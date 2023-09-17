All firefi

ghters should be honored

This weekend Colorado Springs will honor almost all fallen firefighters from around the country. And rightfully so. We should and must honor these fallen heroes.

The reason I say almost all is because if a fallen firefighter happens to be a volunteer firefighter, such as we have in many communities in Teller County and many other places in this country, these firefighters will not be honored or remembered. Why, because only firefighters who belong to International Association of Fire Fighters are remembered on the Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial.

What a shame. The volunteer firefighter puts his or her life on the line no less that a big-city firefighter, and if dying protecting others, is just as much missed by family and friends and deserves to have their name placed on that same memorial.

John Froehle

Colorado Springs

Nothing was ever done

My wife and I (along with another couple) recently attended a 1970s group concert at the Pikes Peak Center. As we were being seated, I observed a patron on the row in front of me who had obviously had too much to drink, but was drinking even more. She decided to “change seats” by attempting to climb over her row to my row, nearly falling down in the process. Fortunately, another patron was arriving with the ticket to the seat next to me. She chose to sit further down the row but continued to be loud and disruptive.

During the intermission, she took out her vape and took several puffs. After numerous puffs, I told her to put it away or I would report her as it is illegal to vape indoors. Her response was very loudly calling me the “b” word. I’m sure the entire balcony heard it! That is when I got up to report her.

I went to two ushers standing together (who were also speaking with a patron seated next to me who had also gone to complain about her). They indicated they would get the manager. Nothing happened other than a usher/manager appearing at a door and standing there (I had told then exactly which row/seat she was occupying). Back in the theater, the woman became verbally/physically (hand gestures) abusive toward me the remainder of the evening. The wonderful patron next to me even blocked her advances toward me twice! Nothing was done. I am disappointed in the lack of action on the part of the Pikes Peak Center staff on what was potentially a very dangerous situation.

As I was leaving, I spoke to the usher and said “my speaking to you did no good”. He felt that since she left the balcony (and went down to the front on the main floor — creating even more of a scene), the situation was “handled”. I disagree. She should have been removed from the Pikes Peak Center. I will not be attending any more events like this at the Pikes Peak Center in the future.

Steve Harter

Colorado Springs

Any citizen can bring action

I read with rather dismay the column written by Jon Caldara last week.

If anything was DOA, it was his article. I totally disagree with his opinion regarding legal actions taken under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. I know since I am the first person in the country to bring the same type of action in federal court in Denver.

First, you would have to have lived in a shell to not consider the actions spurred on by Donald Trump on Jan. 6 not to be an insurrection or rebellion. Just read their definitions in Black’s Law Dictionary. Black’s Law Dictionary defines insurrection as: “A violent revolt to an oppressive authority, usually a government.” Black’s Law Dictionary defines rebellion as: 1. “open, organized, and armed assault to a established government especially an overt attempt to change the government or ruler of a government usually through violence. 2. open resistance or opposition to an authority or tradition.”

It would be hard-pressed, based on those definitions, to argue that what occurred on Jan. 6 was not an insurrection or rebellion, unless you listen to Fox News.

Just ask the families of those who died that day. The relevant section states one must engage in an insurrection or rebellion. Clearly, Trump did. All of the above would be a jury question, not something Caldara would decide as he seems to think he knows the law. He also states that the Denver group has no standing but fails to cite any legal authority to support him for obvious reasons. There are none.

The relevant section does not place any restrictions or conditions on who can bring that action. Based on the way that section is written, any U.S. citizen can bring an action. He then states that if there was a basis for this, Jack Smith would have brought it. Wrong. Smith is dealing with criminal matters.

This is a civil matter. The best thing Caldara could do is really know the truth before he goes rendering completely erroneous statements.

Dennis Sladek

Colorado Springs

Kudos to School District 11

Today, I opened the Gazette, Sept. 14, and as a past member of the D-11 board, I was excited to see “Colorado Springs D-11 expands scholarship program,” a program that was already had a positive impact at Mitchell High School, one of the lowest performing high schools in Colorado.

I was especially pleased to see private investors coupled with public funds, take a combined positive interest in District 11 education. As an urban school District 11, it has an unacceptable dropout rate. Most informed readers know high school dropouts typically drop into lifelong poverty and often become permanent wards of the local government. Kudos to new superintendent Michael Gaal, and the D-11 board of directors under the leadership of board president Parth Melpakam for their combined positive innovative futuristic leadership.

No doubt via the Promised Scholarship Program, an earned program, requiring students to attain a minimum GPA of 2.5 and meet certain other required criteria will lead to more young people being employed locally, thus being able to become homeowners and significant contributors to our local community. Many of the two-year programs offered at Pike Peak State College will allow a two-year associate degree graduate to enter the work force with starting salaries of $75,000 per year or more.

I was especially pleased to see, this something to be earned, this not an entitlement program. Again, kudos to Colorado Springs School District 11 board who are elected uncompensated officials.

Willie Breazell

Colorado Springs