All sports deserve recognition
It is disappointing how much focus is put on high school football vs. volleyball (and all other sports). I understand that football is much more popular and the typical reader generally cares more about football and I don’t expect the same weekly coverage, but when it comes to state championships, I think all sports deserve recognition. We had two local Monument volleyball teams compete in the state championship game, and the winning team has one 5 of the last 7 state championships.
The town of Monument had the 1st and 2nd place team in the state for Class 4A. Lewis Palmer volleyball team got a small article. Palmer Ridge football had a three-peat and got a front page article. It would be nice to see our local girls get the same recognition.
Jay Johnson
Monument
Contemplating life’s journey
Sitting here with a nice cup of tea this morning. Watched a western last night. Had a good night’s sleep, my wife (right beside me) had one also. Seventy nine years old, living in a Colorado Springs neighborhood, couple of bucks in the bank, dependable vehicle, house decorated for the holidays, looking forward to the big ‘80’ next year. ‘Good Lord What a Journey’!
Rocky, Nam Vet (Charles R. Bottomstone)
Colorado Springs
Focus more on humanity over greed
“Humanity over Greed” is my personal philosophy anymore. I’ve seen it both through observation as well as in my own personal life as well. I also want to cover some information through the use of surveys. I’ll be splitting this up into three categories as well as summarize at the end there.
First off, when looking at the economic environment as it is now is very disturbing. We have people who have stressful work hours with the fear of being fired for running a minute late. It certainly affects traffic. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Fatality Report, there have been a total of 558 deaths within the state. The highest of these numbers were reported within Colorado’s State Region 1 which is the Denver Metro Area that sadly had 214 total fatalities reported. If more people weren’t having to work long hours to survive, then our roads would be safer.
Secondly, I would love to be able to not need money to survive (i.e. housing, food, non-essentials, etc.). I remember when I worked at past work places, that the working environment was so stressful and mean. I remember countless times at certain places where some of my fellow co-workers stabbed me in the back to ensure they wouldn’t get in trouble and thus wouldn’t get fired. I never did get fired, but came close to that. The places I loved working at are the places I volunteered and worked for free. This mindset is how I truly wanted to work.
In conclusion, I believe our culture needs to focus more on the human element as a priority, and use things like money as more tools and things. We would be a less stressed, and more connected society.
Patrick A. Glover
Colorado Springs
Systems aren’t designed to create powerColumnist Rachel Stovall fundamentally misconstrued and then manipulated the definition of personal power (“Escalation of local civil unrest must stop,” Opinion, Dec 13).
She wrote that “Protest is the action of people trying to feel power.” But it’s vital to distinguish between “feeling” power, which is fleeting and usually unearned, and lawfully exercising the power within our grasp as U.S. citizens to achieve a defined goal.
She then asserts that people who commit vandalism by defacing property are “convinced... that no one will hear them any other way.” Our legal and judicial systems are under no obligation to craft special laws or processes to satisfy people’s subjective notions of “not being heard.”
Indeed, the structure of those systems, as well as that of City Council have defined mechanisms for petitioning them when someone feels aggrieved. Although Stovall says she respects the rule of law and doesn’t condone vandalism she is, in fact, obliquely justifying it when people aren’t granted the outcome they seek.
In truth, the law enforcement system in the tragic case in question functioned as it should have based on the events and evidence. Moreover, District Attorney Dan May’s office handled it by the book, scrupulously fulfilling its legal obligations.
That the outcome wasn’t acceptable to some is immaterial and in no way justifies law-breaking or summary demands for special treatment from authorities so that people can “feel power.”
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Partisan game getting old
In my political-life there have been three impeachment-moves in the federal government: against Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump. They have all been very similar in the high-road and patriotic rhetoric used to make the impeachment cases. The defining characteristic for all three impeachment scenarios, though, has been that all of them play out as partisan.
Democrats didn’t like Nixon and went after him; Republicans didn’t like Clinton and they went after him; Democrats don’t like Trump and are after him. It doesn’t take a Constitutional scholar to see and hear through the political pontification that keeps getting used in all three of these impeachment scenes. We already know that politicians can talk a good game but I’ve now experienced this same partisan game three times and it’s getting old.
Raymond Rocky H Hill
Denver
Home sharing a great alternative
As El Paso County works to address a shortage of 26,000 affordable housing units and has a senior population over 137,000, many on fixed incomes, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging and Sunshine Home Share hope to hear from our residents over 60 who would like to do home sharing. Home sharing is a successful resource for older adults who own their home and other individuals looking for an alternative to high rents and low availability. For the older adult, having a person come in to share their space through a program that provides guidance and support makes a huge difference for them to age in place.
Ideally, the home seeker is interested in doing additional supports in exchange for a lower rent. Additional help could be home chores, errands, cooking, transportation, etc. The home sharing process involves vetting of both individuals, a two week trial live-in and then on-going support for as long as the home provider needs it.
To learn more about home sharing, contact the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging 719-471-2096 or visit www.Sunshinehomeshare.org. 303-915-8264.
Jody Barker
Colorado Springs