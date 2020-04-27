All the experts have jobs
Has anyone noticed the one common thread all the “experts”, “politicians” and “commentators” have who call for extreme caution in reopening our economy? The answer is they all have jobs, unlike the waitress/waiter, the theater actor, the small business owner/employee and others.
It is easy for those calling for caution to make decisions for others when those decisions have no effect on them personally. It would be great if in Colorado we could address this disconnect, by suspending the pay of all elected or appointed government officials until all businesses reopen in the state.
Stephen Lord
Colorado Springs
Residents must continue to pay rent
I am writing to applaud last week’s editorial, ”Denver City Council passes a crude, cruel resolution,” by the Colorado Springs Gazette opposing the Denver City Council’s resolution on April 13 for a rent and mortgage moratorium.
The Denver City Council may believe that including a mortgage moratorium will support housing providers, but this is not the case. Just 39% of rent payments go toward paying mortgages.
The remaining 61% of rent is used to cover employee salaries, taxes, insurance, contract services and unit repairs for plumbing, electrical, and more. Without any rental payments, many small housing providers could face foreclosure.
The temporary halting of evictions and no late fees is an understandable compromise that the housing industry supports. However, just as The Gazette referenced, many employers are continuing to pay their employees, and residents must also continue to pay their rent, to the extent they are able.
If the resolution from the Denver City Council was taken seriously on a state or federal level, it would have disastrous consequences for residents and housing providers. It would violate our rights to private property under the U.S. Constitution, and it would threaten the housing security of all Coloradans who rent.
Laura Nelson
Denver
We are in a crisis
Friday’s letter to the editor referencing the protesters not being selfish when they put their own, their families, neighbors, co-workers etc. lives at risk is not only wrong, it is plain stupid. No one has the right to make decisions for other people. By ignoring restrictions put in place to guard against infecting yourself & others is certainly selfish and wrong-headed. Civil rights protesters and marchers, citizens around the world who marched against oppressive regimes risked only their own lives for a noble cause.
What do you not understand about this pandemic, nearly 50,000 lives lost in the U.S. alone, we are in crisis, I can think of so many adjectives referring to these protesters, foolish, stupid and selfish being in the foremost, do the right thing for your fellow man, woman, child and follow sensible rules and restrictions.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Don’t praise the undeserving
In response to the letter from Richard Skorman:
Dear Mr. Skorman as an elected official you should be ashamed of publishing such a glowing and obviously biased to your party affiliation letter. Don’t be crowning Bennet with sainthood — I am glad you support your party but don’t praise the undeserving.
Isn’t this the same Bennet that left his Colorado duties to make a feeble attempt at the presidential race? Tend to Colorado Springs business and less to party affiliation.
Robert Gillis
Colorado Springs
Nothing good about the opposition
This is in response to Richard Skorman’s letter in the Gazette’s April 23 paper. I hate to rain on Skorman’s love in parade in regard to Michael Bennet, but he missed an item of importance, especially if you believe in objectivity. Bennet is also very adept in finding fault with every single thing that President Donald Trump has ever done or said. Both the voters that put him there and Trump himself deserve a little respect.
Just for grins, let’s say that hypothetically, President Trump has announced a thousand decisions. It could be that not all of them were perfect. But wouldn’t you think that in say a thousand decisions, maybe, just maybe, one of them was a good idea?
If the good senator found agreement with any of them, I must have missed the memo.
Using an old, time worn analogy: Even a blind hog finds an acorn once in a while. So, my question is: Why is it that a politician can never find anything good about the opposing party? Is there some rule that condemns you for life if you do so? When did we bury objectivity? As voters we deserve better.
William Taylor
Colorado Springs
Dangers of the popular vote law
The League of Women Voters was established over 100 years ago to educate women about elections and issues. Educate not influence.
Yet the local League of Women Voters president spoke in favor of the popular vote law passed by the Colorado legislature.
The League of Women Voters is now open to everyone and according to the national website is intended to be non-partisan. The local chapter apparently needs to be educated on how dangerous the popular vote law is to the U.S. Constitution and Colorado voters.
Judy Hummel
Colorado Springs