Alternative isn’t that great
If you don’t like the masks ... you’re gonna hate the ventilator! I can’t believe this hasn’t showed up on a T-shirt somewhere. I am not making fun out of this situation by any means. As a cancer survivor, I know what it feels like to be in pain. Are the masks uncomfortable ... yes, make it hard to breathe ... yes, fog glasses ... yes. But, the alternative isn’t that great either!! Wear the damn masks! Keep yourself, the kids, your neighbors healthy!
Ken Schappert
Colorado Springs
Service industry’s hard workers
Is there anyone out there, besides me, who is tired of all negative news about the virus, criticism of the police and the list goes on and on and on. How about something positive and almost remarkable?
Our special needs granddaughter is spending the summer with us. Camryn’s mom is a colonel in the Air Force stationed in California as part of the new Space Force Command.
Because of Camryn’s cerebral palsy, she has medications to be taken each day, plus some supplements. Unbeknownst to me, her Mom shipped via direct mail, some things for Camryn.
Thus begins an unusual series of events.
Dublin North has stationary mail boxes. I have made my daily trek to the mailbox as part of walking the two dogs. Oh, wow, we have a package in box P5. Oh crud, the key doesn’t work. After much twisting and turning, I decided the only way was to put the key in the outgoing mail slot. We never see the mail delivery person.
Then I’m told Camryn is expecting a box of pills and stuff she uses each day. About 4 p.m., I hustled to the mail station on Galley Road. Talked to a very polite supervisor. He agreed to look into it as the driver was off shift. That was not very reassuring, so I hustled back to the mail stations at 8:30 a.m. Talked to another very nice polite supervisor. ‘I’ll see if I can find out what is happening with that box,” was his response.
Went home to tell Grandma and Camryn what was happening. About 2 p.m., the U.S. Postal Service vehicle showed up in front of our home. Up walked a polite young man, who said “sorry this is a little late,” and bounced back to his vehicle.
My point: There really are many polite hard working people in the service industries.
Duane C. Slocum
Colorado Springs
Wreaking havoc across the nation
The cat is out of the bag. Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the BLM Global Network, stated on CNN: President Donald “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office.” “Our goal is to get Trump out.”
So, there you have it.
The BLM movement was never about protesting the death of George Floyd. That was a political smokescreen to advance a cause. BLM has exposed itself as a Marxist, anarchist movement to overthrow the government and get Trump out of office. BLM is a radical left anti-American racist hate group exploiting blacks to tear down America and transform it into a Communist nation using violence, white guilt-shaming, and unconstitutional decrees.
For decades now, public education, Hollywood, the national news media and Democrat party have infected our youths with the poisonous lie that America is rooted in racism and the source of all evil on the planet. The passivity of our political, academic, and religious leaders has allowed the political left to transform our children into a social-justice army of anarchists. Our children are coming home from school with leftist, anti-American and anti-Christian garbage. And parents sign on to it.
Yes — you parents who are reading this letter.
Now our children are spitting in our faces, calling us racists, and destroying our time treasured institutions, our heritage, and our way of life.
Where are our elected national and local leaders? Where is our local media? Why are conservatives, Republicans, and Christians pandering to the notion that this country is a racist hellhole?
As we approach this coming Independence Day, ask why America lacks the courage and political will to stand up to the spoiled brat anarchist children whom we’ve allowed to wreak havoc across this great nation.
Stephen Smith
Colorado Springs
SCOTUS decision grants equality
In her opinion piece, Star Parker erroneously labels being LGBTQ as a behavioral choice. Studies have shown that sexuality is determined by a combination of biology, psychology and life experiences. Members of the LGBTQ community can no more change their sexual orientation or gender identity than Ms. Parker or I can change the color of our skin. Children as young as 2 identify as transgender, years before they understand the concept of sex and sexuality.
There’s been much talk lately of “white privilege.” I contend that there is also “heterosexual privilege.” LGBTQ youths face bullying, ostracism and rejection by their families and churches. They are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide compared with heterosexual youths. I ask Parker, “Who would choose to be bullied, ostracized and even killed and for what?” Promiscuity, as Parker seems to imply? LGBTQ people are no more or no less promiscuous than their heterosexual counterparts.
To date, nine prominent ex-leaders of the gay conversion therapy movement have admitted their errors and apologized to the gay community saying, “We once believed there was something morally wrong and psychologically ‘broken’ about being LGBT. We know better now.” I urge Parker to visit Inside Out, a local service agency for LGBTQ youths and to educate herself on the true nature of our LGBTQ community. Just as people of color strive for racial equality, LGBTQ people strive for sexual equality under the law. The Supreme Court decision guarantees them that equality.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs