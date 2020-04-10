Amazed at reaction to El Paso County GOP official
To all the elected Republicans that signed the letter asking Vickie Tonkins to resign:
I am amazed at your reaction and how easily you are offended.
Aborting babies and human trafficking offend me, not posing questions.
I don’t think this “offense” rises to the level of impeachment. Shouldn’t we as Republicans be done with that?
Who benefits from this contrived “problem”? I’m not referring to the coronavirus.
We really need to be united in this election year. Please think carefully about your actions.
Barbara Turley
Colorado Springs
Etiquette guidelines for open spaces
In response to Jacquie Ostrom’s letter of April 3, we at Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates wholeheartedly agree that additional considerations must be made regarding safe trail use during the health crisis. Getting outdoors and exercising is recognized as conducive to physical and mental health well-being.
With the stay-at-home orders in place, our trails must accommodate a higher number of users than normal. It is more important than ever that all users follow proper trail etiquette.
Overall in the Pikes Peak region, we experience relatively little user conflict when compared to other metro areas and we want to keep it that way.
We encourage users to safely and responsibly enjoy our trails and outdoor spaces. We are fortunate, and somewhat unique to most of the Front Range, to have a large number of trails and outdoor spaces to enjoy — typically uncrowded, multiuse, and available to all levels of users.
It is up to everyone to protect that access every day, but especially in this time of crisis.
We have posted an updated set of etiquette guidelines, which can be seen on our website www.medwheel.org. It’s clear that all users have a part to play in sharing the trails, creating goodwill, and maintaining the health of everyone.
We encourage constructive discussion with all community members who seek common ground on solutions — rather than vilification of a particular user group.
David Adair
Colorado Springs
Awful city roads
Besides having awful roads in our city, which I realize will take time to remedy, I’m curious to know why it’s not possible for road resurfacing crews to position a manhole cover that’s actually flush with the road surface.
Throughout the city, even after roads have been resurfaced, many manhole covers are equivalent to permanent pot holes.
In addition, why is it not possible to program traffic lights based on the presence of traffic?
I’ve driven in several countries and have seldom experienced the problems I’ve mentioned here.
The technology is not new. Making these fixes will reduce damage to vehicle suspensions and wheels, and improving traffic flow will reduce emissions, fuel consumption, and driver frustration.
Joe Sontag
Colorado Springs
This war is different
The April 7, Gazette’s Viewpoint “American Media Parrot China’s Talking Points” scored a bull’s-eye on the despicable tactics and propaganda poured out by too many politicians and the media they serve who are using the coronavirus to further their leftist ideology and quest for power.
For them, the word “despicable” is not adequate to describe their behavior during a pandemic that could kill untold thousands of our people, along with the economic wellbeing of the rest of us.
I express my views as a retired CIA senior official having spent over 30 years, including Army time, serving this great country.
I’ve witnessed war and conflict over time, ours and others, but this war is different. The battlefield is everywhere, the enemy soldiers are omnipresent and invisible and we are fighting this war at a time when, as a nation, we are crippled by too many effete politicians practicing destructive partisan politics.
One would hope that when faced with something as serious as this, we could put aside our differences and pull together to win this war and rebuild our livelihood. But no, the monomaniacal hatred that these people on the hard left, including their media cohorts, have engendered for the president and anything that he says or does is clearly exhibited by their support of and doing the bidding of the totally corrupt Chinese Communist regime. One that would love to see us destroy ourselves and likely might even be giving us a push.
Freedom is precious but, by its very nature, it is also quite perishable. Never thought I’d see this day.
Ted Clark
Colorado Springs
Living through a crisis
This is not the “New Normal”.
This is living through a crisis. The true new normal will begin when we have made it through this and started our normal activities again.
Will there be differences? Of course!
We will be more self-sufficient;
We will have gotten to know our families;
We will know our children’s needs;
We will know our neighbors and who needs help;
We will understand that there is no need for hoarding;
We will know that manufactured hysteria by the media is not the way to make our decisions; and
That “We’re from the government and here to help” are chilling words!
God bless America because we will survive and become stronger!
Woody Woods
Colorado Springs