hospitals have shown U.S. citizens during the COVID pandemic.
Thankfully, at the tail end of this legislative session, a bipartisan bill, HB20-1425, was created to encourage hospitals to adopt policies that will help ensure patients are able to be with at least one loved while there.
The main witness and inspiration for the bill was Steve Reiter. Reiter and his two teenage sons were not allowed to visit their beloved wife and mother, Elizabeth, as she lay in University of Colorado Anschutz Hospital for three weeks before dying alone without her family.
Fortunately, HB20-1425 overwhelmingly passed both houses with 80 legislators voting yes and only 17 voting no on final readings. The bill is expected to be signed by the governor.
The good, the bad and the ugly
I just read the column in today’s Gazette (July 1) by Walter Williams singing the praises of Thomas Sowell. Twenty or so years ago, I began thinking that those two gentlemen should be co-dictators of this country for a few years. They would certainly accent the good, and diminish the bad and the ugly.
