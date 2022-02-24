Amache is a political smokescreen
This month, our senators passed a bill to establish Amache National Historic Site, which was a Japanese internment camp in southeast Colorado. This bill was sent back to the House for final approval. The bill designated the National Park Service as the agency to manage Amache, which would add to the 423 units it manages.
Amache makes no sense because the National Park Service manages three other identical sites consisting of two in California (Manzanar and Tule Lake) and one in Oregon (Minidoka). The National Park Service planning guidelines states that if there is an existing unit in the system, recommendations for establishing a second unit must be justified and this has not been addressed.
Taxpayers should ask why do we need a fourth unit representing the same thing. Numerous times when the National Park Service ruled out establishment of a new unit because of existing sufficient representation. Unfortunately, the National Park Service was overruled by politicians seeking to make a name for themselves. Such foolishness clouds the fact that it has a backlog of infrastructure issues in the range of $100 billion. This year’s National Park Service budget is $3.5 billion, which is an increase of $380.6 million over last year’s budget and this does not even scratch the surface of the backlog of critical issues. So the point is, why create another unit of the National Park Service system that is represented three times and is only going to contribute to the financial drain. Remember those who create create smokescreens when voting.
Wayne Gardner
Colorado Springs
We have a perfect storm
Since joining the District 49 school board just over two years ago, I have come to realize that when it comes to schools, “it’s complicated.” While we think we are on the back side of COVID, we are also about to celebrate(?) the second anniversary of lockdowns, masks, vaccines, fear, uncertainty and daily changing “science.” Thankfully, D-49 decided not to let COVID run our lives for the 2021-22 school year, and the future looks bright for the normal, in-person learning our kids so desperately need. They are just coming in a year or two behind the social and academic power curve because of this wretched plague.
COVID is not the only complicating factor in our schools. While it is the parents’ right and responsibility to educate their children, and public schools exist to help with that process, our society is slowly drifting toward a model of “do it for me.” This includes meals, transportation, day care, and other basic services at a level that even 20 years ago, we would not have dreamed would be expected from our schools.
Throw in divisive civil discourse at all levels of government, persistent funding issues, broken single-parent families, rampant substance abuse problems, racial tension drummed up by the left-wing press, social media mocking and shaming, narcissism that leads to kids literally staging events of vandalism and beatings to record on their cellphones to get attention, and you have a perfect storm.
So the next time you are tempted to say, “we just need to fix the schools”, consider some of the complicating factors. Consider overworked teachers who want nothing more than for their kids to learn well. Consider the young parents who really need help to make ends meet and raise their kids. Consider the impact of labor shortages on these large organizations. And consider offering to help. Ask your neighborhood school how you can help make their jobs easier. Volunteer to read to kids, work the lunch room, help at recess. Bring snacks and treats for the teachers. Pray for the schools. It isn’t all going to just get better overnight. But working together, we can make our schools a better place for our kids to learn, and grow to be productive members of society. And if you were able to read this, thank a teacher!
Rick Van Wieren
Colorado Springs
Who should pay the costs?
The debate of who should pay for undergrounding overhead electric utility lines continues. In a recent letter by Mark Swan, dated Feb. 22, he clearly and factually points out the excessive costs of replacing the overhead lines with an underground system. If only our CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities would have also pointed out the facts in his letter just a few days earlier, instead of taking a middle ground politically acceptable approach. The cost is substantial and should not result in rate increases where everybody pays for the benefit of the few. We have a very reliable system and outages are few at best.
I hope our City Council members who also serve as the Utilities Board, understand these facts and don’t increase our electric rates to cover the cost of burying our remaining electric utility lines. As Swan stated, if Utilities customers served by overhead lines desire to be served underground, they should pay for the conversion costs … not the general ratepayer.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Rural concerns about crime
Gunfire broke out recently in the sleepy KV Estates, when a neighborhood dispute with an alleged marijuana grow exploded. Witnesses claim that when a local man tried to resolve a dispute over security lights, threats and gunfire ensued. Marijuana grows in Colorado have resulted in a whole set of problems that local communities struggle to address. In the San Luis Valley, these problems include water thefts and an influx of criminal behavior that leaves law enforcement overwhelmed.
The recent violence is just one instance that leaves this community on edge. State officials need to address rural concerns about increased crime and resources instead of leaving residents feeling as if they’re on their own.
Most locals seem to have little problem with legalization of marijuana, but they do have a problem with how grows have totally overwhelmed some communities, such as has happened in Saguache County. The fact that grows have been allowed in a housing development points out how out of control the situation has become. It’s beginning to feel like a war zone out here, and the state needs to rise to the occasion.
Jeanette McDonough
Moffat