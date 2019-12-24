Nearly perfect opinion pages
My profound congratulations to the Gazette editorial board. Your two-page Opinion and Op/Ed sections on Dec. 21 was nearly perfect.
The only article that marred perfection was by Ashley Nellis stating that not only should the death penalty be abolished, but also life imprisonment with no chance of parole for even “our most serious crimes.” Maybe we should send such criminals along with just a strong slap on the wrist.
On the other hand, Charles Stimson makes logical and fact-based arguments for continuing the death penalty. He also corrects the wrongly held belief that most executions are of blacks, by noting that 55% have been whites since the Supreme Court reinstated the punishment in 1976.
Victor Hanson correctly scolded President Barack Obama’s four intelligence chiefs for their lies against President Trump yet noted they still benefit financially from left-leaning news organizations. (Full disclosure: I worked under James Clapper when he was a USAF Colonel, but no longer hold him in high esteem.)
Kaylee McGhee points out the hypocrisy of the Democrats in impeaching Trump; and Marc Thiessen states that Trump’s many successes in the past few weeks — USMCA and a government spending bill among them – happened because time-consuming impeachment spurned Democrats to end their gridlock and show they are working with Trump on “kitchen-table issues.”
Finally, there was the Wall Street Journal article about jobs being busted by California’s new law restricting independent contracting, and your piece on how Joe Biden has admitted that his support of a greener economy will result in the displacement of “maybe hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers.” Your line that under Biden “West Virginia coal miners might have to close up shop and take jobs squeegeeing solar panels far from their hometowns” is classic.
Is there some way that you can send those two pages to all of the progressive newspapers across the country and to open their eyes to undeniable facts and clear logic?
Marty Stoehr
Gleneagle
The magic and spirit of Christmas
To Jennifer Mulson, Gazette writer, I write to you as “Santa Scott” to let you know that your article on Santa Claus is way misleading. The “Magic of Christmas” continues on as the years go by and people grow into adulthood.
The magic and the spirit of Christmas is going on right now, today, during this Christmas Season as people all over the world share their joy and love with one another. I believe and celebrate in the real reason for the season, the birth of Jesus Christ, but the magic of Christmas is also real. Just look around you and see the extra joy on people’s faces.
My personal experience is that the big kids, also known as adults, get just as excited as the little kids when they see Santa. They love to sit on Santa’s lap and reminisce in their minds about all the wonderful Christmases they had as a child, or with there own children or grandchildren. Please don’t believe for one minute that Christmas fades away as you grow older, it only gets better. When you child faces the age of not believing in Santa Claus, just be sure to teach them that life isn’t all about the bad things, there is good and love in the world as well. That’s the Christmas spirit. Just believe and you’ll be put back on the nice list.
Santa Scott (B. Scott Smith)
Colorado Springs
Homeless still a problem
Would someone please explain why it is the taxpayers responsibility to help those who will not help themselves. I am sure there are a few that could really use help, but why burden the rest of us with all that have no desire to do anything.
I have occasion to drive the South Nevada corridor at least twice a month. I commend all the new, nice places of business. However, there is still a big problem there with the homeless hanging on every bench, panhandling to every one they can, and in general still making an eyesore.
Georganne Burford
Cañon City