Alzheimer patients still waiting
Re: Colorado Phase 1A Vaccine Completed? Dec. 30 Jared Polis declared Phase 1B vaccination starts. My question to the governor is, has Colorado completed Vaccine Phase 1A? Can you give me one name of a Colorado nursing home who has started the residents vaccine? How can you start another phase before even being near completed on Phase 1A? Up till last Monday, you had 65,282 Coloradans who had been vaccinated. Are they belonging to Phase 1A which are front line health care workers? Nursing homes, especially Alzheimer residences, are the most vulnerable because they cannot protect themselves. Each day goes by, lives will be lost. The Alzheimer residents’ families have begun signing the vaccination consent forms weeks ago, but for what reason are they still waiting to be vaccinated?
(Speaking on behalf of my mother who is a resident of an Alzheimer facility in Colorado Springs.)
Hong Yu Preiss
Manitou Springs
A delay in vaccinations
Vaccinating age 70-plus people will save lives and avoid hospital crowding.
Now, leaders should demand seven days per week 10 hours per day, of vaccinations by providers until all available doses are used. Licensed practical nurses or less qualified people can do injections.
The bottleneck is not manufacturing the vaccines, or getting vaccines to the states, but injections. National Jewish and Kaiser had irrevocable “closing “ at 4 and 4:30 p.m. last week. Neither Kaiser nor National Jewish will vaccinate anyone during Jan. 1-3.
This is a state and national emergency with more U.S. deaths than the wars in the past 150 years. Yet millions of doses of vaccine sit unused because providers are not extending hours. Delay in injections, especially with the new worse variant, causes deaths. The U.S. government is sending $8 billion to distribute and administer doses in the states, a sufficient amount.
Howard Holme
Denver
A really Happy New Year
Now that COVID relief checks are on the way, I have a suggestion. If you suffered financial loss, or job loss, or business loss because of the restrictions related to COVID, then I sincerely hope this check and other relief will help you recover. But a large majority of us did not suffer losses, and we will get the checks anyway.
So if you are in that fortunate category, I hope you will join me in sending your check to one of the local social service agencies of your choosing — United Way, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, or any other local agency you trust — so that the relief really goes to those who need it. (You could even write a check directly to your favorite local restaurant to help them survive and keep their employees working the next few months.)
There are about 700,000 people in El Paso County. If only 10% of us send our $600 checks to local nonprofits, that is an infusion of $42 million to help our community recover! Now that would be a really Happy New Year!
Jim Campbell
Colorado Springs
An inert object on the side of the road
Re: The complaint from Kathy Mayfield about a temporary shrine to remember someone’s loved one lost in an accident. Seemed to me to be just a gripe about nothing. For goodness sake, who is being hurt? What is the impact, good or bad on anyone? Will it stop the world from spinning on its axis? Probably not. There are more important things to find objectionable than an inert object along the side of the road.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
Achievements were at best flawed
Columnist Star Parker (Dec. 19) had one perspective on this administration’s “achievements,” but, just like the Yanni vs Laurel internet conundrum there is another perspective. The three-major-achievements listed are at best flawed.
1) Economic “reforms” didn’t pay for themselves. They went disproportionately to wealthy individuals and corporations unjustifiably inflating stock-market values. Tariffs (essentially additional sales-taxes) cost U.S. consumers tens of billions while the trading-goods deficit with China grew. Also, most of the economic growth was (like the president’s businesses) mere window-dressing achieved only through record new deficit spending such as $15+ billion for the wall and $150+ billion added military spending etc.
2) Many conservatives approve of SCOTUS’ ruling for allowing vouchers going to religious schools, but may no longer approve should jihadists or neo-Nazis open schools and start receiving tax dollars. So, too, of SCOTUS’ ruling giving corporation/big-donors nearly unlimited political influence, should this ruling someday help liberal politicians, too.
3) Middle East agreements did nothing except have counties that haven’t been shooting at each other agree to keep it that way, while angering Palestinians to the point of increased violence.
Additionally, economic stats for minorities were misleading by using percentages rather than dollar amounts making them look better than reality. For example, 10% looks better than 5%, but a 10% gain on $30,000 salary ($3,000) is less than a 5% gain on $100,000 salary ($5,000). Also misleading, was not comparing these stats to whites’ stats, thus covering up the significant widening of economic gaps between minorities and whites both pre- and post-COVID.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Throw in our collective towels
For the last four years I have seen our country go downhill fast, but the proof that it’s really sunk about as far as it can go is the fact that Donald Trump has been named the most admired man in the country. If that is actually true, we should throw in our collective towels and search frantically for a ship to Mars or any other faraway place we can find. OMG.
Sally Alberts
Monument