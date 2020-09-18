All too common biased reporting
In a typical misrepresentation by mainstream media, the AP reported (and the Gazette published) that President Donald Trump “Spurns Climate Science” and “blames wildfires on leaves.” This misleading insert on the front page as well as in the article, which fervently promotes climate change as the main culprit for the forest fires, completely ignores the culpability caused by the lack of a coherent forest management policy, which President Trump was pointing out.
Over 20 years ago because of political pressure from environmental activists, the Forest Service quit actively managing our national forests by removing diseased trees and rotting underbrush through logging and controlled burns. The new policy is to let nature take its course; which is obvious here in Colorado when one drives through the mountains and sees miles upon miles of diseased trees that are kindling for the next big forest fire — between Creede and Lake City is a great example. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsome, when meeting with President Trump said, “There’s no question we have not done justice on our forest management. I want to thank you for supporting that effort.” All of this was ignored in the AP article.
It appears to me this AP article had two objectives. The first was to make President Trump look as foolish as possible. Second, to advance the narrative that climate change is the sole culprit for these wild fires raging out West. It would have been refreshing if this AP article’s primary objective was to report the complete story and let the reader determine their conclusions. This all too common biased reporting is the reason most of the news-conscious public is left questioning everything we read.
Michael Golden
Colorado Springs
That does not bring equality
I expected a number of laudatory letters in response to Paula Linhare’s contribution of Sept. 13. I wasn’t disappointed. Her mother’s tenacious, courageous, focused accomplishments are inspiring and deserve to be made known. It is unfortunate that such success is not as widespread among people of color as it should be.
I find it interesting that Paula’s story, judging by responding letters, has been latched on to as a definitive depiction of how life is to become for immigrants and people of color. This is the scenario to be believed and those who fall short of that pinnacle have failings that are of their fault alone.
Meanwhile, in Black Lives Matter, hundreds of hundreds of thousands of people of color are saying, this is not my story, this is not my reality.
We have been just as tenacious, courageous, and focused in our life circumstances as Paula’s mother, yet I have faced impediments, my goals have been thwarted, sometimes overtly but more often subtly, because of the color of my skin. We have been declaring this for decades and decades, but you, the white society, will not hear us, or believe us, or explain away our experiences, or point to our people who seem to be doing well without exploring their battles.
But that does not bring equality. The protests, the organizing, ask that we listen to them, believe them just as surely as we believe Paula’s account, and support them in their unique efforts for equality.
Mark Patzke
Colorado Springs
Insightful, compelling letter
Paula Linhare’s letter to the editor in the Sunday Sept. 13 Gazette is one of the most insightful and compelling letters I have read in the Perspective Section in a long time.
She said the things many of us think but do not know how to express because we are perceived as white people who do not understand. Her mother used the opportunities offered to most Americans at a time when it was more difficult to advance as a person of color. Then the next generation built on that and will most likely continue to do so.
My hat is off to Linhares for sharing her thoughts.
Dennis L. Cripps
Colorado Springs
The opening of the 2020 NFL season
On July 7, 2016, Micah Johnson ambushed and killed five Dallas police officers. The officers were protecting a Black Lives Matter protest. The protesters were protesting the killing of two black men by police officers in Louisiana and Minnesota by police officers.
To commemorate the memory of the fallen officers, Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones requested that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell allow the Cowboy players to wear a very small round decal on the back of their helmet(s) with the words ‘Arm in Arm’. This was to signify the support of the Cowboys for law enforcement and their community partnership and would only be worn during training camp. The request was denied by Commissioner Goodell on the grounds that ‘the decals’ did not conform with NFL uniform standards.
Fast forward now to the opening of the 2020 NFL season, Sept. 13 and 14. Black Lives Matter insignia can be seen on the players’ uniforms along with the names of alleged victims of police systemic racial abuse.
The honoring visual display was also present in the end zones, honoring Black Lives Matter after their horrendous national acts of anarchy, arson, looting, mayhem, and yes “murder.”
NFL players were then allowed to kneel, put a clenched fist in the air, or not show up for the national anthem! And we now have two national anthems!
Now more officers have been shot in Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Do police officers’ lives have value anymore?
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Goodbye to the Broncos
Bronco players knelt at the playing of our national anthem. John Elway, I suggest you take these players to Fort Logan National Cemetery, where my friend Gen. George German was buried this past Friday.
Goodbye, Broncos (fan since 1967).
Joy Brown
Colorado Springs