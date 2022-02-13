Allow e-bikes on the trails
Thank you for your recent article on electric bicycles. As a septuagenarian, I really appreciate being able to get outside and ride. I’ve enjoyed the trails in Colorado Springs for over 27 years. Due to problems with my knees, I started riding an e-bike about four years ago. I’m so thankful I can ride as far as I want, regardless of steep terrain. It’s not about how fast I can go; it’s about being a courteous rider and respecting other riders.
On rare occasions when I pass other riders, I always notify them and avoid getting too close. I have never encountered a speeding or discourteous rider on an e-bike! It’s not unusual for a rider of a human-powered bike to pass me unexpectedly and at a speed appearing to be in excess of 20 mph.
Based on experience, I believe the trails should be open to e-bikes. I would be quite surprised if there have been complaints about e-bike riders, especially those ridden by senior citizens. I hope the decision about allowing e-bikes on trails will be based on information obtained from those of us who ride the trails. Maybe bicycle shops could help gather information by providing a suggestion box or some other means of soliciting opinions.
Bill Hill
Colorado Springs
The root cause of this problem
Regarding Seth Klamann’s article “Check in on kids” here is my opinion. I raised two children as a single father, worked as a 911 EMT and now as an ER technician. My children are now grown and have children of their own. I raised them in the 1990s, and they turned out well. But, back then we didn’t have forced views such as critical race theory and the questioning of a child’s sexuality forced upon their young minds. Neither did we have an education ministry fighting to keep public school teachings secret and fighting against education platform transparency.
When an adolescent is being taught to ignore their parent’s raising and guidance in the classroom and at times even told to tell on their parents to the authorities, how would someone expect a child to respond mentally? I won’t throw out names from history, but I do point my finger at our government as the root cause of this problem.
Kap Kaplar
Colorado Springs
Turn the lights back on
Re: The “City works toward ‘smart’ streetlights” article by Mary Shinn. Before the city adds additional features to our streetlights, it needs to turn all those streetlights back on to perform their primary function. There are streets in our town that have 2-3 streetlights on them but are pitch black at night. I understand we turned half our streetlights off years ago to save money, but that time has passed.
Let’s check those approximately 29,000 lights to ensure they work properly. Then let’s turn them all back on. Once they are all performing their primary function, then we can add additional features.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Telling people what they think
Many of the letters I read in the Gazette claim to tell one group or another what they think or what they want. Bert Bergland’s letter from Feb. 8 says “the one’s the left wants to diminish and defund”. He is referring to the police. I have not voted for a Republican for any office since ’70s, so I think that probably qualifies me as a “lefty”, and that is not what I think!
I know there are people that want to defund the police, and usually it is because they or someone they know has suffered at the hands of the police. I certainly understand their reasoning. I think the problem is that Republicans have been defunding the police for years. They don’t say they want to defund the police, but their policies regarding taxes do just that. TABOR has been defunding the police for years!
We need more police, and better training. We need to pay our taxes! We get what we pay for.
James Ash
Colorado Springs